The Weekend Guide

Arts desk
19 Jul 2019 00:00
Untitled, Irmãos Carneiro Factory, Cazenga, Luanda, Angola, 2018 (Edson Chagas)
Amawethu: This production by the State Theatre looks to rectify the indigenous information that Africans have lost along the way through colonisation and slave trade. Details: The show takes place until July 28 at The South African State Theatre, 320 Pretorius Street, Pretoria Central. Tickets cost R120 and can be purchased from webtickets.co.za .
Honey Bees: This children’s theatre piece looks at the daily routine of bees with a twist. Details: The show takes place until July 27 at The South African State Theatre, 320 Pretorius Street, Pretoria Central. Tickets cost R100 and can be purchased from webtickets.co.za. For more information visit their website
Reprise by Rory Emmett: In an act of decoding and encoding identity, painter Rory Emmett explores the ideological connotations of skin, pigment, colourism and race using the artist’s alter ego, The Cape Colourman. The exhibition unfolds through Emmett’s painting performance, I Feel Most Coloured When I Am Thrown Against A Sharp Black And White Background (2018). Details: The exhibition takes place until July 27 at SMAC Art Gallery, 2 Church Street, De Wet Centre, 1st Floor. Entry is free. For more information visit their website
Factory of Disposable Feelings: Using a factory established at the height of Portuguese colonisation in Angola’s Luanda as a reference, Edson Chagas offers patrons an opportunity to meditate on spaces and their historical, present and future implications. Details: The exhibition takes place until August 10 at Stevenson gallery, 160 Sir Lowry Road, Buchanan Building, Woodstock. Entry is free. For more information visit their website
Riding the Midnight Express: Billy Hayes is a critically acclaimed writer. Following two successful runs of his one-man show, where he recounts his time in Turkish prisons and his escape, Hayes brings Riding the Midnight Express to a South African audience. Details: The show takes place until July 21 at Joburg Theatre, corner Simmonds Street & Stiemens Road Braamfontein. Tickets cost R160 to R220 and can be purchased from Webtickets. For more information visit their website
