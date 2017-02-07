SABC bid to have Motsoeneng cleared is dismissed

The SABC has lost its bid on Tuesday to appeal a decision at the Western Cape high court which found that Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s appointment as group executive of corporate affairs was unlawful.

Western Cape high court Judge Owen Rogers said in his judgment on Tuesday that Motsoeneng should not be allowed to hold any position in the SABC.

The SABC submitted an application for leave to appeal last week in an effort to have the court’s previous ruling regarding Motsoeneng’s appointment overturned. In a case brought forward by the Democratic Alliance, the court ruled in December that Motsoeneng must be removed as the group executive of corporate affairs.

Judge Rogers said that Motsoeneng cannot be re-appointed unless the public protector’s report on the SABC is set aside and no other court could reasonably rule that he should be re-appointed.

“We do not think there is any reasonable prospect of another court reaching different conclusions on the issues raised in the application for leave to appeal,” Judge Rogers said.