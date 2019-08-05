FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
05 Aug 2019 08:15
(Mail & Guardian August 2-7 edition)
The president knows the importance of fixing the economy. But factional growth in the ruling party are costing financial growth and employment
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has come under intense scrutiny following a series of controversial findings.
Judges have been scathing in their reviews of her rulings. Mail & Guardian reports on a series of transactions from foreign bank accounts, paid into her local FNB bank account, over a number of years. FNB, as is required by law, is investigating possible exchange-control violations. The transactions may be perfectly legitimate but they have allegedly been flagged for an investigation.
“The public protector has strayed,” says the president in his court papers asking that her court papers on Bosasa’s donation to the CR17 campaign be set aside
A former convict is being investigated for alleged corruption at a state transport company after apparently passing background checks
The alleged ally of former president Jacob Zuma and has been accused of being a key figure in the alleged capture of the criminal justice cluster
Despite a court ruling that the chief executive must be reinstated, he still isn’t at his desk
Ordinary people are doing what they can to help children surrounded by gunfire and drugs on the Cape Flats
For the past three years, Carl Collison has reported on LGBTI issues and stories for the Mail & Guardian and has seen firsthand the need for dedicated, respectful media coverage of queer peoples’ lives
The labour council has battled to defend its representation of workers’ interests, given that union membership is on the decline across the country
Mandla Mandela believes rural land rights have to be recognised
Long-standing feuds between adults are playing out at schools, with the violence forcing them to be closed for long periods
Southern Africa’s opposition parties are led by young men who offer a new political approach
Research on violence in Africa argues that it is mainly within the context of a weak state that has lost control over its people and institutions
Robert Mugabe was once a fervent pan-Africanist, but he failed to act like one after he came to power
The appointment of a chief restructuring officer is a positive step, but it is not a silver bullet for the power utility’s debt burden
The payouts to affected miners who were part of the class action will provide a modicum of justice
The PIC’s former head of IT security did not set out to become a whistle-blower. He was fired and is testifying at the inquiry into the PIC
We should hold SA’s politicians to account and not just offer them our unthinking deference
Have we become a society that is so hardened that we no longer care about the future of our children?
Nowhere is this more apparent than in this week’s jobs numbers. The unemployment rate is justifiably described as a crisis.
We need to resist the patriarchy, racism, sexism and capitalist greed that is still prevalent on the globe
The Meyiwa family still has no answers, despite Senzo’s murder having been witnessed by a house full of people
Politicians use people’s forgetfulness of their worst offences to manipulate the public discourse
A new survey reveals that most people know little about science and this negatively affects preventative medicine
When someone with such a magnificent name, and holding such an impressive position, tells you something, you have to believe her
The precautionary suspension of three key allies of former South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane indicates that reform at the tax agency is finally taking shape.
Much more support of homemade nutrition programmes is needed to ensure gaps are filled
Investing in education across the continent is becoming vital
The Jamaican-Nigerien writer explores living between cultures in her first short story collection
Carastavrakis wants to help others and give them the benefit of his experience
The music phenomenon has an unusual origin: South Korea ‘created’ it to pay off an IMF loan – and now its global fanbase is exploding
Caring for your natural locks can be a fraught experience, even if you brave going to a salon
There’s been some big talk ahead of the start of the PSL season this weekend, but which clubs will deliver?
It’s hard to get behind the cause of the English cricketers in this new documentary about their rise, but it’s an entertaining watch, nonetheless
It’s time South Africa sat up and paid attention to one of its best athletes: Mpumelelo Mhlongo is crushing it on the global stage, and has his eye on a third world record
The Cosafa Championship served as a route to success for South Africa in 2018 and they should attempt to utilise it in the same fashion this year
