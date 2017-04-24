Ntlemeza reports for duty despite protests outside Hawks office

Former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza arrived at the unit’s headquarters in Pretoria on Monday morning, his lawyer Comfort Ngidi confirmed.

Ngidi said his client arrived at 7.30am this morning to report for duty.

Ngidi said Ntlemeza was currently in “routine” meetings, planning the week ahead with senior staff. He dismissed reports that Ntlemeza was there to pack his bags.

Ngidi said Ntlemeza doesn’t know what role his replacement, Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata is playing, but said that Ntlemeza would be working with her.

Ntlemeza managed to evade journalists who were camped outside the main entrance of the building.

Several DA members were also outside the headquarters, picketing against Ntlemeza.

The members chanted “Ntlemeza must go” as word spread that he had arrived at the building.

A few police officers were also camped outside, monitoring the situation.

Last week Ngidi told News24 that he would be approaching the SCA to appeal a High Court ruling that found Ntlemeza’s appointment unlawful and invalid.

The DA’s Zak Mbhele said the party was there in response to threats made by Ntlemeza that he would return.

“Given the importance of the Hawks we can’t afford to have someone whose integrity is not beyond reproach.” – News24