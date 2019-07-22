FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

National

(Mail & Guardian July 19-25 edition)

Hogan’s evidence trips Zuma up

Former president’s legal team halts proceedings, arguing its client is being cross-examined

JZ spins a dangerous narrative

The former president’s claims about ANC spies is a political game of smoke and mirrors

‘Agents’ put paid to uBaba’s Zondo zinger

Siphiwe Nyanda and Ngoako Ramatlhodi say the former president’s claims are a diversionary tactic

Boys join gangs to survive in toxic environment

Now those working on the ground to help children say many girls are also being drawn into gangs

Courts to test the power of the protector

Next week the high court will be asked to decide how easy it is to interdict the public protector

Jo’burg grants dodgy fleet tender

This is the second part of a series investigating how the City of Johannesburg has been using loopholes in its procurement processes to award lucrative contracts amounting to more than R3.9-billion. The M&G Data Desk delves into how Avis Fleet scored a multimillion-rand contract

Slice of life: Faithful hearts vibrating

‘I realised it was actually a nice way of saying: ‘You were playing that way too loud.’‘

VBS’s fuel scheme lost PIC millions

Forensic investigation discovers anomalies in withdrawals, but top executives approved them

Sugar barons’ greed costs workers

Past chief executives of Tongaat Hulett have left the company in debt, forcing the company to retrench up to 5 000 people

SA professor enters ranks of Royal elite

Salim Abdool Karim joins Newton, Hawking and Einstein as a member of an extraordinary society

Provinces’ plans to fix education

Preoccupied with pass rates, buzzwords and early development, our premiers are neglecting some basic challenges

HEALTH:

The quest for the (vaginal) ring

The HIV prevention tablet is now available in South Africa but popping a pill every day to stay HIV-negative may not be for everyone. For young women, hassle-free alternatives are on the horizon

Cruel warders target trans inmates

A trans woman held in a male prison says she is being harrassed by staff and authorities won’t take her case seriously

AFRICA:

Dance to the beat of the 419: The scams funding Nigeria’s pop scene

Would-be Afrobeats stars need cash to make it in Nigeria’s music industry — and cybercriminals have plenty to burn.
The partnership has generated some of the country’s biggest hits, and put famous names behind bars

Africans must wake up and act

Only by working together will the countries of the continent make their voices heard on the international stage

BUSINESS:

SKA bends the JHB-CPT continuum

The aviation sector is worried that rules about the radio spectrum in the skies above the project could affect the Jo’burg to Cape Town route

‘Dr Dan’ put under pressure

Matjila stands by his conduct as head of the PIC and says nothing he did was unethical

Banks want SA off their forex case

They argue that the Competition Tribunal has no power to call out overseas firms on cartel conduct

Sanral is still facing e-toll hole

Political divisions have resurrected debate over whether it is fair to pay for Gauteng’s e-tolls through the fuel levy

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

A usefully awkward encounter

An interview with Wilhelm Verwoerd raises a conundrum about how to grapple with our past

EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma, please explain

‘As former president Jacob Zuma sat at the Zondo commission this week, many South Africans were left feeling distrustful ourselves’

EDITORIAL: Trust is key to fight Ebola

‘Don’t expect the outbreak to be contained until, somehow, local communities are given good reason to trust the responders’

Boris Johnson and the threat to British soft power

Theresa May’s likely successor has plans to subsume the department overseeing development aid into the foreign office, effectively eliminating it

Zuma still has a lot to answer for

Despite Nxamalala’s walkout from the Zondo commission, we’ve learned a few things this week

SA must avoid authoritarian solutions

A nationalistic, gangster political faction is ready to exploit the crisis created by social inequality

Soldiers spell death for favelas or Flats

Let Brazil’s military deployment serve as our example: Sending ‘skop en donner’ to the Cape Flats will make things so much worse

SA not immune to the global state of untruth

Falsehoods spread through media and politicians serve to polarise, destabilise and depoliticise

Who wants to live forever?

Longevity enthusiasts believe immortality is a worthwhile goal. But refugees from the past could create problems for future generations

EDUCATION:

The academy is riddled with contradictions

Academic spaces are unwelcoming to students of colour. We need to be honest in recognising this

Universities are key to 4IR employment

Graduates need to learn critical, transdisciplinary skills if they are to thrive in the modern workplace

FRIDAY:

The Weekend Guide

For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this

Libraries must get into our good books

“Our own libraries, like some of our bookstores, seem to sneer at homegrown literature.”

#SABC8: The biggest mess ever broadcast

The fight for press freedom and against Hlaudi’s antics is documented by one of the SABC8

Johnny Clegg in retrospect: it all began with Juluka

This piece was first published in October 2000 to mark the 21st anniversary of ‘Universal Men’, the celebrated debut album by Juluka

Jozi’s Books and Blogs Festival shines literary light on the youth

Although book festivals are generally perceived as adult events, this one is family-centred and includes specific programmes for children

SPORT:

The haunted return of Aliou Cissé

The Senegal coach has come up short at crucial moments in his career. Tonight could be different

The most bizarre cheats in sporting history

Doping bridge players? Cyclist gangs? Some competitors will go to any lengths to win

SA netballers in World Cup history books

The Proteas have made history in Liverpool, which brings hope – and funding – as they prepare for the final, and 2023 in Cape Town

Boks target Aussies as stepping stones

The three weeks of the Rugby Championship will set the tone for the two months of World Cup rugby that’s pending in September

Homeground advantage

With the Irish fans behind him and a consistent period of top play, Rory McIlroy is the favourite

