‘Eskom is not the Vatican so pay up or get cut off’
Eskom has instituted scheduled power cuts in five municipalities that have not settled their electricity debt and declared that it cannot favour compassion over its balance sheet.
Eskom has been threatening to take action against defaulting municipalities since April 2015 for spiralling municipal electricity debts totalling R10-billion and on Monday carried out its threat.
“Eskom is not the Vatican, meaning even though we are expected to be compassionate, which we are from time to time, you cannot expect Eskom to just write off the debt or continuously give grace periods,” said Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe.
Last week Eskom successfully defended its decision to cut power to municipalities in the high court in Pretoria after a bid to stop the move by civil rights group AfriForum.
AfriForum and its economic wing AfriBusiness approached the court to stop the disconnections of electricity in the Northern Cape, Free State and the North West.
In a statement, AfriForum said Judge Hans Fabricius found that municipalities ought to be held accountable and said ratepayers who have paid their electricity bills should query the power cuts with their councils and not Eskom.
AfriForum said the electricity cuts will further impoverish the unstable economy of rural towns.
It argued that Eskom has “other legal measures at its disposal to recover its fees” and that “to punish paying and law abiding citizens and institutions for the negligence of incompetent municipal administrations does not make sense”.
Stefan Pieterse, spokesperson for AfriBusiness, said small-town economies would bear the brunt of the electricity cuts.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
- Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email [email protected] to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
- Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday.
Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.