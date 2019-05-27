FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
27 May 2019 00:00
(Mail & Guardian)
Deputy president David Mabuza could be playing a long game to place him in a strong position to become president of the ANC
Survivors, including the abuser’s niece, accuse the Seventh Day Adventist Church of putting its needs ahead of the girls
Bloated, excessive and overweight — that has been the Cabinet for more than 10 years. But, with the culling that President Cyril Ramaposa is expected to do, the savings will be Nkandla-sized
Parliament has a new speaker — Thandi Modise.
In welcoming her to the role, politicians spoke about her time as an ANC guerrilla and her years in prison, saying that this experience would prepare her for the job.
Pemmy Majodina returns to the parliamentary precinct after having served as a member of the National Council of Provinces between 1999 and 2004
‘I’ve always loved learning’
The high court will need to decide whether there was political interference in the Zuma prosecution and if so, how the law will treat it
The supporters that usually crowded outside the court and in the public gallery were absent at Jacob Zuma’s bid to get off corruption charges
Making programming compulsory in schools is a challenging prospect, but if the president wills it, there might be a way
Sadtu vows to take new minister to court if infrastructure is not immediately made a priority
The report paints a bleak picture of Samwu’s internal systems and ability to handle its 160 000 members’ money
Luthuli House ‘comrades-in-farms’ and state officials — including former minister Gugile Nkwenti — appear to be profiting from farms earmarked for land redistribution beneficiaries, thanks to partnerships with a foreign company
Despite escaping Syria together, one queer couple’s scars tore their relationship apart
Despite being arrested and then told to take a leave of absence by the ANC, Zandile Gumede was back in her office
When governments fail and health systems falter, aid agencies take over.
South Africa has introduced the world’s first medicine-dispensing ATMs, but only a fourth of patients who could be using them actually are.
In the accompanying article, Menelaos Agaloglou, a former aid worker of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), rhetorically poses important questions
A forensic investigation into President Roger Nkodo Dang’s behaviour has been quashed to keep the scandal quiet
Without political stability, the country’s citizens remain under threat and its lucrative tourist sector is doomed
Tibesti has long been fertile ground for rebellions in Chad. Is another one coming?
South Africa must adapt rapidly if it is to mitigate the negative effects of the low-carbon transition
Donald Trump’s cries of espionage reflect a US obsession with protectionism over open access
Foreign digital services and products have skirted taxation in SA — but that’s all about to change
Now that the US president has imposed heavy costs on farmers, consumers and the overall economy, Americans are probably growing quite tired
Consumers can only benefit as the big four banks give in to pressure from low-fee upstarts and digital newcomers
Just because you choose to reject an identity you are born with, does not mean it is not there
‘Over the past two weeks, the Mail & Guardian has published investigations into two of the continental body’s core institutions’
‘Over 25 years of democracy, the government’s attempts at land restitution have been lambasted for their slow pace and all-round inefficiency’
The president may have kept his cards close to his chest but now he has to make bold moves
While some political old-timers claw at relevance, David Mabuza is rewriting the rules of engagement
This is the first article in a four-part series on radical Cabinet reform
This is part II in a four part analysis on Cabinet reform
This is the third article in a four-part series on radical Cabinet reform
This is the last article in a four-part series on radical Cabinet reform
Without a renewed social compact and the sacrifice of economic power, our country
will never experience its ‘new dawn’
Check your blood pressure every six months and, if you’re on medication, take it as prescribed
So, finally, eight long years later, Game of Thrones is over. We can stop speculating about who’s going to die in episodes up ahead
Doing so will increase the chance of achieving the world’s 17 sustainable development goals
Education policy has always been, and will continue to be, closely related to South Africans’ social conditions.
When anti-harrassment campaigns become ‘too successful’, universities work to undermine them
For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this
This anthology is important in resuscitating black women names in literature that history may have decided to ignore.
Portia Zvavahera uses her dreams and experiences to create her otherworldly works
This year’s National Arts Festival is going ahead despite the drought that is plaguing Makhanda
Binyavanga Wainaina was an exceptional writer, activist and human being
Renowned South African author André Brink pursued love as voraciously as he wrote
Basketball’s big-name heroes are taking a back seat as resurgent role players make the game sing
South Africans should be at least somewhat excited about the competition — but they’re not
Arsenal have the curious distinction of employing a manager that is more successful in Europe than they are.
