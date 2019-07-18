LIVESTREAM: Zuma appears before Zondo commission

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
18 Jul 2019 00:00
Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to give testimony for a fourth day on Thursday. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)
Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday.
Zuma is reportedly the commission’s most implicated witness. In January, the Daily Maverick reported that the former president had been served with the highest number of notices that he had been implicated in individual statements.
In a statement, the commission said Zuma had been asked to respond to the evidence of “certain identified witnesses”.
Those identified by the commission include former government spokesperson Themba Maseko, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and his former adviser Mahlodi Muofhe, and former and present public enterprises ministers Barbara Hogan and Pravin Gordhan.
