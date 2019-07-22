FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
22 Jul 2019 00:00
(Mail & Guardian July 19-25 edition)
Former president’s legal team halts proceedings, arguing its client is being cross-examined
The former president’s claims about ANC spies is a political game of smoke and mirrors
Siphiwe Nyanda and Ngoako Ramatlhodi say the former president’s claims are a diversionary tactic
Now those working on the ground to help children say many girls are also being drawn into gangs
Next week the high court will be asked to decide how easy it is to interdict the public protector
This is the second part of a series investigating how the City of Johannesburg has been using loopholes in its procurement processes to award lucrative contracts amounting to more than R3.9-billion. The M&G Data Desk delves into how Avis Fleet scored a multimillion-rand contract
‘I realised it was actually a nice way of saying: ‘You were playing that way too loud.’‘
Forensic investigation discovers anomalies in withdrawals, but top executives approved them
Past chief executives of Tongaat Hulett have left the company in debt, forcing the company to retrench up to 5 000 people
Salim Abdool Karim joins Newton, Hawking and Einstein as a member of an extraordinary society
Preoccupied with pass rates, buzzwords and early development, our premiers are neglecting some basic challenges
The HIV prevention tablet is now available in South Africa but popping a pill every day to stay HIV-negative may not be for everyone.
For young women, hassle-free alternatives are on the horizon
A trans woman held in a male prison says she is being harrassed by staff and authorities won’t take her case seriously
Would-be Afrobeats stars need cash to make it in Nigeria’s music industry — and cybercriminals have plenty to burn.
Only by working together will the countries of the continent make their voices heard on the international stage
The aviation sector is worried that rules about the radio spectrum in the skies above the project could affect the Jo’burg to Cape Town route
Matjila stands by his conduct as head of the PIC and says nothing he did was unethical
They argue that the Competition Tribunal has no power to call out overseas firms on cartel conduct
Political divisions have resurrected debate over whether it is fair to pay for Gauteng’s e-tolls through the fuel levy
An interview with Wilhelm Verwoerd raises a conundrum about how to grapple with our past
‘As former president Jacob Zuma sat at the Zondo commission this week, many South Africans were left feeling distrustful ourselves’
‘Don’t expect the outbreak to be contained until, somehow, local communities are given good reason to trust the responders’
Theresa May’s likely successor has plans to subsume the department overseeing development aid into the foreign office, effectively eliminating it
Despite Nxamalala’s walkout from the Zondo commission, we’ve learned a few things this week
A nationalistic, gangster political faction is ready to exploit the crisis created by social inequality
Let Brazil’s military deployment serve as our example: Sending ‘skop en donner’ to the Cape Flats will make things so much worse
Falsehoods spread through media and politicians serve to polarise, destabilise and depoliticise
Longevity enthusiasts believe immortality is a worthwhile goal. But refugees from the past could create problems for future generations
Academic spaces are unwelcoming to students of colour. We need to be honest in recognising this
Graduates need to learn critical, transdisciplinary skills if they are to thrive in the modern workplace
For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this
“Our own libraries, like some of our bookstores, seem to sneer at homegrown literature.”
The fight for press freedom and against Hlaudi’s antics is documented by one of the SABC8
This piece was first published in October 2000 to mark the 21st anniversary of ‘Universal Men’, the celebrated debut album by Juluka
Although book festivals are generally perceived as adult events, this one is family-centred and includes specific programmes for children
The Senegal coach has come up short at crucial moments in his career. Tonight could be different
Doping bridge players? Cyclist gangs? Some competitors will go to any lengths to win
The Proteas have made history in Liverpool, which brings hope – and funding – as they prepare for the final, and 2023 in Cape Town
The three weeks of the Rugby Championship will set the tone for the two months of World Cup rugby that’s pending in September
With the Irish fans behind him and a consistent period of top play, Rory McIlroy is the favourite
