FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

M&G Reporter
17 Jun 2019 00:00
In another confusing finding, the public protector overlooked how cash ended up in the bank account of one of Jacob Zuma’s wives
Alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP are in a tricky situation: they don’t want Magashule hawking their ideas, but they do want their ideas heard
Despite millions being spent on consultants and assurances of a turnaround, the state’s airline has ‘nothing to show for it’
The special NEC meeting next week may discuss the state of his office after the integrity commission ‘flagged inefficiencies’ there
Embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s supporters have revolted against the ANC’s decision to place her on enforced leave
Children commit crimes and are sent to juvenile centres to await their trials or to serve their sentences
The public protector has agreed to the president’s request to question Watson
I will always remember the day we met in the park
After becoming the ‘whites-only’ neighbourhood of Zonnebloem, another symbol of those forcefully removed from there is being reclaimed
The municipal workers union has reached out to splinter unions, but they do not seem to be biting
In a bid to ease the stress of student life, the SRC is investing in bouncing castles and candy floss
A month after heavy storms tore through KwaZulu-Natal, Paddy Harper and Delwyn Verasamy visited the southernmost part of the province, where some villages still do not have water
President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to make more funding available for the country’s one-stop centres for victims of abuse. But can provinces afford to make good on his promise?
We now know the answer, but will women believe it?
The revolution is for the whole country, say protesters in Khartoum, but the Transitional Military Council, echoing the deposed president, has other ideas
Leaked documents reveal the scale of Russia’s ambition in Africa — but so far the continent has not been kind to Vladimir Putin and his friends
This year, two million pilgrims descended on a Ugandan village to celebrate a display of courage
‘The state cannot be the sheriff in people’s bedrooms’
World Health Organisation confirms one case of the virus
The Northern Works sewage plant could generate 4.2MW of power but is operating at 20% capacity
The Competition Commission has 40 working days in which to redraft its case against banks
A Greenpeace report outlines ways Eskom can adopt green technology and save itself financially
Last week Sars announced that the threshold for filing tax returns had been raised for individuals
Recent pronouncements by Luthuli House, and Ace Magashule in particular, merely muddied the waters
Our history has shown that the exercise of democratic reason can shake power from below
Violence at schools is not a new phenomenon
As much as he was an editor for that era, he was also a journalist for all ages
Many revered Essop as a beloved teacher of English before he clashed with the apartheid authorities and was barred from teaching
A broken pump at the Umtamvuna River has left thousands without water for months
At the heart of the debate about Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s conduct is how to ensure that the office she holds is protected
Who comes first: the country or the party? Last week’s lekgotla provided a disturbing answer
Human contact is a vital part of palliative care and can bring peace at the end of life
‘The revolution has spilled onto the screen’
Millions are interested in agriculture, but stigma and low wages drive them to greener pastures
For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this
The artist’s bold show Good & Evil recalls San identity and imagines a queendom free of hatred
Nomalanga Mkhize’s In Africa with Avi and Kumbi walks the fine line between history and ideology
“We need more vernacular readers, who can encourage the kids to also want to learn their own languages”
“I went out looking for memorialisation.”
All the grumbling about the Proteas seems to have drained them of their ruthlessness
The year of the Raptor: Toronto seals historic NBA championship
Canada’s NBA franchise, and Africa’s biggest influence on the league, is one of those special stories that only comes around once every few years
Black climbers have long had to battle political and financial exclusion on their way to the summit
Brilliant performances and whiny broadcasters have occupied us in equal measure this past week
