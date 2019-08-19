FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
19 Aug 2019 00:00
(Mail & Guardian August 16-22 2019 edition)
Errors in email addresses contributed to the row between the protector, the bank and the president
The high court says the public protector’s failures when investigating the controversial dairy project affected ‘the rights of the poor and vulnerable’
Mkhuleko Hlengwa warns that Scopa will use its new far-reaching powers
Today, I’m a weed activist. I’ve seen the injustice of really, really good people getting fucked by really bad laws
The CR17 campaign did nothing wrong legally but all political parties’ funds should be regulated
A stateless woman in Durban is waging a court battle to receive identification documents so she can apply for birth certificates for her children, but the department won’t hear of it
Two weeks ago, the ANC’s national executive committee disbanded the provincial executive committee for, among other reasons, in-fighting
Mpumalanga premier’s key lobbyist’s assault case will hurt her bid for more power
National newspapers are shedding jobs but the situation is even worse for community media, many of which face closure
In a move that could provide an alternative to the South African National Editors Forum, a new form of workers’ representation is being plotted
The illicit trade in this painkiller has become the stuff of ballads and dance halls but its abuse is threatening to condemn those in real need
With their submissions to the commission of inquiry into state capture, two civil society groups have set out to root out corruption in education
In her affidavit, the ex-deputy prosecutions head argues that her removal was unconstitutional
Africa’s most authoritarian school
The militarised Warsai Yikealo Secondary School is at the heart of Eritrea’s repressive regime, according to Human Rights Watch
As social media use rises in Nigeria, so does abuse of these platforms
No continent has suffered more from Britain’s ‘hostile environment’ immigration policy
Some analysts say the proposed fund is creating policy uncertainty but others think it could help to fix a broken system
Kigali is flashing its sweetest smile to foreign firms, but there may be cracks in the image it’s presenting
Cheaper cement from China and Vietnam has hit producers in SA, who are asking the state for help
The border management authority threatens “to be an auxiliary police service”, creating “oversecuritised zones”
Negative rates are seriously spooking markets.
Money managers are used to getting a positive return on their investments
Low fees are attracting investors to a range of listed exchange-traded products
The feminist project is about equality and justice for all human beings, including men and boys
A communications blackout left people worldwide worried about the fate of their relatives in an area that contains the only Muslim majority in India
South Africa, of course, is no stranger to protest action, of both the peaceful and the unpeaceful variety
One of the most pressing political crises started with our multibillionaire president being questioned in Parliament about R500 000
The IFP rejects the Mail & Guardian’s story stating that it held the 1994 elections to ransom
The eThekwini mayor has been removed.
Politicians find quick fix ‘solutions’ in a bid to appease citizens who accept false information
South Africa appears to regard all foreigners with suspicion, making visa, residency and citizenship applications a complex nightmare
Look to perceptions and local context – and not more training for nurses – to cut the mortality rate
If we are not thinking of a quill, when we say someone has “penned” a book, are we thinking of a standard ballpoint pen?
In schools, the restorative approach removes the climate of fear that negatively affects teaching and learning
The conference will bring together different role players in society to discuss opportunities for expanding Africa’s education sector
A maths and science incubator run by Nelson Mandela University is producing promising results
For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this
Author Toni Morrison’s words set high new standards for ethics
Palesa Mokubung’s trailblazing brand is leading H&M’s first partnership with an African designer
Leaders of this continent need to pay attention to the intellectual need of the majority of the population.
What will the MTN8 prize money and invaluable confidence mean to the trophy’s eventual winner?
After a hair-raising start, the side from Pretoria won the national netball championships, and two of its players will join the Spar Proteas
The defending world cup champions have brought a two-time winner to advise creative players in the setup
Basketball is progressing in Africa and so is the talent of the youth playing it
The bizarre row has prompted a police investigation
Steve Hansen wants a “200%” improvement from his players for their clash with the Aussies
