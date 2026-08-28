Arduous road to a liberated Palestine
Examining the Palestinian struggle through the longue durée reveals how enduring resistance, sumud, and South–South solidarity challenge global imperialism and illuminate the arduous path to liberation.
Testifying before the commission of inquiry, alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala challenged KZN police…
Akani Simbine has claimed South Africa's highest individual sporting honour, being crowned Sports Star of the Year…
As soaring vehicle prices alienate everyday buyers, South Africa's automotive market is splitting at the R500 000…
Decades after the outbreak of the Second Congo War, the victims of relentless conflict in eastern Congo remain…
Suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been served with a fifth arrest warrant in connection with the…
Despite asset forfeiture orders and frozen bank accounts, high-profile accused continue to afford elite legal teams. An examination of POCA safeguards, third-party funding…
More than two centuries after the bluebuck vanished from the Western Cape, biotech firm Colossal Biosciences is attempting to genetically reconstruct the extinct antelope.…
Filmmakers Norman Maake and Princess Zinzi Mhlongo reveal how their award-winning supernatural crime thriller, Sebata: The Beast, captures authentic African horror on the streets…
Gang turf wars and illicit firearms are devastating Westbury and surrounding areas in Johannesburg, prompting urgent community and city action against escalating gun violence.
South Africa's proposed Marriage Bill aims to curb child and forced marriages, but researchers warn that legal prohibitions alone cannot end violent ukuthwala without addressing…
Moving beyond celebrations of resilience, tackling intimate partner violence in South Africa requires integrating economic independence, multidisciplinary support, and genuine…
Eldorado Park spin and stunt driver Stacey-Lee May is breaking barriers in motorsport, championing women behind the wheel, and taking South Africa's homegrown car spinning…
BEYOND THE SCORE PODCAST - EPISODE 3
BROUGHT TO YOU BY CARLOS
Examining the Palestinian struggle through the longue durée reveals how enduring resistance, sumud, and South–South solidarity challenge global imperialism and illuminate the arduous path to liberation.
Decades after the outbreak of the Second Congo War, the victims of relentless conflict in eastern Congo remain largely forgotten by the international community. Yet local heroes like Dr Jo Lusi and Mama Jeanne Banyere continue to treat…
Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment Bill No 3 extends presidential terms and criminalises communication with foreign entities, threatening the core of the country's democracy.
Defying Western forecasts of stagnation, China has broken into the world's top 10 innovative nations. An analysis of the strategic policies, R&D investments, and institutions behind its rise offers crucial lessons for Africa.
Filmmakers Norman Maake and Princess Zinzi Mhlongo reveal how their award-winning supernatural crime thriller,…
Eldorado Park spin and stunt driver Stacey-Lee May is breaking barriers in motorsport, championing women behind the…
Bringing a taste of home to the UK, Zambezi Fest in Northampton gathers the Southern African diaspora for four days…
South African literature is fuelling a vibrant television renaissance, as producers transform acclaimed local novels…
Across nearly three decades and 21 awards, Maskandi icon Dr Buselaphi Gxowa reflects on challenging gender…
Explore the latest in local culture with a comedy showdown at The Market Theatre, Mahikeng FM's creative economy…
Dutch artist Thirza Schaap collects ocean plastic from South Africa’s beaches, transforming discarded marine debris…
Country music icon and global philanthropist Dolly Parton has died in Nashville at the age of 80 following a brief…
Acclaimed Malian musician Salif Keita has announced the cancellation of all future South African performances in…
The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture celebrated South Africa's top creative talent at the 2026 National Arts…
Iconic Detroit hip-hop group Slum Village is set to perform at Johannesburg's Back to the City International…
South African R&B singer-songwriter Rowlene releases her new album, Some Strings Attached, a collection of ballads…
Kelebogile Marope, the 2026 FNB Art Prize winner, shares her disbelief and profound insights into her art practice.…
The new Netflix series, Umthetho, explores the ironic quest of a prison gang fighting for human rights, corrupt…
Artist Mikhael Subotzky's new exhibition in Johannesburg explores his family's multigenerational journey, from Nazi…
A new anthology, 'Rising for Palestine', co-edited by Suraya Dadoo and Raouf Farrah, argues that the war in Gaza has…
Explore the vibrant arts scene with an interactive theatre experience in East London, the return of the Kaza Kamba…
Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first…
The 32nd South African Music Awards (Sama32) concluded its Homecoming Edition at Sun City, honouring the rich…