National

Ntlemeza reports for duty despite protests outside Hawks office

Lizeka Tandwa

Berning Ntlemeza reportedly managed to evade journalists who were camped outside the main entrance of the building.

Berning Ntlemeza reportedly managed to evade journalists who were camped outside the main entrance of the building.

Former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza arrived at the unit’s headquarters in Pretoria on Monday morning, his lawyer Comfort Ngidi confirmed.

Ngidi said his client arrived at 7.30am this morning to report for duty.

Ngidi said Ntlemeza was currently in “routine” meetings, planning the week ahead with senior staff. He dismissed reports that Ntlemeza was there to pack his bags.

Ngidi said Ntlemeza doesn’t know what role his replacement, Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata is playing, but said that Ntlemeza would be working with her.

Ntlemeza managed to evade journalists who were camped outside the main entrance of the building.

Several DA members were also outside the headquarters, picketing against Ntlemeza.

The members chanted “Ntlemeza must go” as word spread that he had arrived at the building.

A few police officers were also camped outside, monitoring the situation.

Last week Ngidi told News24 that he would be approaching the SCA to appeal a High Court ruling that found Ntlemeza’s appointment unlawful and invalid.

The DA’s Zak Mbhele said the party was there in response to threats made by Ntlemeza that he would return.

“Given the importance of the Hawks we can’t afford to have someone whose integrity is not beyond reproach.” – News24

.

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Client Media Releases

ContinuitySA
5-day, PECB-certified ISO 22301 Lead Implementer course
FedGroup Financial Services
Look ma: no hands
PRAGMA
2017 SAAMA Conference
Vaal University of Technology
Donations benefit a school and its community
PRAGMA
Keeping your assets in safe hands
The Innovation Hub
Interrogating cyber security for connected things
Vaal University of Technology
Multiple awards for Enactus VUT
Barloworld Logistics
Zero Waste to landfill
PRAGMA
Asset Management and ISO 55000
5-day, PECB-certified ISO 22301 Lead Implementer course
Look ma: no hands
2017 SAAMA Conference
Donations benefit a school and its community
Interrogating cyber security for connected things
Zero Waste to landfill
Want to publish your media releases here?