The ANC is at war with itself
ANALYSIS
Two of the ANC’s national substructures, the women’s league and the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association this week abandoned any pretence at discipline and came out swinging at the perceived enemies of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, their choice for leader.
At the same time, high-profile critics of the leadership of President Jacob Zuma, including ANC MP Pravin Gordhan, almost simultaneously found themselves targeted in new actions by everyone from the Hawks to the ANC. A serious contender for the ANC presidency (Zweli Mkhize) also came out swinging, hard, against a powerful ANC fixer (Anda Bici); and the chair of the party’s disciplinary committee (Derek Hanekom) indicated he will not be silenced.
Welcome to the unprecedented everyone vs everyone open war that only promises to grow worse as spring turns into summer, and Zuma’s term as ANC president comes to a close.
In 2012 the ANC expelled its youth league leader Julius Malema for “bringing the ANC into disrepute and sowing division within its ranks” for speaking out against Zuma, an action that ultimately saw the league entirely reconstituted.
