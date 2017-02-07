World

Jovenel Moise sworn in as president of Haiti

New Haitian President Jovenel Moise arrives at the Te Deum during his inauguration ceremony after receiving his sash in a ceremony at the Haitian Parliament in Port-au-Prince. (AFP)

New Haitian President Jovenel Moise arrives at the Te Deum during his inauguration ceremony after receiving his sash in a ceremony at the Haitian Parliament in Port-au-Prince. (AFP)

Jovenel Moise was sworn in Tuesday as Haiti’s 58th president, ending a protracted electoral crisis that had created a vacuum of power in the impoverished, disaster-prone Caribbean nation.

Moise, a 48-year-old banana exporter who has never held political office, took the oath at a ceremony at the country’s National Assembly.

He was former president Michel Martelly’s hand-picked choice to lead the poorest country in the Americas, one still struggling to recover from devastating natural disasters. - AFP

Haiti

