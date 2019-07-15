FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

National

M&G Reporter

(Mail & Guardian)

(Mail & Guardian)

Matjila & Co must face the music

A forensic report into the Public Investment Corporation’s investment with VBS Mutual Bank recommends criminal charges against the PIC’s former boss and two executives who allegedly took ‘gifts’ from the bank to look the other way

Sars’s power to gather intelligence finally goes to court

The revenue services’ so-called ‘rogue unit’ has been investigated by several different bodies, but a court is the right place to put an end to the saga

Mkhwebane-Gordhan fight may rattle Cyril’s reforms

The public protector appears to have pinned Ramaphosa in a corner with her “rogue unit” finding

Human sprawl casts wildlife into the dark

Hunted and harassed, animals across the world are being forced to become creatures of the night

Air pollution death toll rises by 170

Eskom has said that it cannot afford to meet the legal levels and that some of its plants will need to run until the early 2030s.

Jo’burg has a tender emergency

In this first part of a series, the Mail & Guardian Data Desk investigates how the Johannesburg municipality has used loopholes in the tender process to award contracts worth billions

Slice of life: A push towards my ambition

I enjoy getting the word out and influencing creative conversations

Prasa eyes iced company for its billions

The state’s rail agency is pursuing a liquidated company, Swifambo, but it can also go after the billions owed to it by a Spanish company

Toilet tender is squeaky clean, says Masina

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has dismissed reports that the chemical toilet tender was dodgy as untrue

Community police break ranks in Flats

Volunteers call for an independent police manager and soldiers to help stop Western Cape murders

Schools shouldn’t be political bait

If the state allows disgruntled citizens to gamble with the future of schoolchildren, we will not fix the inequalities that cripple the country

Upwards and Out for Mayor Gumede?

In a crumbling eThekwini, the ANC is scrambling to appease the supporters of one of Jacob Zuma’s powerful allies, but also move her out of the way

State calls housing agency to order

Funding has been cut over a slew of problems at the body meant to ensure low-cost homes

Moerane’s proposals on KZN killings to take effect

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala wants to begin implementing the recommendations of the Moerane inquiry into political killing

HEALTH:

How France is beating anti-vaxxers at their own game

One in three French people think vaccines are unsafe, yet vaccine coverage in the country is rising. Here’s how they do it

AFRICA:

Lebo M circles his Lion King life

As a kid in Soweto, he never dreamed he’d help the world fall in love with life in Africa; as a veteran musician his pride is undiminished

Somaliland gets the red carpet

The self-governing territory’s president received a head of state’s welcome in Guinea, much to Somalia’s fury

It’s closing time in Kinshasa

In less than a month, the bars spilling out on to the city’s highways and byways will no longer be allowed to serve customers before 6pm

MTN, don’t violate people’s rights

Twenty-three civil society organisations have asked the cellphone company to denounce internet shutdowns in Sudan

Was Edcon saved to secure votes?

The former PIC boss alludes to political interference in some of the state asset manager’s investments

Cement sector wants tariffs

The sustainability of the local industry is under threat, say producers, as concrete makers face a perfect storm of oversupply and cheap imports

Kganyago gets another five years

His reappointment as head of the Reserve Bank has been greeted as a positive move for stability

Gwede keeps options open despite anti-fracking ruling

The minister of mineral resources and energy, Gwede Mantashe, has announced that his department will not be extracting gas by way of fracking

The unholy cost of a sacred death

Funerals come with a huge price tag here in South Africa, but unless they’re okay with being pariahs, the bereaved must spare no expense

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

Space cadets high on their own orbit

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are building a stairway to heaven, but they’re doing it by salting the Earth

Editorial: Justice will one day be done

‘There’s a palpable frustration that has for too long permeated South African society’

Editorial: Bank woes – but not in SA

‘We have our own problems in South Africa — not least a fashionable debate over the role and independence of the Reserve Bank’

Why I do not support active euthanasia

In a country where spirituality and faith play such an important role, the rational argument will not convince

Honour Mandela by protecting water

“Mandela’s values were not confined to realising political freedom but included issues such as environmental justice.”

Waiting for Mama in eThekwini

The mayor’s supporters have been protesting at City Hall but she’s nowhere to be found

Mandela Day: The next step is social justice

It isn’t enough for privileged people to take action for just an hour and seven minutes on July 18

ANC in Gauteng: For whom does the electorate toll?

With two years before the next local government election and an ANC in Gauteng already on notice, the stakes have never been higher

Terms of social engagement

Someone’s watching you. Sometimes they’re invisible, other times not.
What does their behaviour mean?

List of good leaders is receding

‘I think it’s safe to say the world is experiencing a leadership crisis’

FRIDAY:

The Portfolio: Andrew Curnow

Andrew Curnow shares how the improvised jazz group SPAZA created their eponymous album

More things in heaven and on Earth than are dreamt of

Hemelliggaam or the Attempt To Be Here Now, makes connections between the environment, astronomy and old Afrikaans science fiction novels

The lawn is singing

What, asks Jonathan Cane, is the role of the lawn in the construction of whiteness?

SPORT:

Flattering boos for Bafana Bafana

Stadium animosity at the Afcon match against Nigeria proved that despite the loss, our national men’s team is tasting relevance again

The Afcon that means everything

They may have crashed out because of Bafana, but Egypt still managed to put on a good show

The greatest show — so sit up and pay up

The Women’s World Cup was an unprecedented success. Despite the incredible entertainment and value, the women’s game still faces massive challenges

