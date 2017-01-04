​Will the 'premier league' faction save Jacob Zuma?

NEWS ANALYSIS

The president may have evaded multiple attempts to have him removed from office in 2016 — but the legal battles and attacks on his leadership that have defined his presidency are likely to follow him into 2017.

Last year Jacob Zuma survived two motions of no confidence in Parliament, numerous civil society marches and even public pleas from ANC veterans and party structures, all making the same resounding statement: step down.

The year took off at a turbulent pace after the Constitutional Court ruled in March that he had failed to uphold the Constitution by ignoring the public protector’s report on Nkandla and its remedial action. Despite the ruling having sparked calls from civil society, opposition parties and certain ANC structures for Zuma to step down, he managed to avoid any action against him on the part of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC).