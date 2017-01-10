​Labour department fights to keep control of minimum wage

The labour department is digging in its heels over a new commission to adjust and monitor the national minimum wage, saying it would duplicate the mandate of two other commissions in the department.

This week the National Economic Develop­ment and Labour Council (Nedlac) will reconvene a meeting of state, business and union representatives following an advisory panel’s recommendation in November for a minimum wage of R3 500 a month or R20 an hour, and the proposed commission on decent work.

But the labour department will oppose the formation of this commission during this second round of talks.

The panel, set up by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, was tasked with proposing a minimum wage, a review and management of that, and to conduct a short- and long-term assessment of its effect on the economy and job security.

The panel proposed legislation to establish the new wage system and a commission on decent work. The plan is that the Employment Equity Commission (EEC) and the Employment Conditions Commission (ECC) will be incorporated into the new body.