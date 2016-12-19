World

IMF head Christine Lagarde found guilty of negligence in French tycoon payout trial

Chine Labbe

International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde has denied the negligence charges she was found guilty of. (Reuters)

International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde has denied the negligence charges she was found guilty of. (Reuters)

French judges found International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde guilty of negligence on Monday for failing to challenge a state arbitration payout to a businessperson in 2008 when she was French finance minister, but they did not punish her.

“The context of the global financial crisis in which Madame Lagarde found herself in should be taken into account,” said Martine Ract Madoux, the main judge, in explaining the absence of any sentence.

She also cited Lagarde’s good reputation and international standing as reasons why the court did not hand down a punishment in a case that could have carried a sentence of up to a year in prison.

In their ruling, the judges did not see negligence in Lagarde’s decision to seek an out-of-court settlement with tycoon Bernard Tapie, but they said her failure to contest the award to him of €400-million was negligent, and led to a misuse of public funds.

Lagarde’s lawyer said immediately after the ruling that his team would look into appealing the decision.

The ruling risks triggering a new leadership crisis at the IMF after Lagarde’s predecessor, Dominique Strauss Khan, resigned in 2011 over a sex assault scandal.

The Washington-based institution’s executive board was expected to meet shortly to consider the implications of the verdict, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said. – Reuters

.
 
IMFInternational Monetary Fund (IMF)Dominique Strauss-KahnChristine Lagarde

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Client Media Releases

MiX Telematics
SA brands campaign against distracted driving
Oxbridge Academy
Oxbridge Academy launches ten full scholarships
Nihilent Technologies
Agility in DevOps
Imperial Logistics
Freightmax is honoured with prestigious chemical industry award
Nihilent Technologies
Agility in DevOps
SA brands campaign against distracted driving
Oxbridge Academy launches ten full scholarships
Agility in DevOps
Freightmax is honoured with prestigious chemical industry award
Agility in DevOps
Want to publish your media releases here?