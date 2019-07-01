FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
01 Jul 2019 07:31
(Mail & Guardian)
The Democratic Alliance’s relationship with the Inkatha Freedom Party is on the rocks and the ANC sees an opportunity
In Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Bloemfontein and Cape Town, the air people breathe is often so dangerous that it is killing them. This air affects the health of everyone, from unborn babies to healthy adults and pensioners.
Conservative estimates put the death toll at 54 people a day.
This is despite the Constitutional Court quashing a bid to debar the former NPA officials
Things are so bad in Standerton that a JSE-listed company has to truck in and treat its own water
‘My dream is to have hotdog street kiosks around Jo’burg’s clubs and provide free condoms as well’
On-campus clinics roll out ARTs to students to improve access and decrease stigma
Losing birds in the Kalahari has a wider effect. Desert areas are critical to overall evolution in avian species, adding diversity to the species
A new report reveals that South Africa is the leading importer in southern Africa of chemicals to make illicit synthetic drugs such as tik
Without proper vetting, paedophiles can get into places where they have ‘unfettered’ access to vulnerable children
Security guards, who face danger while protecting the rail system, will lose their jobs because the agency is ending contracts with providers
Each year, the continent falls R3-billion condoms short of what it needs. Could investing in condom factories be the answer — and create jobs to boot?
From how to spice up your sex life to ‘does this look weird?’, some questions you just don’t want to ask. Now there’s an app for that
Currencies are based on trust, and trust is in short supply
Conflict in Ethiopia has displaced masses of people, but relief efforts are under-funded
Former president Yahya Jammeh allegedly used his position to rape and sexually assault young women, claims new report
Deadly conflicts will be best addressed if Addis Ababa and New York increase co-operation
Mauritanian police raided the headquarters of two opposition parties
Equities in the sector are up 30% this year, which has implications for wage negotiations
An investment firm has warned that requiring pension funds to put their money in specific assets would be bad for the SA economy
Digitisation has led to a wave of job cuts, but the real problem remains a lack of meaningful growth
New Zealand now has an alternative measure that’s less about money than people, but it may be missing the mark
This last Sona has been widely criticised for, among other things, lacking precision and detail
If South Africa is neither hopeful nor tragic, what posture should we take in relation to the future?
The lives of many Alexandra residents have not been improved by successive governments in the province and in the city
We are quick to blame companies and the government for pollution, but we are also all culpable
Read this week’s letters to the editor
Ramaphosa swerved to right himself this week, but he needs to keep both hands on the wheel on road ahead
Past industrial revolutions were sparked by innovative youth; the 4IR should be the same
But the pros and cons of mobile apps have to be carefully considered before theyare adopted
“I’ve been using a company name and have played with the idea of talking to clients about “us here at the office”... but I’ve realised it’s just me. “
The emerging new world order demands reflexive schools whose graduates address society’s needs
The second-hand clothing market is a necessity for many and a trend among fashionistas
Elsa Joubert, one of South Africa’s most famous authors —her book The Long Journey of Poppie Nongena was translated into 13 languages —is now in her 90s and living in an old-age home. In her memoir Cul-de-Sac (Tafelberg), she wryly muses on life and relationships. This is an edited extract
Celebrated Ghanaian photographer James Barnor continues his interviw with Raison Naidoo, focusing on the later years of his career
With national sporting pride dented, the men’s soccer team have a chance to rekindle fans’ sporting ambitions when they take on Namibia
The English are celebrating England’s recent domination of the European league competitions, but how ‘English’ are their top clubs?
The 37-year-old is setting his sights on becoming the oldest man to win a Grand Slam singles title
