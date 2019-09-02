FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
02 Sep 2019 07:57
(Mail & Guardian August 30 to September 5 2019 edition)
The treasury has mooted selling the utility’s coal-fired stations, but this doesn’t mean privatisation
The toll of the grade 12 exam is mounting, given the increasing demands on teachers and learners attempting to make up for 11 years of a failing education system, writes Bongekile Macupe
Further legislation to control money flows to political parties will heighten transparency
Clean-out comes after new minister says her predecessor did not take her board choices to cabinet for approval
What amounts to hate speech? This week, in a potentially precedent-setting case in the highest court, counsel argued the case of a Cosatu official accused of hate speech directed at Jewish people. Franny Rabkin explores each side’s arguments
Despite court action against eight murder-accused, the killings and extortion in the KwaZulu-Natal hostel have continued
Despite the South African Human Rights Commission declaring the water in Hammanskraal unfit for consumption, citizens are being forced to buy their own as well as pay their municipal bills
An affidavit reveals plans to move the troubled Community Work Programme out of the department of co-operative governance
In early 2018 the witness reversed his decision to give evidence about his last hours alive after the Hawks were 2 weeks late to take his statement
A brutal crackdown has left critics of the government fearing for their lives and
afraid to speak out
The country’s tackling of state capture gives it a unique ability to help the world’s newest country
Western governments and Arab Gulf states should stand ready to offer financial assistance to Sudan
Government says it is for road safety, but many citizens see it as another money-making scheme
There is no winner in the former chief executive and company’s battle, but the biggest losers are the shareholders
The retail giant has turned its attention to the untapped market of the townships
TymeBank, Bank Zero and Capitec are all looking for ways to woo businesses – including SMMEs – on to their books
Despite the depressing economic climate, South Africa can avoid the debt trap and foreign investors can easily access its markets
Technology is not necessarily the panacea it’s said to be, de-skilling further the under-skilled
Before we rush to condemn these conspiracy theories about Gavin Watson’s death, we have to ask how we got to this point
Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Science should lead the way in society’s efforts to protect habitats, wildlife and people’s livelihoods
It’s a nasty little notice but the only way to get your head around it is to keep on doing the job that you do
Scathing Constitutional Court judgment bemoans land reform department’s inability to get job done in time
Women can best express their problems and solutions to the system we have today.
I was 22 years old before I was open about my sexuality.
I hope others won’t have to wait so long
The prayers of the ATM, which is a different kind of ATM to the one Shepherd Bushiri would like to make of me, are more apparent
Senior university managers say political parties should be banned from campuses, citing a climate of fear
For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this
“Maybe we see possibilities in each other’s countries that we don’t see in our own.”
The 700km route takes in the Namib-Naukluft’s Kuiseb canyon where two German geologists hid during World War II to avoid internment
The proliferation of sponsored content is streamlining ethics on social media platforms
Two books, one political and the other about trade, brings home that we’re a country of spooks
Matsatsantsa are hungry and looking imposing as they get ready to face Sundowns this weekend
Williams is looking to put last year’s US Open final trauma behind her and equal Margaret Court’s record of Grand Slam titles
SA’s top 200m sprinter has one goal in mind — a podium finish at the world champs — and he has spent the year priming his body to achieve it
Arsenal and Spurs are both stuck in the mud and which team beats the other has become arbitrary
