Home-run bonanza raises eyebrows

Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon carved out a piece of baseball history after belting the 5 694th home run of the Major League Baseball (MLB) season.

Gordon’s towering hit in Toronto on Tuesday night broke the previous record for home runs in a single season, set way back in 2000 in the drug-tainted heart of baseball’s steroid era.

The record reflects a startling uptick in home runs in recent years. In 2014, there were only 4 186 home runs hit — meaning 2017 has witnessed a 47% increase in homers.