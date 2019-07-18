National

LIVESTREAM: Zuma appears before Zondo commission

M&G Online reporter

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to give testimony for a fourth day on Thursday. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to give testimony for a fourth day on Thursday. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday.

Zuma is reportedly the commission’s most implicated witness. In January, the Daily Maverick reported that the former president had been served with the highest number of notices that he had been implicated in individual statements.

In a statement, the commission said Zuma had been asked to respond to the evidence of “certain identified witnesses”.

Those identified by the commission include former government spokesperson Themba Maseko, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and his former adviser Mahlodi Muofhe, and former and present public enterprises ministers Barbara Hogan and Pravin Gordhan.

Please note that this stream goes live at 10am.

.
Themba MasekoPravin GordhanJudge Raymond ZondoJacob ZumaBarbara Hoganstate capture inquiry (Zondo Commission)South Africa (country)

Client Media Releases

Vaal University of Technology
VUT Vice-Chancellor addressed the Somali National University graduation ceremony
North-West University
NWU summit focuses on human capital in Fourth Industrial Revolution
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Social sciences academic receives C2 Rating from the National Research Foundation
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN graduate lauded among 200 South African trailblazers
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN linguistics expert appointed VP of African Association for Lexicography
North-West University
NWU, stakeholders collaborate to assist visually impaired
VUT Vice-Chancellor addressed the Somali National University graduation ceremony
NWU summit focuses on human capital in Fourth Industrial Revolution
Social sciences academic receives C2 Rating from the National Research Foundation
Want to publish your media releases here?