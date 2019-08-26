FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
26 Aug 2019 00:00
(Mail & Guardian August 23 to 29 2019 edition)
The governing party got a piece of the pie in the controversial payments, according to the campaign’s leaked bank statements
The Premier League and building support in divided provinces were the focus of the CR17
A Netflix documentary The Great Hack detailed the connections between Cambridge Analytica, the US election of Donald Trump and Brexit
The president detailed the many moving parts of his campaign to win the ANC presidency
Five years after a commission of inquiry into policing issued recommendations on how to make the Cape Flats township safer, Lester Kiewit talks to residents about whether the situation has changed
If the fledgling party had ‘flip-flopped’ in support of the Johannesburg mayor, it would have given the ruling party ammunition for elections in 2021
The ANC’s secretary-general says the claims that he was assisting a rival political party are lies
For Prasa’s 293 female drivers, the job isn’t as simple as getting from point A to B. They also have to contend with frustrated commuters
Rate-payer interest groups say certain provisions on protecting the coastal environment are welcomed.
But they also describe other proposals
A disastrous oil and chemical spill at Willowton Oils in Pietermaritzburg has devastated the Msunduzi and Umgeni and harmed the lives of those who depend on the rivers for survival
In a precedent-setting judgment, the judge found that hate speech extends beyond using offensive words to gestures
In the 11 years since I watched that MMA video, my life has been centred around fitness, boxing and mixed martial arts
A lecture delivered by an academic who challenged the logic of anti-Semitism claims has opened old wounds
Tenants in arrears are being evicted, but no action has been taken against the board’s chairperson
The auditor general wants expenditure on the maintenance of aged military vehicles to be declared irregular spending
With big-money claims in rapidly heard defamation cases seemingly increasing, legal reporter Franny Rabkin takes a look at why this is happening and what it means
There may be no quick fix to making our hospitals safer, but there may be one simple place to start
Mining mogul Bridgette Radebe denies meddling in the neighbouring country’s politics
The hardline stance by both the government and the Anglophone successionists hinders solutions
A class action is planned to get mines to clear the dangerously high levels of lead in a Zambian town
The financial sector has been accused of being hysterical about amendments to the law.
The platinum sector wage negotiations are seeing a mixed bag of demands and counter-offers
While sales in affluent suburbs are lacklustre, sales at the lower end of the property market are starting to sparkle
East Asia 1998, Greece 2008, Argentina 2018. The fund knows the suffering its loans cause, yet it has gone ahead in Ecuador
The trade between the two countries represents 18% of SA exports to its largest trading partner, the EU and 10% of EU imports from SA
There is no time for indecisiveness – the president is up against thugs and needs to muscle up to win
We must confront our failings and be better
For the past three weeks, big business, government and your garden-variety Instagram influencer have turned themselves into women’s rights activists
Women activists are at the forefront of claiming their socioeconomic rights through the courts
What do an oil leak and election campaigns have in common? Both stink after a few days
Above all, Justice Cameron learned and taught that you can never judge anybody by their cover
Status has become so important to us that our streets and malls are awash with counterfeit merchandise
Navigating the world as a little person is no big deal. But it can be exhausting when other people feel entitled to comment on your height
The old recommendation to forgive and forget, however practical it seems, has always sounded to me like a bucket-list item
The amendment Bill breaks market barriers and makes knowledge available beyond the wealthy
A recent study revealed that indigenous people see the introduction of formal education as having brought ill-health
Educating our children in their mother tongues will help to address underdevelopment in Africa
For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this
With help from friends, colleagues, and family, an upcoming director makes his big-screen debut
Teachers and parents are urged to encourage their youngsters (aged nine to 16) to spill those vivid imaginations on to paper
A large majority of citizens say they are not interested in reading, but the the SA Book Fair hopes to change that
“I knew from the time I was a kid that I wanted to write books, but then life happened and I ended up in finance.”
The Buccaneers’ emphasis on setting up a coaching team has left them with a suitable contingency plan after Sredojevic’s departure
It’s early days in the season but with the favourites stumbling there is every reason to pay attention to the weekend’s premier league fixtures
Juventus have spent big, giving Sarri a stellar squad to target a 36th Scudetto and their first Champions League title since 1996
With Caster Semenya out of the running, can other leading athletes deliver on the nation’s high expectations?
Daniel Farke will hold fast to his strategy and that alone will summon some enthralling football
