UK leader warns of the rise of 'fringe politics'

NEWS ANALYSIS

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May celebrates her six-month anniversary in office on Friday. While most UK eyes – and many internationally too – are focused on Brexit, it is potentially other issues that could determine success of her premiership.

When she entered 10 Downing Street in July last year, she inherited many long-standing and contentious policy decisions ranging from vexing challenges such as pensions reform and the country’s housing crisis to big multibillion-pound infrastructure issues such as whether to expand the UK’s wider airport infrastructure.

A key danger, especially with political room for manoeuvre compressed by the European Union referendum aftermath, is that other key non-Brexit decisions could get kicked out into the political long grass again.