FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
12 Aug 2019 01:33
(Mail & Guardian August 8 to 15 edition)
Their plan to redraft procurement law to put it in the defence force’s control has been scrapped
A sweetheart deal. This is how the Ingonyama Trust has been repeatedly described: millions of hectares of land in return for the Inkatha Freedom Party not boycotting the 1994 elections.
Now, in an exclusive story, Hilary Lynd uncovers the secret details of the controversial agreement.
The public protector says an interim order to prevent the release of her report is ‘an intrusion by courts’
The NDPP sent a letter to ask whether there had been a “misunderstanding” about the “independent mandates about our respective offices”
Inquests into the deaths of Neil Aggett and Hoosen Haffejee will be reopened, after pressure from the families’ lawyers
The stipend for the community work programme is R780 a month — but they want the basic minimum wage of R3 500 a month that some workers now get
“When I first started writing, I was just trying to not forget what I had learned that day.”
It is unlikely that they will be rescued in time. Even if they survived, they are doomed,”
Trade unions disagree with key policy decisions, and won’t budge even as the state-owned power utility’s dire finances threaten the economy
The National Development Plan wants children to go to school earlier. Will the country’s provinces be ready to meet the start date in 2024?
Trafficking in endangered species is increasingly moving online. Roxanne Joseph investigates the networks that facilitate these transactions
Charges have been dropped against North West residents found with vast quantities of endangered species
For academic Stella Nyanzi, obscenity — radical rudeness — is an act of rebellion against the repressive Museveni regime
The Marrakech that tourists are shown is a very different place from the city that locals live in
The leaders of Renamo and Frelimo hail the ‘new era’ ending clashes between the two since 2013
Zimbabwe was once the breadbasket of Southern Africa, but its economy has been on a downturn for more than a decade with perennial food shortages
Social norms and the economic value we attach to work are among the reasons the disparity still exists
The Milco consortium buyout could result in the loss of jobs once restructuring is completed
The current electricity pricing policy rewards the power utility for inefficiencies. Fix it and the state-owned entity will have a chance to recover
Local and global factors — including the Eskom bailout and US-China trade tensions — are weighing on the appetite for government debt
When the US president is not stoking the flames of white nationalism on Twitter, he is playing chicken in a trade war with the Chinese
We must hold the line against authoritarianism and ensure political participation by the majority
Toni Morrison exists beyond the confines of literature, offering her works as part of a canon that should exist as a blueprint for a free existence.
Blaming foreigners for a nation’s problems is a tactic beloved of populist and nationalist politicians everywhere
The revocation of the contested territory’s special status marks a dangerous Hindu-nationalist shift
The divisions in the ANC are paralysing the party’s structures in a war of attrition that neither faction has enough clout to win
Political parties will not be truly representative until gender quotas apply across the board, including at the very top
The charges against Major Fatima Isaacs are another example of how liberal democracies try to prescribe Muslim women’s dress code
To secure our long-term future, we need to move away from an extractive, transactional economy
Witnessing violence or even being bullied at school can traumatise youngsters in ways we don’t always see at first
I have a fantasy in which a salesperson knocks on my door. I open the door and they open their briefcase presenting me with silence
African women, on average, make up 40% of the agricultural labour workforce, but their contributions continue to be barely recognised
The university has 83 (32.5%) women professors out of a total of 255
For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this
The short stories in Nights of the Creaking Bed by Toni Kan explore, among other topics, sexual behaviour as a source of power in society
“I had absolutely no idea what I was doing. I knew a bit about the book world and I’d read a few books, but I’d never sold a book in my life”.
Sam Nzima’s 1976 photograph still resonates with people – for different reasons
She is South Africa’s top streaming woman this year, despite Rose Gold being released in 2017
“When I analyse the image, with the dog looking away, it is a bit blurry. To me that evokes this idea of disconnectedness.”
Some key additions ensure the Buccaneers are brimming with quality and primed to challenge for the league title
The straggling members of English football’s top six have not done enough to secure their position, so they cannot afford to rest on their laurels
After a terrible World Cup, it’s not exactly clear how South African cricket will begin rebuilding
All eyes are on the road to the Cape Town World Cup in 2023. The largest national championships ever to be held is just the first step on the journey
Create Account | Lost Your Password?