FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

M&G Reporter

Cowboys, stink bombs and spies

The president knows the importance of fixing the economy. But factional growth in the ruling party are costing financial growth and employment

Now FNB probes Mkhwebane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has come under intense scrutiny following a series of controversial findings. Judges have been scathing in their reviews of her rulings.
A cross-section of political and civil society players have questioned her motives and allegiances. She has pointedly accused her detractors, including the media, of attacking her merely because she has the courage to hold the powerful to account. Her personal finances have not escaped scrutiny. This week brought revelations of Mkhwebane’s HSBC account being “flagged” for ostensibly suspicious activity. The public protector has batted these away, claiming it is part of a plot to undermine her. Now, the Mail & Guardian reports on a series of transactions from foreign bank accounts, paid into her local FNB bank account, over a number of years. FNB, as is required by law, is investigating possible exchange-control violations. The transactions may be perfectly legitimate but they have allegedly been flagged for an investigation.

Ramaphosa takes on Mkhwebane

“The public protector has strayed,” says the president in his court papers asking that her court papers on Bosasa’s donation to the CR17 campaign be set aside

Bribe lands ex-con under the bus

A former convict is being investigated for alleged corruption at a state transport company after apparently passing background checks

Mdluli found guilty — but only for kidnapping, assault

The alleged ally of former president Jacob Zuma and has been accused of being a key figure in the alleged capture of the criminal justice cluster

Moyo’s future at Old Mutual is uncertain

Despite a court ruling that the chief executive must be reinstated, he still isn’t at his desk

Ganglands heroes don’t wear capes

Ordinary people are doing what they can to help children surrounded by gunfire and drugs on the Cape Flats

Africa needs to hear more queer stories

For the past three years, Carl Collison has reported on LGBTI issues and stories for the Mail & Guardian and has seen firsthand the need for dedicated, respectful media coverage of queer peoples’ lives

Nedlac struggles with inclusivity

The labour council has battled to defend its representation of workers’ interests, given that union membership is on the decline across the country

Mandla Mandela backs move to scrap Ingonyama Trust

Mandla Mandela believes rural land rights have to be recognised

Faction fights in KZN turn school playgrounds into battlefields

Long-standing feuds between adults are playing out at schools, with the violence forcing them to be closed for long periods

AFRICA:

Youthful politicians come of age

Southern Africa’s opposition parties are led by young men who offer a new political approach

How a lack of democracy fuels violent extremism in Africa

Research on violence in Africa argues that it is mainly within the context of a weak state that has lost control over its people and institutions

Embrace of a pan-African stranger

Robert Mugabe was once a fervent pan-Africanist, but he failed to act like one after he came to power

BUSINESS:

Eskom needs ‘fire and thunder’

The appointment of a chief restructuring officer is a positive step, but it is not a silver bullet for the power utility’s debt burden

Silicosis case settlement brings hope

The payouts to affected miners who were part of the class action will provide a modicum of justice

‘I walked into a shitstorm’

The PIC’s former head of IT security did not set out to become a whistle-blower. He was fired and is testifying at the inquiry into the PIC

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

‘You are ordinary, even as a minister’

We should hold SA’s politicians to account and not just offer them our unthinking deference

EDITORIAL: We ignore our children’s future

Have we become a society that is so hardened that we no longer care about the future of our children?

EDITORIAL: The margin for error is gone

Nowhere is this more apparent than in this week’s jobs numbers. The unemployment rate is justifiably described as a crisis.

Changing our world requires insubordination

We need to resist the patriarchy, racism, sexism and capitalist greed that is still prevalent on the globe

Bra Sam deserved more than Cele’s visit

The Meyiwa family still has no answers, despite Senzo’s murder having been witnessed by a house full of people

SA suffers from political amnesia

Politicians use people’s forgetfulness of their worst offences to manipulate the public discourse

Healthcare’s crucial tool is trust

A new survey reveals that most people know little about science and this negatively affects preventative medicine

On politics and divine instruction

When someone with such a magnificent name, and holding such an impressive position, tells you something, you have to believe her

Kieswetter moves to oust Moyane loyalists

The precautionary suspension of three key allies of former South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane indicates that reform at the tax agency is finally taking shape.

EDUCATION:

Pairing learning with food is a winning recipe

Much more support of homemade nutrition programmes is needed to ensure gaps are filled

Investing in education: The case for independent schools in SA

Investing in education across the continent is becoming vital

FRIDAY:

Vignettes on our lives and dreams

The Jamaican-Nigerien writer explores living between cultures in her first short story collection

Healing from shame is a marathon task

Carastavrakis wants to help others and give them the benefit of his experience

Get on the Hallyu Wave, K-pop is taking over the world

The music phenomenon has an unusual origin: South Korea ‘created’ it to pay off an IMF loan – and now its global fanbase is exploding

Detangling the hair industry

Caring for your natural locks can be a fraught experience, even if you brave going to a salon

SPORT:

PSL old boys challenge Pitso’s reign

There’s been some big talk ahead of the start of the PSL season this weekend, but which clubs will deliver?

Just short of finding the Edge

It’s hard to get behind the cause of the English cricketers in this new documentary about their rise, but it’s an entertaining watch, nonetheless

The accidental record-breaker

It’s time South Africa sat up and paid attention to one of its best athletes: Mpumelelo Mhlongo is crushing it on the global stage, and has his eye on a third world record

Banyana get back up to build

The Cosafa Championship served as a route to success for South Africa in 2018 and they should attempt to utilise it in the same fashion this year

