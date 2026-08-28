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Mail & Guardian
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Threat: The local sugar industry estimates it has lost about R1.5 billion as a result of subsidised sugar imports. Photo: Supplied
AGRICULTURE

Sugar sector feels the squeeze

  • Brian Sokutu
6 min read

'We're prisoners in our own homes'

  • MG Reporter
5 min read

Cele tears into apartheid operatives

  • Kenneth Kgwadi
4 min read
MUST READRecommended by us at the M&G
SAPS

Matlala pins blame on Mkhwanazi

Testifying before the commission of inquiry, alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala challenged KZN police…

5 min read
ATHLETICS

Enduring sprint king Akani Simbine

Akani Simbine has claimed South Africa's highest individual sporting honour, being crowned Sports Star of the Year…

  • Lelo Mzaca
5 min read
MOTORING

Vehicle sales surge but buyers hit the brakes on vehicles beyond R500K

As soaring vehicle prices alienate everyday buyers, South Africa's automotive market is splitting at the R500 000…

  • Eyaaz Matwadia
8 min read
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

Congo remembers as the world forgets

Decades after the outbreak of the Second Congo War, the victims of relentless conflict in eastern Congo remain…

  • Peter Burdin
6 min read
Suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy
CRIME AND JUSTICE

Fifth arrest warrant adds to Mkhwanazi’s mounting legal troubles

Suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been served with a fifth arrest warrant in connection with the…

  • Amahle Banda
2 min read
Vulnerable: Environmentalists argue that the proposed oil and gas exploration and production will disrupt people’s livelihoods and the marine life following the huge shoals of sardines. (Rajesh Jantilal/AFP)
FOOD SAFETY

Canned sardines safe to eat despite pilchard herpesvirus, authorities say

South African authorities confirm commercially canned sardines remain safe to eat despite the detection of pilchard…

  • Sheree Bega
3 min read
IN THIS WEEK'S PAPER
SOUTH AFRICA

The cash is frozen; the network isn't

Despite asset forfeiture orders and frozen bank accounts, high-profile accused continue to afford elite legal teams. An examination of POCA safeguards, third-party funding…

  • Patric Tsotetsi
8 min read
Resurrection: For its bluebuck work, Colossal is using the roan antelope, its closest living relative, as the genetic reference species and eventual surrogate. Researchers sequenced DNA from a bluebuck museum specimen at the Swedish Museum of Natural History. Photos: Colossal Biosciences
CONSERVATION

The bluebuck, rebuilt

More than two centuries after the bluebuck vanished from the Western Cape, biotech firm Colossal Biosciences is attempting to genetically reconstruct the extinct antelope.…

  • Sheree Bega
8 min read
TEAMWORK: Partners in life and filmmaking Norman Maake and Zinzi Mhlongo
FILM

How ‘Sebata’ found the beast within

Filmmakers Norman Maake and Princess Zinzi Mhlongo reveal how their award-winning supernatural crime thriller, Sebata: The Beast, captures authentic African horror on the streets…

  • Kibo Ngowi
8 min read
CRIME

Editorial: The killing fields of Westbury

Gang turf wars and illicit firearms are devastating Westbury and surrounding areas in Johannesburg, prompting urgent community and city action against escalating gun violence.

  • Editorial
2 min read
GENDER BASED VIOLENCE

Marriage Bill won't stop 'ukuthwala'

South Africa's proposed Marriage Bill aims to curb child and forced marriages, but researchers warn that legal prohibitions alone cannot end violent ukuthwala without addressing…

  • Nyasha Karimakwenda
  • Thatshisiwe Ndlovu
4 min read
GENDER BASED VIOLENCE

Women's Month must move beyond survival

Moving beyond celebrations of resilience, tackling intimate partner violence in South Africa requires integrating economic independence, multidisciplinary support, and genuine…

  • Xola Fayo
  • Somila Nojilana
  • Luvuyo Teko
6 min read
Petrol-head: Stacey-Lee May represents the feminine side of speedsters unafraid to rev it up in the mechanic world of spinning. Photos: Supplied
MOTORSPORT

Stacey-Lee May wants spinning to take its place on the world stage

Eldorado Park spin and stunt driver Stacey-Lee May is breaking barriers in motorsport, championing women behind the wheel, and taking South Africa's homegrown car spinning…

  • Lesego Chepape
6 min read

BEYOND THE SCORE PODCAST - EPISODE 3

THIS WEEK'S CARTOON

BROUGHT TO YOU BY CARLOS

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Friday
TEAMWORK: Partners in life and filmmaking Norman Maake and Zinzi Mhlongo
FILM

How ‘Sebata’ found the beast within

Filmmakers Norman Maake and Princess Zinzi Mhlongo reveal how their award-winning supernatural crime thriller,…

  • Kibo Ngowi
8 min read
Petrol-head: Stacey-Lee May represents the feminine side of speedsters unafraid to rev it up in the mechanic world of spinning. Photos: Supplied
MOTORSPORT

Stacey-Lee May wants spinning to take its place on the world stage

Eldorado Park spin and stunt driver Stacey-Lee May is breaking barriers in motorsport, championing women behind the…

  • Lesego Chepape
6 min read
Reconnection: The Zambezi Fest, taking place in Northampton, UK, from 27 to 30 August, creates a space where South Africans and the wider Southern African community can find something familiar while being far from home. Photo: Supplied
LIFESTYLE

A taste of South Africa comes to the UK

Bringing a taste of home to the UK, Zambezi Fest in Northampton gathers the Southern African diaspora for four days…

  • Tokelo Mokhesi
6 min read
Balancing Act: TV series Critical but Stable is the new production from Barkers Media on Mzansi Magic adapted from a novel of the same name by Angela Makholwa. Photos: Supplied
TELEVISION

Anatomy of an adaptation

South African literature is fuelling a vibrant television renaissance, as producers transform acclaimed local novels…

  • Riley Hlatshwayo
9 min read
Song: Dr Buselaphi Gxowa, a celebrated voice in Maskandi and a keeper of amahubo, which means chants, songs or hymns. Photos: Supplied
MUSIC

Dr Buselaphi Gxowa: a living blueprint of Maskandi

Across nearly three decades and 21 awards, Maskandi icon Dr Buselaphi Gxowa reflects on challenging gender…

  • Lesego Chepape
6 min read
Celeste Ntuli, pictured, and Siphelele "Pele Pele" Mchunu will host the show. Photo: Supplied
ENTERTAINMENT

Gig Guide: Crowned: The Comedy Shutdown hits The Market Theatre, Easy Freak releases Only Like You Do and Mahikeng FM launches #MakeMaftownGreatAgain

Explore the latest in local culture with a comedy showdown at The Market Theatre, Mahikeng FM's creative economy…

  • Lesego Chepape
3 min read
VISUAL ART

Thirza’s beautiful trash lures you in

Dutch artist Thirza Schaap collects ocean plastic from South Africa’s beaches, transforming discarded marine debris…

  • Unathi Kondile
5 min read
DOLLY PARTON

Dolly Parton, country music legend, dies at 80

Country music icon and global philanthropist Dolly Parton has died in Nashville at the age of 80 following a brief…

  • Lesego Chepape
2 min read
Salif Keita celebrates Montreux’s arrival in Africa, urging artists to honour their roots while embracing music as a universal language
MUSIC

Salif Keita cancels SA performance in response to xenophobic violence

Acclaimed Malian musician Salif Keita has announced the cancellation of all future South African performances in…

  • Kibo Ngowi
2 min read
FASHIONISTA: David Tlale, 2026 National Arts and Culture Awards winner for outstanding fashion and textile designer.
ARTS AND CULTURE

South African Arts honoured at the National Arts and Culture Awards

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture celebrated South Africa's top creative talent at the 2026 National Arts…

  • Brian Sokutu
5 min read
MUSIC

Slum Village are heading to SA for the Back to the City International Festival

Iconic Detroit hip-hop group Slum Village is set to perform at Johannesburg's Back to the City International…

  • Kibo Ngowi
2 min read
ROWLENE

Rowlene is figuring out which strings to keep attached

South African R&B singer-songwriter Rowlene releases her new album, Some Strings Attached, a collection of ballads…

  • Kibo Ngowi
8 min read
Home ground advantage: Award-winning sculptor Kelebogile Marope has found that the home setting can inspire a creative spark. Photos: Supplied
ART

Kelebogile Marope sees the stories we leave

Kelebogile Marope, the 2026 FNB Art Prize winner, shares her disbelief and profound insights into her art practice.…

  • Lesego Chepape
7 min read
Mandla N is a co-producer and co-director on the Netflix series Umthetho
NETFLIX

Making ‘Umthetho’ unmistakably South African

The new Netflix series, Umthetho, explores the ironic quest of a prison gang fighting for human rights, corrupt…

  • Rolland Simpi Motaung
7 min read
Mikhael Subotzky’s relationship with photography is as complex as that to Johannesburg, a city he first experienced at 27. Photos: courtesy of the artist and Goodman Gallery.
ART EXHIBITION

The road that brought Subotzky to Johannesburg

Artist Mikhael Subotzky's new exhibition in Johannesburg explores his family's multigenerational journey, from Nazi…

  • Zada Hanmer
6 min read
In aid of the Palestinian cause: Suraya Dadoo has compiled an engaging and political anthology. Photos: Supplied
AFRICA

Gaza and the ghosts of African internationalism

A new anthology, 'Rising for Palestine', co-edited by Suraya Dadoo and Raouf Farrah, argues that the war in Gaza has…

  • Hasina Kathrada
6 min read
ARTS

Gig Guide: She Bellows Comes to East London, Kwanda Mahlombe  releases Ungayeki and Kaza Kamba returns to The Market Theatre

Explore the vibrant arts scene with an interactive theatre experience in East London, the return of the Kaza Kamba…

  • Lesego Chepape
3 min read
ANGELIQUE KIDJO

Angélique Kidjo receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first…

  • Lesego Chepape
2 min read
Tyla was honoured with the AfriPure International Achievement Award.
SOUTH AFRICAN MUSIC

Sama32 celebrates South Africa’s musical excellence, diversity and global influence

The 32nd South African Music Awards (Sama32) concluded its Homecoming Edition at Sun City, honouring the rich…

  • Lesego Chepape
2 min read
Life lessons: Matau’s story is one of resilience, community and an almost stubborn belief in what is possible. Photo: Supplied
WOMEN IN MUSIC

Hloni Modise Matau is giving women their flowers, now

Hloni Modise Matau, founder of the Basadi in Music Awards, has dedicated years to building a platform that…

  • Lesego Chepape
7 min read