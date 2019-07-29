National

FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

M&G Reporter

(Mail & Guardian July 26 to August 1 2019)

(Mail & Guardian July 26 to August 1 2019)

ANC fiddles as Mkhwebane burns

As the courts batter the public protector, the ANC in Parliament is trying to work out how to appear to be taking action while keeping the party unified

Report dims Cyril’s halo

Mkhwebane’s investigation has put party funding in the spotlight, but her motives have been queried

President doesn’t feel under attack by PP — Mthembu

This comes as Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced she’s investigating the appointment of South African Revenue Service commissioner

How to impeach the protector

After the Constitutional Court judgment against her, removing Busisiwe Mkhwebane from her position is the obvious next step. But it is a difficult process — it was designed to be, to protect the independence of the public watchdog

Live in JHB, lose three years of life

The air in South Africa’s biggest city is the country’s most polluted, playing havoc with health, so move to Cape Town

Limpopo’s number of pit toilets don’t add up

Polly Boshielo, the Limpopo MEC for education, has committed to eliminating pit toilets in the province by the end of this financial year

Slice of life: Going up in the world

‘Getting retrenched opened up a lot of doors for me’

EFF: Cyril is using Jacob’s tactics

The opposition party has sought to enter into litigation scheduled for the week ahead

Estina-linked politicians brought into Zondo commission’s crosshairs

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo criticised those in government who have withheld evidence related to state capture

Wild leaps through SA’s loopholes

In part three of a series on how government entities get around procurement processes, Athandiwe Saba looks at why this is a big problem for the auditor general’s office, taxpayers and citizens

An SMS a day keeps teens alive

By making a devastating mistake, this clinic proved it was on the right track

Maimane: I’m not here to guard Cyril

In an interview with Lester Kiewit, the head of the official opposition says Ramaphosa cannot expect others to defend him against his own party

Smoking giant China to limit vaping

The Asian giant has over 300 million tobacco-smokers, but the vaping trend has yet to explode as it has in the United States and elsewhere

‘Creating jobs is no threat to labour’

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi rebuffs fears that his department will become too entangled with the private sector to rein it in

Cannabis cultivation gets the royal nod in KwaZulu-Natal

Go Life International, a listed company that manufactures health supplements, has been in talks with the Ingonyama Trust Board

MK families call on NPA for justice

Decades after people who fought for freedom died under suspicious circumstances, relatives want their cases reopened

Call to change poll funding rules

The Political Party Funding Act does not cover individuals campaigning for election in a party

Mayor’s forced leave goes to court

KwaZulu-Natal ANC supporters of Zandile Gumede want her reinstated despite charges

AFRICA:

Rise and stall of Southern Africa’s remarkable supermarket chain

Choppies began life as a struggling general dealer in Botswana and now consists of about 250 stores in eight countries. But this rag-to-riches story is on the brink of an unhappy ending

Why debt is a human rights issue

Many SADC countries are using scarce resources to service loans instead of offering public services

BUSINESS:

Mines print money as metals boom

Kumba and Anglo Platinum are sitting in a sweet spot but it remains to be seen how long it will last

Maponya takes PIC to court

MMI claims that the state asset manager owes it millions for work conducted for SA Home Loans

The R12-million Sowetan mansion

The multi-use property has gone on sale with a high-end price tag.
There is also growing demand for township properties in general

PepsiCo eyes Pioneer’s Africa access

Some analysts have raised concerns about another food giant entering the highly concentrated sector

Internecine lawfare hampers Eskom as it burns through bailouts

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in his February budget that R23-billion a year would be given to Eskom for the next three years

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

Getting rid of Mkhwebane won’t be easy

Different factions with vested interests are aligning to protect the destructive protector

Editorial: Eskom guzzles our resources

Without a sustainable energy supply, there is no economy and no country. There is no new dawn

Editorial: UK fallout will hurt us

Such a divisive figure will further ruin Britain. This is, of course, that country’s choice

Day Zero: Lessons for cities in Global South

Gina Ziervogel and Leonie Joubert, authors of Day Zero: One City’s Response to a Record-Breaking Drought, argue that for an unequal and growing city such as Cape Town to survive a climate shock needs more than just a good technical approach to managing water, it also needs clear communication, inter-departmental co-operative governance, evidence-based research and involved citizens

Betting on Boorish to bugger up

My mum Winnie, who lives in Belfast, worries that the evil fop will cut benefits, mess with the border and restart an Irish war. So do I

Trafficking and the corruption, collusion nexus

Corruption and police complicity are hindering South Africa’s efforts to combat this crime

‘Manning up’  fuels male anxiety

The stigma of mental health disorders stops men from seeking help, often resulting in the adoption of destructive coping mechanisms

Courageous thoughts on heroism

‘Moving into middle age, I’m at odds with the idea of a hero, of heroism’

EDUCATION:

Transformative leadership is about building relationships

Universities across the globe are adapting to a changing world. It’s crucial that leaders set a good example

Reimagining initial teacher education

Preparing our children for the future begins with our educators. Focusing on ‘lifeworthy’ training is a good step

FRIDAY:

Matthew Buckland: A pioneer’s path in the blogsphere

In the mid-2000s, Matthew Buckland took over the M&G’s website, and gave it a new lease on life. First, though, he had to fight an ownership battle

Geoffrey Tracey on being a bridge between cultures

The Tracey family has, for three generations, ensured the sounds of Africa are not forgotten

Beyoncé and the Spirit of plagiarism

The artist has allegedly copied the work of Petite Noir in her latest music video. But is this merely ‘artistic licence’ or creative theft?

The Portfolio: Dudu Busani-Dube

“The stories I write come from being a black woman in South Africa, the friendships and relationships I have had…what we perceive as love.”

Masande Ntshanga and the science of writing fiction

Masande Ntshanga uses his imagination to create plausible relationships in his genre-bending novels

SPORT:

A ‘friendly’ that means everything

A derby is a derby and Kaizer Chiefs desperately need to set the right standard for the season

No-deal Brexit could be the end of the innings for  ‘Kolpak’  players, say cricket chiefs

The Kolpak ruling means that citizens who are lawfully working within an EU country have the same free movement rights as EU citizens

SA netball provides a new heroine

Karla Pretorius was instrumental in her side’s fourth place finish at the World Cup. But she has been conquering the sport wherever she has gone

The All Blacks remain unbowed

New Zealand have a chance to do the incredible in Japan later this year and win a third consecutive World Cup

How to breed the Barretts

Not only have Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett are the first sibling trio to take the field at the same time

EPL gears up for the season

We assess the strengths, and weaknesses, of the six top teams ahead of the league’s 28th edition

Democratic AllianceCyril RamaphosaBusisiwe MkhwebaneBeyoncéAfrican National CongressThe Lion King (theatre)state capture inquiry (Zondo Commission)South Africa (country)Public Protector ActPublic ProtectorProteas netballEstina farm#CR17Office of the Public ProtectorEskomEnglish Premier LeagueEconomic Freedom FightersAll Blacks

Client Media Releases

Corporate Traveller
Three things robots can't do better than humans
ContinuitySA
ContinuitySA named Platinum Reseller by Veeam
BulkSMS.com
Home automation incorporates SMS to keep you connected
MTN
MTN adds 'mystique' to its offers
Rosebank College
The significance of Nelson Mandela Day
Three things robots can't do better than humans
ContinuitySA named Platinum Reseller by Veeam
Home automation incorporates SMS to keep you connected
MTN adds 'mystique' to its offers
The significance of Nelson Mandela Day
Want to publish your media releases here?