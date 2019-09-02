FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

National

M&G Reporter

(Mail & Guardian August 30 to September 5 2019 edition)

(Mail & Guardian August 30 to September 5 2019 edition)

Light at the end of Eskom tunnel?

The treasury has mooted selling the utility’s coal-fired stations, but this doesn’t mean privatisation

Broken teachers, broken children   – the high cost of matric

The toll of the grade 12 exam is mounting, given the increasing demands on teachers and learners attempting to make up for 11 years of a failing education system, writes Bongekile Macupe

Bill aims to quash covert party funding

Further legislation to control money flows to political parties will heighten transparency

Housing agency board axed as Sisulu cleans house

Clean-out comes after new minister says her predecessor did not take her board choices to cabinet for approval

Constitutional Court searches for meaning of hate speech

What amounts to hate speech? This week, in a potentially precedent-setting case in the highest court, counsel argued the case of a Cosatu official accused of hate speech directed at Jewish people. Franny Rabkin explores each side’s arguments

Killers stalk Glebelands as murder trial begins

Despite court action against eight murder-accused, the killings and extortion in the KwaZulu-Natal hostel have continued

‘We are paying for this dirty water’

Despite the South African Human Rights Commission declaring the water in Hammanskraal unfit for consumption, citizens are being forced to buy their own as well as pay their municipal bills

R13bn state jobs project heads to court

An affidavit reveals plans to move the troubled Community Work Programme out of the department of co-operative governance

Bungling Hawks spook Haffejee witness

In early 2018 the witness reversed his decision to give evidence about his last hours alive after the Hawks were 2 weeks late to take his statement

AFRICA:

Zimbabwe ‘has never been this bad’

A brutal crackdown has left critics of the government fearing for their lives and

afraid to speak out

SA key to peace in South Sudan

The country’s tackling of state capture gives it a unique ability to help the world’s newest country

Nurture Sudan’s fledgling accord

Western governments and Arab Gulf states should stand ready to offer financial assistance to Sudan

BUSINESS:

Where Aarto now for motorists?

Government says it is for road safety, but many citizens see it as another money-making scheme

Shareholders lose out as Moyo vs Old Mutal drags on

There is no winner in the former chief executive and company’s battle, but the biggest losers are the shareholders

Shoprite spazas serve eKasi

The retail giant has turned its attention to the untapped market of the townships

New banks circle small businesses

TymeBank, Bank Zero and Capitec are all looking for ways to woo businesses – including SMMEs – on to their books

IMF bailout not wise – or needed

Despite the depressing economic climate, South Africa can avoid the debt trap and foreign investors can easily access its markets

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

Skills deficit undermines 4IR promises

Technology is not necessarily the panacea it’s said to be, de-skilling further the under-skilled

EDITORIAL: Confused, we turn to conspiracy

Before we rush to condemn these conspiracy theories about Gavin Watson’s death, we have to ask how we got to this point

M&G Travel Advisory — Great Britain

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Elephants in the room

Science should lead the way in society’s efforts to protect habitats, wildlife and people’s livelihoods

189’d, but a bra’s still got to file

It’s a nasty little notice but the only way to get your head around it is to keep on doing the job that you do

State’s failures impede land reform

Scathing Constitutional Court judgment bemoans land reform department’s inability to get job done in time

Women must be allowed to determine their own future

Women can best express their problems and solutions to the system we have today.

Learning to live my truth as a gay person

I was 22 years old before I was open about my sexuality. I hope others won’t have to wait so long

In God’s name you are now an ATM

The prayers of the ATM, which is a different kind of ATM to the one Shepherd Bushiri would like to make of me, are more apparent

EDUCATION:

Academics bemoan ‘toxic’ politics

Senior university managers say political parties should be banned from campuses, citing a climate of fear

FRIDAY:

The Weekend Guide

For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this

Accra: An outsider’s brief perspective

“Maybe we see possibilities in each other’s countries that we don’t see in our own.”

A bicycle ride through Namibia’s sheltering desert

The 700km route takes in the Namib-Naukluft’s Kuiseb canyon where two German geologists hid during World War II to avoid internment

Journalism in the era of influencers

The proliferation of sponsored content is streamlining ethics on social media platforms

SA’s dirty, dangerous habit

Two books, one political and the other about trade, brings home that we’re a country of spooks

SPORT:

Grobler and United’s lethal DNA

Matsatsantsa are hungry and looking imposing as they get ready to face Sundowns this weekend

Flushing sorrows: Serena targets 24

Williams is looking to put last year’s US Open final trauma behind her and equal Margaret Court’s record of Grand Slam titles

Munyai and the art of training

SA’s top 200m sprinter has one goal in mind — a podium finish at the world champs — and he has spent the year priming his body to achieve it

Derby holds up a mirror to mediocrity

Arsenal and Spurs are both stuck in the mud and which team beats the other has become arbitrary

