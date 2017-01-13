An old lie catches up with Myeni
The seemingly invincible chair of SAA, Dudu Myeni, faces a fresh reputational battle after being found to be in breach of the Companies Act.
Myeni must formally notify her board and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan about the adverse findings against her by the enforcement arm of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), the registrar of companies.
She has to present written confirmation to the CIPC that she has done so within 10 days of the January 31 deadline — and noncompliance could result in an administrative fine or a criminal investigation and prosecution.
President Jacob Zuma’s close friend was served with the compliance notice by the regulator following claims she had lied or misrepresented a board decision to former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba relating to a lucrative aircraft deal in 2013.
