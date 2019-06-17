National

FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

M&G Reporter

(Mail & Guardian)

(Mail & Guardian)

Mkhwebane has done it again

In another confusing finding, the public protector overlooked how cash ended up in the bank account of one of Jacob Zuma’s wives

Impatient left could align with Ace

Alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP are in a tricky situation: they don’t want Magashule hawking their ideas, but they do want their ideas heard

SAA recovery plan loses direction

Despite millions being spent on consultants and assurances of a turnaround, the state’s airline has ‘nothing to show for it’

Fight against Magashule builds steam

The special NEC meeting next week may discuss the state of his office after the integrity commission ‘flagged inefficiencies’ there

eThekwini mayor’s supporters demand she is returned to office

Embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s supporters have revolted against the ANC’s decision to place her on enforced leave

Through the eyes of a child convict

Children commit crimes and are sent to juvenile centres to await their trials or to serve their sentences

PP agrees to Ramaphosa questioning Bosasa boss Gavin Watson

The public protector has agreed to the president’s request to question Watson

Slice of life: The day I met my first friend

I will always remember the day we met in the park

District Six to get its name back

After becoming the ‘whites-only’ neighbourhood of Zonnebloem, another symbol of those forcefully removed from there is being reclaimed

Samwu extends an olive branch

The municipal workers union has reached out to splinter unions, but they do not seem to be biting

Wits students jump on exam stress

In a bid to ease the stress of student life, the SRC is investing in bouncing castles and candy floss

Water supply is restored to some, the rest have to forage for theirs

A month after heavy storms tore through KwaZulu-Natal, Paddy Harper and Delwyn Verasamy visited the southernmost part of the province, where some villages still do not have water

HEALTH:

Rape crisis centres lose counsellors

President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to make more funding available for the country’s one-stop centres for victims of abuse. But can provinces afford to make good on his promise?

Could ‘the shot’ increase your HIV risk?

We now know the answer, but will women believe it?

AFRICA:

As the counter-revolution bites, can Sudan’s centre hold?

The revolution is for the whole country, say protesters in Khartoum, but the Transitional Military Council, echoing the deposed president, has other ideas

Russia is the clumsy latecomer at Africa’s superpower party

Leaked documents reveal the scale of Russia’s ambition in Africa — but so far the continent has not been kind to Vladimir Putin and his friends

Walking Uganda’s martyrs’ route

This year, two million pilgrims descended on a Ugandan village to celebrate a display of courage

Botswana decriminalises homosexuality in historic judgment

‘The state cannot be the sheriff in people’s bedrooms’

DRC’s Ebola outbreak spreads to Uganda

World Health Organisation confirms one case of the virus

BUSINESS:

Jozi’s biogas plant goes to waste

The Northern Works sewage plant could generate 4.2MW of power but is operating at 20% capacity

Forex cartel case drags on

The Competition Commission has 40 working days in which to redraft its case against banks

Eskom: From fail to bail to auction block

A Greenpeace report outlines ways Eskom can adopt green technology and save itself financially

New Sars threshold could be ‘double-edged sword’

Last week Sars announced that the threshold for filing tax returns had been raised for individuals

SA’s monetary policy needs a serious overhaul

Recent pronouncements by Luthuli House, and Ace Magashule in particular, merely muddied the waters

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

ANC factions rely on silence from the poor

Our history has shown that the exercise of democratic reason can shake power from below

Editorial: Outrage won’t end violence at schools

Violence at schools is not a new phenomenon

Editorial: Farewell, Ray Louw

As much as he was an editor for that era, he was also a journalist for all ages

A tribute to Ahmed Essop, teacher, writer and shining light of South Africa

Many revered Essop as a beloved teacher of English before he clashed with the apartheid authorities and was barred from teaching

Thirst and rage on the South Coast

A broken pump at the Umtamvuna River has left thousands without water for months

Office of the public protector must not be captured

At the heart of the debate about Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s conduct is how to ensure that the office she holds is protected

ANC should stop recycling old ideas

Who comes first: the country or the party? Last week’s lekgotla provided a disturbing answer

A touch of love for the dying

Human contact is a vital part of palliative care and can bring peace at the end of life

World Cup’s his and hers moment

‘The revolution has spilled onto the screen’

Youth want to farm, but not as slave labour

Millions are interested in agriculture, but stigma and low wages drive them to greener pastures

FRIDAY:

The Weekend Guide

For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this

Ladie Skollie: A pussy power prophet delivering us from Good and Evil

The artist’s bold show Good & Evil recalls San identity and imagines a queendom free of hatred

Nans’ indaba my children: In Africa with Avi and Kumbi

Nomalanga Mkhize’s In Africa with Avi and Kumbi walks the fine line between history and ideology

To read, play and eat cupcakes in Tembisa

“We need more vernacular readers, who can encourage the kids to also want to learn their own languages”

The Portfolio: Cedric Nunn

“I went out looking for memorialisation.”

SPORT:

What’s eating giant KG and Co?

All the grumbling about the Proteas seems to have drained them of their ruthlessness

The year of the Raptor: Toronto seals historic NBA championship

Canada’s NBA franchise, and Africa’s biggest influence on the league, is one of those special stories that only comes around once every few years

Mountains capped in white history

Black climbers have long had to battle political and financial exclusion on their way to the summit

Winners and whingers

Brilliant performances and whiny broadcasters have occupied us in equal measure this past week

.
Zandile GumedeVuyani JaranaMaNtuli ZumaKagiso RabadaJacob ZumaGavin WatsonCyril RamaphosaCedric NunnBusisiwe MkhwebaneAfrican National CongressAce MagashuleToronto RaptorsSudanSouth Africa (cricket)South Africa (country)Public ProtectorNBALady SkollieFifa Women’s World CupebolabiogasUniversity of the WitwatersrandSouth African Revenue Service (SARS)South African AirwaysMountain Club of South AfricaEskomAfrican Global Group (formerly Bosasa Operations)UgandaBotswana

Client Media Releases

University of KwaZulu-Natal
All things 'creepy crawly' at award-winning UKZN stand
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN rises against hunger
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Cutting-edge science harnessed to seek SA healthcare solutions
ITWeb
Tellos founder to present at ITWeb AI 2019
Sebata Holdings
The rand: Before, during and after Elections 2019
All things 'creepy crawly' at award-winning UKZN stand
Tellos founder to present at ITWeb AI 2019
The rand: Before, during and after Elections 2019
Want to publish your media releases here?