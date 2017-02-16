Three years on and no compensation for Limpopo family whose child ‘died like a dog’

Provincial education departments faced legal claims of up to R1.5‑billion over the past financial year, according to their annual reports.

Among the claims, some of which have been carried over from previous financial years, is a R3.1‑million damages claim by the family of the six-year-old who died after he fell into a pit latrine at his Limpopo school. Almost three years have passed since Michael Komape died but the Limpopo education department has not yet settled the matter, instead defending itself against the claim.

The Komape family’s claim is just one of the 284 claims made before March last year that have not been finalised by the provincial education department.