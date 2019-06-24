FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
The president has delivered his State of the Nation address,promising more of his ‘New Dawn’. But his work is being consistently undermined by an ANC with possibly three factions at war with each other
A man guilty of impersonating a US congressman and who is implicated in a money-laundering case in Ghana has now popped up in the murky oil deal Jeff Radebe signed with South Sudan
After disappointing elections results, the party is focusing on its municipalities and coalitions
The air people breathe in Midrand is often 50 times more toxic than is considered safe
What do you do when your child has a disorder that can make them violent, and the education system isn’t equipped to handle them? Bongekile Macupe talked to a mother and daughter struggling to cope with opppositional defiant disorder
The funeral cover for truck drivers could be lost as part of the VBS debacle, with the money allegedly used to file the void created during looting
It’s a challenging time for the government as it seeks to stir confidence both about South Africa’s ability to turn things around
With years worth of experience reporting on state-owned entities, Mail & Guardian investigative reporter Sabelo Skiti draws back the curtains for a look at SAA, Dudu Myeni and the ruins left behind
With half of all journalism jobs gone in South Africa, one union is trying to halt the decline
Journalists overwhelmed, underpaid, abused and not supported says newsroom report
Despite losing another assisted-dying case, Sean Davison will continue his advocacy
Those women I know and those in the taxi whom I don’t — and how they shaped me
After years of pointing out the problems, advocacy groups want to work with the state to change the system
The DA and ANC have spent years trying to outmaneuver each other and gain control of Knysna.
Now, despite the DA having more seats, the ANC has chosen the town’s mayor
In Lavender Hill, one of South Africa’s most violence-riddled areas, an unlikely activist is finding ways to keep children out of trouble
Experts said it couldn’t be done.
We finally know this widely used birth control shot doesn’t put you at risk of HIV. But that doesn’t mean it should be the only thing on clinic shelves
In 2019,the residents of Sudan’s capital have witnessed a revolution,a counter-revolution,joyous celebrations,brutal massacres and the fall of a dictator-and now they are fighting to prevent the rise of another
Morsi was often kept in solitary confinement, while struggling with both diabetes and high blood pressure
Important targets that Amisom set out to achieve as part of our Somalia exit strategy are being completed
As more and more Africans move to cities local governments are going to need more power, says Mohammed Adjei Sowah
Actor Amitabh Bachechan may not know it,but he has been a superstar in Mogadishu for years
Is the new venture from Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook just another invasion of our privacy, or is it a brave new dawn for digital currencies?
The agreement could lay the foundation for a showdown in the platinum sector ahead of further negotiations
A new e-hailing service offers rides at a fraction of its rivals’ prices, and it’s cooking with gas
Riverside Piggeries has been a pioneer in biogas to electricity, but not without frustration
The party’s electoral decline is an indication that it does not really know what it stands for
Read this week’s letters to the editor
His lunchtime outing is a taste of things to come — meals that keep cabinet in touch with the people
As the sixth administration begins settling in, a new frontier for power is opening up at local level
The world should be wary of creeping autocratisation, even in democratic countries
Their grandiosity marks insecurity and any perceived threat to their image leads to abuse in relationships
As Picasso said, though he may have had TS Eliot’s words put in his mouth: “Good artists copy; great artists steal.”
Naledi Pandor, the minister of international relations and co-operation and previously the minister of higher education, reflects on her journey of getting her PhD in education as a mature student — and offers prospective doctoral students encouragement and practical tips
The innovative approach aims to target one of Africa’s key problems — youth unemployment
The minute girls walk into the school environment, they face numerous difficulties, including discrimination on the basis of sex
For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this
As we continue using the same blueprint, we will continue mourning the high illiteracy rates and low returns in the book market
The jazz maestro was an activist first and foremost, and created his own unique instruments and style
He tells the story of his becoming a photographer and photojournalist in Ghana and in London
Global football scouts will be on the lookout for fresh African talent for European clubs
Claims of favouritism stalk the game, but the data on penalties paints a picture at odds with righteous indignation
