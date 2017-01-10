​Transwomen ‘sent to the mountain’ to learn to be men

“Wena moffie, why are you going to the mountain?” shouted the young men to Phiwe Ngeingi, a transgender woman, when news spread that she was going to initiation school.

She wasn’t going voluntarily. Ngeingi’s older brother, who was supporting her financially, was forcing her to attend initiation school.

“All I remember thinking was: ‘But I am a woman — why should a woman have to do this?’ ” says Ngeingi.