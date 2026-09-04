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Procurement: Transnet Port Terminals has suffered hundreds of millions of rands in losses. Photo: Transnet Port Terminals
TRANSNET

Whistleblowers lift lid on Transnet procurement

  • Sandile Motha
6 min read
ANC’s Dada Morero

Battle for Joburg heats up

  • Lunga Mzangwe
  • Sheree Bega
  • Nkateko Joseph Mabasa
5 min read
No honour among them: Big Five leaders, Katiso “KT” Molefe, Steve Motsumi, Andrew “King Nyambose” Mthethwa, Ignatius Mothakathi and Jotham “King Mswazi” Msibi.

Former Hawks head denies knowing Big Five cartel

  • Nkateko Joseph Mabasa
6 min read
MUST READRecommended by us at the M&G
The SANDF and SAPS in a joint operation in a raid to collect looted goods at the Nguni Hostel in Vosloorus. (Photo Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
SOUTH AFRICA

SAPS needs urgent vetting, says organised crime expert

Organised crime expert Mark Shaw has urged the Madlanga commission to recommend an urgent integrity reassessment and…

  • Nkateko Joseph Mabasa
4 min read
EQUESTRIAN

King of horses leaves lasting legacy

Pioneering South African equestrian Enos Mafokate, known as "Kgosi ya Dipere", has died. The trailblazer broke…

  • Amahle Banda
6 min read
GENDER BASED VIOLENCE

Why are South African women still dying despite decades of evidence?

Despite extensive research and progressive policies, intimate-partner femicide is rising in South Africa. At the…

  • Hasina Kathrada
7 min read
Pan-African: Africa's future depends upon people able to work across differences in pursuit of our common good.
HERITAGE MONTH

The Africa we build together

During Heritage Month, The Mandela Rhodes Foundation reflects on how Pan-African collaboration, shared identity, and…

  • Judy Sikuza
8 min read
ZAMBIA

Hichilema's much harder second act

Hakainde Hichilema has taken the oath of office for his second term as Zambia's president following a decisive…

  • Dennis Mulilo
5 min read
Big reveal: The two balls were unveiled at the launch of the Legendary Women in the Arts exhibition at the Ditsong National Museum of Cultural History. Photo: Supplied
ART AND CULTURE

The dying art behind Esther Mnguni’s World Cup tributes

Ndebele artist Gogo Esther Mnguni has transformed historic World Cup rugby and netball match balls into cultural…

  • Amahle Banda
6 min read
El Niño is expected to cause a loss of rainfall
CLIMATE CHANGE

El Niño set to strengthen into very strong event, WMO says

The WMO and SAWS warn that El Niño is intensifying into a potentially record-breaking event, bringing severe…

  • Sheree Bega
4 min read
IN THIS WEEK'S PAPER
MARINE LIFE

A sea of uncertainty

A spreading sardine mortality event linked to pilchard herpesvirus has hit South Africa and Namibia, raising alarms over total biomass loss, fishery limits, and the survival of…

  • Sheree Bega
8 min read
ZAMBIA

Hichilema's much harder second act

Hakainde Hichilema has taken the oath of office for his second term as Zambia's president following a decisive victory. However, high economic expectations and treason charges…

  • Dennis Mulilo
5 min read
Man in motion: Moloi is difficult to pin down. He’s a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who moves between folk, blues, jazz, mbaqanga and maskandi without ever landing in one of them. Photo: Supplied
MUSIC

The Many Sounds of Tubatsi Mpho Moloi

From Soweto roots to international acclaim with Urban Village and collaborations with Msaki, multi-instrumentalist Tubatsi Mpho Moloi discusses his genre-defying music journey…

  • Kibo Ngowi
8 min read
Mail & Guardian motoring editor Eyaaz Matwadia behind the wheel of the Leapmotor B10 Hybrid EV. The combination of pure-electric refinement and range-extender capability proves that spontaneous South African road trips are still very much alive.
MOTORING

The ultimate 30-hour leap of faith in the Leapmotor B10

An impromptu 1,200km weekend dash from Johannesburg to Durban puts the new Leapmotor B10 Hybrid EV to the test, proving that electric refinement and spontaneous road trips can…

  • Eyaaz Matwadia
8 min read
Angry: Women nationwide marched or marked their protest against gender-based violence on August 1. (Delwyn Verasamy)
GENDER BASED VIOLENCE

Editorial: Women can be saved only if the state acts

Despite progressive laws and decades of research, intimate-partner femicide is rising again in South Africa. Research presented in Cape Town reveals that saving women requires…

  • The Editorial
2 min read
Recognition: The author strives to make each learner feel they are seen and heard in her classroom. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy
EDUCATION

The subject I teach without a syllabus

There is no curriculum or rubric for belonging, yet fostering connection and individuality is the most vital lesson an educator can deliver in the classroom.

  • Cebolakhe Zondo
5 min read
Eye-watering increase: Steven Bartlett, the entrepreneur behind The Diary of a CEO, bought a Bishopscourt estate for about R93.3 million in 2024. The property is now listed for sale at R189m. Photo: Steven Bartlett/X
REAL ESTATE

A mansion, a markup and a warning

Steven Bartlett's decision to list his Bishopscourt mansion for R189m—nearly double what he paid two years ago—sparks vital questions about foreign capital and property pricing…

  • Ash Müller
7 min read

BEYOND THE SCORE PODCAST - EPISODE 3

THIS WEEK'S CARTOON

BROUGHT TO YOU BY CARLOS

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Friday
Manana performs during his Mending Broken Hearts Tour in Pretoria, where fans sang along to his music and welcomed him back to a city he says gave him a chance early in his career. Credit: @iamkwame_
MUSIC

Manana returns to Pretoria, where the music feels personal

Singer-songwriter Manana reflects on growth, emotional honesty, and the vibrant space for alternative sounds in…

  • Amahle Banda
4 min read
Supplied/Instagram
FILM

Ma-Afrika Setona is making her own way in Hollywood

After facing early rejection at age 13, South African filmmaker Ma-Afrika Setona moved to Los Angeles, earned a…

  • Kibo Ngowi
4 min read
Man in motion: Moloi is difficult to pin down. He’s a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who moves between folk, blues, jazz, mbaqanga and maskandi without ever landing in one of them. Photo: Supplied
MUSIC

The Many Sounds of Tubatsi Mpho Moloi

From Soweto roots to international acclaim with Urban Village and collaborations with Msaki, multi-instrumentalist…

  • Kibo Ngowi
8 min read
Resistance: The leaders of the Women's March of 1956 clutch bundles of petitions which they are about to hand over to government officials at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Photo by Alf Kumalo courtesy of MBR Projects, Olamuk & the Alf Kumalo Estate
PHOTOGRAPHY

The women history forgot are still here

Marking 70 years since the 1956 Women's March, an exhibition of Alf Kumalo's photography explores the depth, joy,…

  • Heidi Thembeka Sincuba
8 min read
Imbali Market at Bus Factory Photo: The Imbali Visual Literacy Project
ARTS AND CULTURE

Inside Contra.Joburg’s city-wide art weekend

Contra.Joburg transformed inner-city Johannesburg into an open-access cultural hub, connecting over 170 artists…

  • Rolland Simpi Motaung
5 min read
Legacy: Gallery Momo in Johannesburg has been championing emerging artists since its establishment in 2003. Photos: Supplied
ART

Gallery MOMO and the Long Game of African Art

After being named Outstanding Art Gallery at the National Arts Council Awards, Gallery MOMO director Odysseus…

  • Kibo Ngowi
8 min read
Big reveal: The two balls were unveiled at the launch of the Legendary Women in the Arts exhibition at the Ditsong National Museum of Cultural History. Photo: Supplied
ART AND CULTURE

The dying art behind Esther Mnguni’s World Cup tributes

Ndebele artist Gogo Esther Mnguni has transformed historic World Cup rugby and netball match balls into cultural…

  • Amahle Banda
6 min read
African scene: Visitors can expect to encounter work from galleries and emerging artists from across the continent. Photo: Supplied
ARTS AND CULTURE

Gig Guide: FNB Art Joburg 19th Edition, UKZN Instrumental Showcase, Open Book Festival

Discover this week's cultural highlights, including the 19th edition of FNB Art Joburg in Sandton, Cape Town's…

  • M&G Online reporter
2 min read
FASHION

Aphiwe Sithole is building a new language for African luxury

Founded by Aphiwe Sithole, Cape Town's SITHOLE Luxury House is redefining African luxury on global runways with…

  • Lesego Chepape
4 min read
https://gallery.calusmedia.com/sasmateamlink/
TECHNOLOGY

South Africa’s creator economy looks beyond brand deals for growth

South Africa’s creator economy is rapidly expanding into a viable commercial industry, offering new entrepreneurial…

  • Amahle Banda
4 min read
MUSIC

TEEKS on modern masculinity, Māori heritage and his first South African Tour

Acclaimed Māori soul singer TEEKS opens up ahead of his debut South African tour, discussing ancestral roots,…

  • Busi Lethole
8 min read
TEAMWORK: Partners in life and filmmaking Norman Maake and Zinzi Mhlongo
FILM

How ‘Sebata’ found the beast within

Filmmakers Norman Maake and Princess Zinzi Mhlongo reveal how their award-winning supernatural crime thriller,…

  • Kibo Ngowi
8 min read
Petrol-head: Stacey-Lee May represents the feminine side of speedsters unafraid to rev it up in the mechanic world of spinning. Photos: Supplied
MOTORSPORT

Stacey-Lee May wants spinning to take its place on the world stage

Eldorado Park spin and stunt driver Stacey-Lee May is breaking barriers in motorsport, championing women behind the…

  • Lesego Chepape
6 min read
Reconnection: The Zambezi Fest, taking place in Northampton, UK, from 27 to 30 August, creates a space where South Africans and the wider Southern African community can find something familiar while being far from home. Photo: Supplied
LIFESTYLE

A taste of South Africa comes to the UK

Bringing a taste of home to the UK, Zambezi Fest in Northampton gathers the Southern African diaspora for four days…

  • Tokelo Mokhesi
6 min read
Balancing Act: TV series Critical but Stable is the new production from Barkers Media on Mzansi Magic adapted from a novel of the same name by Angela Makholwa. Photos: Supplied
TELEVISION

Anatomy of an adaptation

South African literature is fuelling a vibrant television renaissance, as producers transform acclaimed local novels…

  • Riley Hlatshwayo
9 min read
Song: Dr Buselaphi Gxowa, a celebrated voice in Maskandi and a keeper of amahubo, which means chants, songs or hymns. Photos: Supplied
MUSIC

Dr Buselaphi Gxowa: a living blueprint of Maskandi

Across nearly three decades and 21 awards, Maskandi icon Dr Buselaphi Gxowa reflects on challenging gender…

  • Lesego Chepape
6 min read
Celeste Ntuli, pictured, and Siphelele "Pele Pele" Mchunu will host the show. Photo: Supplied
ENTERTAINMENT

Gig Guide: Crowned: The Comedy Shutdown hits The Market Theatre, Easy Freak releases Only Like You Do and Mahikeng FM launches #MakeMaftownGreatAgain

Explore the latest in local culture with a comedy showdown at The Market Theatre, Mahikeng FM's creative economy…

  • Lesego Chepape
3 min read
VISUAL ART

Thirza’s beautiful trash lures you in

Dutch artist Thirza Schaap collects ocean plastic from South Africa’s beaches, transforming discarded marine debris…

  • Unathi Kondile
5 min read
DOLLY PARTON

Dolly Parton, country music legend, dies at 80

Country music icon and global philanthropist Dolly Parton has died in Nashville at the age of 80 following a brief…

  • Lesego Chepape
2 min read
Salif Keita celebrates Montreux’s arrival in Africa, urging artists to honour their roots while embracing music as a universal language
MUSIC

Salif Keita cancels SA performance in response to xenophobic violence

Acclaimed Malian musician Salif Keita has announced the cancellation of all future South African performances in…

  • Kibo Ngowi
2 min read