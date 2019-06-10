FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
10 Jun 2019 00:00
(Mail & Guardian)
The chief executive has resigned but most unions are backing him and the board has yet to respond
Rumours swirl that key SOEs will report to Mabuza
In the past week, factions have used Jarana’s resignation as a tool in a bid to shake the powers of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan
The party’s lekgotla agreed to changes in state buying, an important decision overshadowed by ‘poor economic understanding’ at Luthuli House
With the state not taking tough decisions on its struggling state-owned enterprises, Gordhan’s detractors will continue to question his agenda
Its integrity commission has found that factional battles are harming the party’s ability to function
Correctional services officials criticise decisions made by the new commissioner of prisons
One of South Africa’s largest industrial air polluters, ArcelorMittal, has been charged with breaking environmental laws.
Not one country of 129 has “fully achieved the promise of gender equality”, a target of the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs).
Authorities are accused of taking violent crime in the Western Cape’s rural areas more seriously than on the Cape Flats, writes Lester Kiewit
Hazel Friedman digs into a SIU probe into 148 land reform projects, which found that a quarter were corrupt and millions of rands have disappeared
‘I’m also no longer trying to create work for someone else’
Every breath you take and every move you make in our cities sucks pollutants into your lungs and blood vessels. It’s enough to turn the air purple
The party looks set to deal with its regional chair and city mayor, Zandile Gumede, who has been charged with corruption in a tender scam
An amendment Bill will make non consensual distribution of explicit photos and videos illegal
The amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has jumped to its highest level in human history
Neo Hutiri is the first South African to win the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation for his smart-locker system
As the amaBhungane investigative journalism unit heads to court to argue for disclosure of state surveillance, Mail & Guardian journalist Athandiwe Saba tells of finding out that she was being surveilled
It is set to move from compliance checking to help create an environment that will drive employment
Kanya Cekeshe, the only #FeesMustFall activist still behind bars, has petitioned the high court to appeal his conviction and sentence
Being a child in South Africa is difficult, but there are programmes that help them to survive and thrive
The air is still and scalding at Blantyre’s Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.
Nurses are stifling yawns and scrolling through their phones, watching their Friday tick slowly away.
Could companies’ wooing of social media influencers be just a clever ploy to get around the country’s tobacco advertising ban?
Ian Khama thought he had executed the perfect transition from power.
The transitional military council is pushing for elections within nine months
Disastrous events caused by climate change are a growing risk for the industry
The property market is now opening up trendy hubs offering flexitime rentals for work areas in spaces with lounges, cafés and design extras
The state needs to support entrepreneurs who invent nifty solutions that reduce poverty and conserve the environment
As animus towards corporate misdeeds in South Africa grows, auditing company Deloitte has found itself at the centre of another looming corporate failure in the form of sugar-producer Tongaat Hulett
Humans must urgently redefine a good quality life — and it should not include buying stuff
The national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC, in the person of secretary general Ace Magashule, emerged from its June 1 to 3 lekgotla this week to say, among other things, that “the ANC government considers constituting a task team to explore quantity easing measures to address intergovernmental debts to make funds available for developmental purposes”.
Free speech is sacred, but reputations destroyed on falsehoods deserve to win defamation suits
‘Policing keeps people safe. Without it, people in places like the Cape Flats are stuck in a state of chronic insecurity’
‘President Cyril Ramaphosa and his supporters are forced to defend the Reserve Bank in the face of an illogical and insidious onslaught’
As for a tsunami or any other calamity, corporates and individuals must dig into their pockets
Perhaps it’s an ANC thing — borrowing the boss’s style and quirks. Perhaps its just Pule aging faster in the face of interpreting Ace
It’s no longer only a black and white issue, but the maid-madam relationship remains precarious
That ANC secretary general Ace Magashule seems hell-bent on a scorched-earth policy poses a clear and present danger to President Cyril Ramaphosa but, more ominously, to the country.
Patients often pay deference to their physicians and can be taken advantage of in the sanctity of consulting rooms
“Here’s a piece of good news: another Lewis chess piece has been found.”
Our schools have policies for citizenship education, now they need to provide the contexts necessary for democracy to thrive
For good vibes and an arts fix
“I wonder why Zille and her ilk find it okay to speak of “black privilege” a mere 25 years after black people got the vote without reparations.”
The Johannesburg rapper, known to switch flows in a minute, has his eyes set on international swag
A harrowing series tells the tale of five teens wrongfully imprisoned because they fit a profile
Should we temper our expectations as Banyana Banyana enter their first World Cup?
From the powerful Germans to the sanguine Spanish, here’s everything you need to know about South Africa’s World Cup opponents
After a week of entertainment we’re still trying to figure out what the pecking order is in this medley
Create Account | Lost Your Password?