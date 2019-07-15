FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
15 Jul 2019 00:00
(Mail & Guardian)
A forensic report into the Public Investment Corporation’s investment with VBS Mutual Bank recommends criminal charges against the PIC’s former boss and two executives who allegedly took ‘gifts’ from the bank to look the other way
The revenue services’ so-called ‘rogue unit’ has been investigated by several different bodies, but a court is the right place to put an end to the saga
The public protector appears to have pinned Ramaphosa in a corner with her “rogue unit” finding
Hunted and harassed, animals across the world are being forced to become creatures of the night
Eskom has said that it cannot afford to meet the legal levels and that some of its plants will need to run until the early 2030s.
In this first part of a series, the Mail & Guardian Data Desk investigates how the Johannesburg municipality has used loopholes in the tender process to award contracts worth billions
I enjoy getting the word out and influencing creative conversations
The state’s rail agency is pursuing a liquidated company, Swifambo, but it can also go after the billions owed to it by a Spanish company
Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has dismissed reports that the chemical toilet tender was dodgy as untrue
Volunteers call for an independent police manager and soldiers to help stop Western Cape murders
If the state allows disgruntled citizens to gamble with the future of schoolchildren, we will not fix the inequalities that cripple the country
In a crumbling eThekwini, the ANC is scrambling to appease the supporters of one of Jacob Zuma’s powerful allies, but also move her out of the way
Funding has been cut over a slew of problems at the body meant to ensure low-cost homes
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala wants to begin implementing the recommendations of the Moerane inquiry into political killing
One in three French people think vaccines are unsafe, yet vaccine coverage in the country is rising. Here’s how they do it
As a kid in Soweto, he never dreamed he’d help the world fall in love with life in Africa; as a veteran musician his pride is undiminished
The self-governing territory’s president received a head of state’s welcome in Guinea, much to Somalia’s fury
In less than a month, the bars spilling out on to the city’s highways and byways will no longer be allowed to serve customers before 6pm
Twenty-three civil society organisations have asked the cellphone company to denounce internet shutdowns in Sudan
The former PIC boss alludes to political interference in some of the state asset manager’s investments
The sustainability of the local industry is under threat, say producers, as concrete makers face a perfect storm of oversupply and cheap imports
His reappointment as head of the Reserve Bank has been greeted as a positive move for stability
The minister of mineral resources and energy, Gwede Mantashe, has announced that his department will not be extracting gas by way of fracking
Funerals come with a huge price tag here in South Africa, but unless they’re okay with being pariahs, the bereaved must spare no expense
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are building a stairway to heaven, but they’re doing it by salting the Earth
‘There’s a palpable frustration that has for too long permeated South African society’
‘We have our own problems in South Africa — not least a fashionable debate over the role and independence of the Reserve Bank’
In a country where spirituality and faith play such an important role, the rational argument will not convince
“Mandela’s values were not confined to realising political freedom but included issues such as environmental justice.”
The mayor’s supporters have been protesting at City Hall but she’s nowhere to be found
It isn’t enough for privileged people to take action for just an hour and seven minutes on July 18
With two years before the next local government election and an ANC in Gauteng already on notice, the stakes have never been higher
Someone’s watching you.
Sometimes they’re invisible, other times not.
‘I think it’s safe to say the world is experiencing a leadership crisis’
Andrew Curnow shares how the improvised jazz group SPAZA created their eponymous album
Hemelliggaam or the Attempt To Be Here Now, makes connections between the environment, astronomy and old Afrikaans science fiction novels
What, asks Jonathan Cane, is the role of the lawn in the construction of whiteness?
Stadium animosity at the Afcon match against Nigeria proved that despite the loss, our national men’s team is tasting relevance again
They may have crashed out because of Bafana, but Egypt still managed to put on a good show
The Women’s World Cup was an unprecedented success. Despite the incredible entertainment and value, the women’s game still faces massive challenges
