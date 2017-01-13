Absa may have to pay back apartheid-era bailout billions

Mega-bank Absa could be forced to pay R2.25‑billion to the fiscus for an unlawful apartheid-era bank bailout if a preliminary report by the public protector remains unchanged.

In Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suggested remedial action she also proposes that the president should consider a commission of inquiry into apartheid-era looting of the state.

The damning preliminary report, which the Mail & Guardian has seen, has been sent to Absa, the South African Reserve Bank, the treasury and the presidency, as the head of government, which is implicated in the report.

Mkhwebane has provisionally found that the government breached the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act.

However, Mkhwebane told the M&G that the report was preliminary and that she was awaiting feedback from the implicated parties – “information which might change the final report drastically”.

Absa, describing the preliminary report as containing “several factual and legal inaccuracies”, said it perpetuated an incorrect view that Absa benefited from the bank bailout in question. In a statement responding to detailed questions, Absa said it was “regrettable” that the interim report had been leaked.

The public protector has given implicated parties until Monday to make submissions as to why her report should not change but some have requested an extension, and now have until February 28 to respond.

The report has its roots in a 1997 investigation by Ciex, a covert United Kingdom-based asset recovery agency headed by former UK intelligence official Michael Oatley.