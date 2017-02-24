National

President Zuma will not suspend NPA's Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba

News24 Wire

The NPA's Nomgcobo Jiba (pictured) and Lawrence Mrwebi are still on special leave as per their arrangement with the national director of public prosecutions. (Oupa Nkosi, M&G)

President Jacob Zuma has decided not to suspend National Prosecuting Authority advocates Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba or to institute an inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

This comes after the decision by the North Gauteng High Court granting the two prosecutors leave to appeal against its earlier decision, Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said in a statement.

Jiba and Mrwebi were invited to make written representations as to why they should not be suspended, pending the outcome of an inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

“Having considered the representations made by Adv Jiba and Adv Mrwebi, and the decision of the North Gauteng High Court to grant the two prosecutors leave to appeal, the president has decided not to suspend them or institute any inquiry until the finalisation of the leave process,” the statement said.

The two are still on special leave as per their arrangement with the national director of public prosecutions. - News24

