FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

M&G Reporter
29 Jul 2019 00:00
(Mail & Guardian July 26 to August 1 2019)
As the courts batter the public protector, the ANC in Parliament is trying to work out how to appear to be taking action while keeping the party unified
Mkhwebane’s investigation has put party funding in the spotlight, but her motives have been queried
This comes as Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced she’s investigating the appointment of South African Revenue Service commissioner
After the Constitutional Court judgment against her, removing Busisiwe Mkhwebane from her position is the obvious next step. But it is a difficult process — it was designed to be, to protect the independence of the public watchdog
The air in South Africa’s biggest city is the country’s most polluted, playing havoc with health, so move to Cape Town
Polly Boshielo, the Limpopo MEC for education, has committed to eliminating pit toilets in the province by the end of this financial year
‘Getting retrenched opened up a lot of doors for me’
The opposition party has sought to enter into litigation scheduled for the week ahead
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo criticised those in government who have withheld evidence related to state capture
In part three of a series on how government entities get around procurement processes, Athandiwe Saba looks at why this is a big problem for the auditor general’s office, taxpayers and citizens
By making a devastating mistake, this clinic proved it was on the right track
In an interview with Lester Kiewit, the head of the official opposition says Ramaphosa cannot expect others to defend him against his own party
The Asian giant has over 300 million tobacco-smokers, but the vaping trend has yet to explode as it has in the United States and elsewhere
Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi rebuffs fears that his department will become too entangled with the private sector to rein it in
Go Life International, a listed company that manufactures health supplements, has been in talks with the Ingonyama Trust Board
Decades after people who fought for freedom died under suspicious circumstances, relatives want their cases reopened
The Political Party Funding Act does not cover individuals campaigning for election in a party
KwaZulu-Natal ANC supporters of Zandile Gumede want her reinstated despite charges
Choppies began life as a struggling general dealer in Botswana and now consists of about 250 stores in eight countries.
But this rag-to-riches story is on the brink of an unhappy ending
Many SADC countries are using scarce resources to service loans instead of offering public services
Kumba and Anglo Platinum are sitting in a sweet spot but it remains to be seen how long it will last
MMI claims that the state asset manager owes it millions for work conducted for SA Home Loans
The multi-use property has gone on sale with a high-end price tag.
Some analysts have raised concerns about another food giant entering the highly concentrated sector
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in his February budget that R23-billion a year would be given to Eskom for the next three years
Different factions with vested interests are aligning to protect the destructive protector
Without a sustainable energy supply, there is no economy and no country. There is no new dawn
Such a divisive figure will further ruin Britain. This is, of course, that country’s choice
Gina Ziervogel and Leonie Joubert, authors of Day Zero: One City’s Response to a Record-Breaking Drought, argue that for an unequal and growing city such as Cape Town to survive a climate shock needs more than just a good technical approach to managing water, it also needs clear communication, inter-departmental co-operative governance, evidence-based research and involved citizens
My mum Winnie, who lives in Belfast, worries that the evil fop will cut benefits, mess with the border and restart an Irish war. So do I
Corruption and police complicity are hindering South Africa’s efforts to combat this crime
The stigma of mental health disorders stops men from seeking help, often resulting in the adoption of destructive coping mechanisms
‘Moving into middle age, I’m at odds with the idea of a hero, of heroism’
Universities across the globe are adapting to a changing world. It’s crucial that leaders set a good example
Preparing our children for the future begins with our educators. Focusing on ‘lifeworthy’ training is a good step
In the mid-2000s, Matthew Buckland took over the M&G’s website, and gave it a new lease on life. First, though, he had to fight an ownership battle
The Tracey family has, for three generations, ensured the sounds of Africa are not forgotten
The artist has allegedly copied the work of Petite Noir in her latest music video. But is this merely ‘artistic licence’ or creative theft?
“The stories I write come from being a black woman in South Africa, the friendships and relationships I have had…what we perceive as love.”
Masande Ntshanga uses his imagination to create plausible relationships in his genre-bending novels
A derby is a derby and Kaizer Chiefs desperately need to set the right standard for the season
The Kolpak ruling means that citizens who are lawfully working within an EU country have the same free movement rights as EU citizens
Karla Pretorius was instrumental in her side’s fourth place finish at the World Cup. But she has been conquering the sport wherever she has gone
New Zealand have a chance to do the incredible in Japan later this year and win a third consecutive World Cup
Not only have Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett are the first sibling trio to take the field at the same time
We assess the strengths, and weaknesses, of the six top teams ahead of the league’s 28th edition
