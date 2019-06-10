FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

National

Jarana’s role at SAA up in the air

The chief executive has resigned but most unions are backing him and the board has yet to respond

Rumours swirl that key SOEs will report to Mabuza

In the past week, factions have used Jarana’s resignation as a tool in a bid to shake the powers of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan

ANC wants to shake up procurement

The party’s lekgotla agreed to changes in state buying, an important decision overshadowed by ‘poor economic understanding’ at Luthuli House

Government ineptitude taints Pravin

With the state not taking tough decisions on its struggling state-owned enterprises, Gordhan’s detractors will continue to question his agenda

The ANC is at war with itself

Its integrity commission has found that factional battles are harming the party’s ability to function

Prisons boss Fraser at odds with jailers

Correctional services officials criticise decisions made by the new commissioner of prisons

ArcelorMittal charged with breaking environment laws

One of South Africa’s largest industrial air polluters, ArcelorMittal, has been charged with breaking environmental laws.

Gender equality is a distant luxury

Not one country of 129 has “fully achieved the promise of gender equality”, a target of the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Two murders,  two crime strategies

Authorities are accused of taking violent crime in the Western Cape’s rural areas more seriously than on the Cape Flats, writes Lester Kiewit

Corruption plagues land reform

Hazel Friedman digs into a SIU probe into 148 land reform projects, which found that a quarter were corrupt and millions of rands have disappeared

Slice of life: ‘Now I create for myself’

‘I’m also no longer trying to create work for someone else’

Toxins to take your breath away

Every breath you take and every move you make in our cities sucks pollutants into your lungs and blood vessels. It’s enough to turn the air purple

ANC starts to clean up eThekwini

The party looks set to deal with its regional chair and city mayor, Zandile Gumede, who has been charged with corruption in a tender scam

Act will take revenge on porn

An amendment Bill will make non consensual distribution of explicit photos and videos illegal

Carbon catastrophe is hurtling towards us

The amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has jumped to its highest level in human history

Pelebox: A cure for clinic queues

Neo Hutiri is the first South African to win the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation for his smart-locker system

What it’s like to be spied on

As the amaBhungane investigative journalism unit heads to court to argue for disclosure of state surveillance, Mail & Guardian journalist Athandiwe Saba tells of finding out that she was being surveilled

Ministry to labour for job creation

It is set to move from compliance checking to help create an environment that will drive employment

Jailed #FeesMustFall activist argues ‘unfair trial’

Kanya Cekeshe, the only #FeesMustFall activist still behind bars, has petitioned the high court to appeal his conviction and sentence

No easy childhood for SA’s youth

Being a child in South Africa is difficult, but there are programmes that help them to survive and thrive

HEALTH:

Could there be a one-stop to justice?

The air is still and scalding at Blantyre’s Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. Nurses are stifling yawns and scrolling through their phones, watching their Friday tick slowly away.

Barely legal? Big Tobacco, social media and your children

Could companies’ wooing of social media influencers be just a clever ploy to get around the country’s tobacco advertising ban?

AFRICA:

Ian Khama and The post-presidential blues

Ian Khama thought he had executed the perfect transition from power.
He was wrong. Now his hand-picked successor is tearing up his legacy — and Khama is struggling to cope with civilian life

Hasty elections no solution for Sudan

The transitional military council is pushing for elections within nine months

BUSINESS:

Heat is on insurance companies

Disastrous events caused by climate change are a growing risk for the industry

Office spaces’ changing face

The property market is now opening up trendy hubs offering flexitime rentals for work areas in spaces with lounges, cafés and design extras

Tip for Cabinet: Bet on innovators

The state needs to support entrepreneurs who invent nifty solutions that reduce poverty and conserve the environment

Tongaat mess another sticky situation for Deloitte

As animus towards corporate misdeeds in South Africa grows, auditing company Deloitte has found itself at the centre of another looming corporate failure in the form of sugar-producer Tongaat Hulett

Planet Earth: Declare an emergency

Humans must urgently redefine a good quality life — and it should not include buying stuff

Waving a magical ‘quantity easing’ wand won’t solve the problem

The national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC, in the person of secretary general Ace Magashule, emerged from its June 1 to 3 lekgotla this week to say, among other things, that “the ANC government considers constituting a task team to explore quantity easing measures to address intergovernmental debts to make funds available for developmental purposes”.

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

EFF vs Manuel: A good lesson for Twitter users

Free speech is sacred, but reputations destroyed on falsehoods deserve to win defamation suits

Editorial: Inequality in Cape’s unsafety

‘Policing keeps people safe. Without it, people in places like the Cape Flats are stuck in a state of chronic insecurity’

Editorial: Hellbent on destruction

‘President Cyril Ramaphosa and his supporters are forced to defend the Reserve Bank in the face of an illogical and insidious onslaught’

Feed the hunger disaster

As for a tsunami or any other calamity, corporates and individuals must dig into their pockets

Ace and Pule: Like father, like son?

Perhaps it’s an ANC thing — borrowing the boss’s style and quirks. Perhaps its just Pule aging faster in the face of interpreting Ace

The Help is still the underclass

It’s no longer only a black and white issue, but the maid-madam relationship remains precarious

Ace’s bizarre statements reveal a sinister game plan

That ANC secretary general Ace Magashule seems hell-bent on a scorched-earth policy poses a clear and present danger to President Cyril Ramaphosa but, more ominously, to the country.

The complexity of sexual consent

Patients often pay deference to their physicians and can be taken advantage of in the sanctity of consulting rooms

‘Berserker’ chess mate quite Uigly

“Here’s a piece of good news: another Lewis chess piece has been found.”

Make democracy come alive at schools

Our schools have policies for citizenship education, now they need to provide the contexts necessary for democracy to thrive

FRIDAY:

The Weekend Guide

For good vibes and an arts fix

Still fighting “black privilege” in fair Cape

“I wonder why Zille and her ilk find it okay to speak of “black privilege” a mere 25 years after black people got the vote without reparations.”

Rams’s feet touch the ground and sky

The Johannesburg rapper, known to switch flows in a minute, has his eyes set on international swag

Always blame the black boys

A harrowing series tells the tale of five teens wrongfully imprisoned because they fit a profile

SPORT:

Into the great unknown

Should we temper our expectations as Banyana Banyana enter their first World Cup?

Beware the group of death

From the powerful Germans to the sanguine Spanish, here’s everything you need to know about South Africa’s World Cup opponents

World Cup: No winner in sight

After a week of entertainment we’re still trying to figure out what the pecking order is in this medley

