Mashatile called in as Ekurhuleni fights a company and R26m loiters in trust account

The Ekurhuleni metro municipality is in financial trouble, with a company asking the Gauteng government to investigate allegations of fraud, money laundering and corruption through the municipality’s investment account and others having had to fight to be paid.

A January 4 letter addressed to Paul Mashatile, MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, from construction company African Moon, which claims it is owed more than R20-million, outlines why it believes there should be a forensic investigation into the municipality’s finances.

The legal wrangling between the municipality and African Moon – one of more than a dozen companies involved in an tender for Ekurhuleni road upgrades – has been going on since 2014.

The tender was originally for R800-million (in 2012) and by 2014 had escalated to R1.2-billion.

The company has been back and forth in court, trying to get the council to pay the money it is owed.

A Johannesburg high court judgment in April ordered the municipality to pay, but Ekurhuleni is seeking to overturn this ruling in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Radebe said the payment had not been made because the municipality had discovered that the tender process had not been properly followed for Africa Moon and other companies involved in the roads upgrade job.

Mpho Mogorosi, one of Africa Moon’s directors, confirmed that the company had not been paid. He accused the municipality’s lawyer, Bongani Khoza, of delaying the process to receive kickbacks, which Khoza has denied.

Mogorosi said: “Everyone was happy with our work, with the former municipal manager handing over the certificate that we had completed the work for the municipality.