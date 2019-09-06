The Weekend Guide

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
06 Sep 2019 00:00
This weekend Sun Xa Experiment will be performing at the Roving Bantu Kitchen (Oupa Nkosi)
Sun Xa Experiment: With a sound that the Mail & Guardian described as “extended jams — invocations, even — centring performance and sound production as opposed to intricately arranged structures,” this seven-piece Soweto-based outfit will be performing for the public over the weekend. Details: The performance will take place on September 7 at the Roving Bantu Kitchen, 125 Caroline Street, Brixton, Johannesburg.
Entry is free but please book a table or seat for this performance by calling or emailing 072 223 2648 or info@rovingbantu.co.za. rovingbantu.co.za/
L’homme de Rio CinéClub: The film L’homme de Rio explores issues around sacred indigenous practices against anthropology. It tells the story of a soldier who takes on the task of finding his fiance’s father who has been kidnapped for removing a sacred treasure that belongs in the Amazon and putting it in a museum. Details: The festival will take place on September 6 at Alliance Française de Pretoria 99 Rivier Street, Sunnyside. Entry is free. For more information visit pta.alliance.org.za or call 012 343 6563
The 1990 Sasol New Signatures: This art competition has been providing a platform for unknown artists to break into the public sphere since 1990. This year marks its thirtieth anniversary under the Sasol banner. To celebrate, this exhibition will be taking it back to its first year by showcasing works from the first ever finalists. Details: The exhibition will be showcased until September 29 at Pretoria Arts Association, 173 Mackie Street, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Pretoria. Entry is free. For more information visit artspta.co.za/ or call 012 346 3100.
Vegan Food Fair: Bring the whole family for an afternoon of live entertainment and an open air market of vegan products including food, cosmetics and household items. Pets are welcome. Details: The fair takes place on September 8 at Klitsgras Drumming on Garsfontein Road (next to the Exel Garage). Entry is free. For more information visitwww.klitsgras.co.za or call 083 311 0025
The Canal Walk Gin Festival: If your first Saturday of spring calls for a day out, check out this festival. Patrons can expect a range of gins and tonics, tips and tricks from mixologists as well as live entertainment. Details: The festival takes place from September 6 to 7 at the Canal Walk shopping centre, Century Boulevard, Century City. Tickets cost R120 and can be purchased from Computicket. For more information visit www.canalwalk.co.za or call 021 529 9699
Open Book Festival: Celebrating literary, this annual festival looks to instill a love of reading while highlighting its importance. This year patrons can expect book launches, panel discussions, workshops on writing, readings from authors and performances from the likes of Sisonke Msimang, Nomalanga Mkhize, KIm Windvogel and Niq Mhlongo. Details: The festival takes place this week until 8 September at the District Six Homecoming Centre, 15 Buitenkant Street Cape Town. Tickets cost R150 to R600. For more information or to book tickets visit openbookfestival.co.za
Picnics in the sky: Organisers provide patrons with a picnic basket containing eating utensils and a blanket. Patrons are then given 30 minutes to shop at MarketOnMain. Guests are then taken to the 50th floor of the Carlton Centre for a picnic overlooking Johannesburg. Details: The picnic will take place on September 8 starting at Curiocity Backpackers, 302 Fox Street. Entry costs R300. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.curiocitybackpackers.com or call 072 880 9583 / 011 592 0515
SculptX 2019: In its third year this sculpture fair showcases over 200 works made by more than 90 sculptors at varying levels in their career. Artists represented include Adejoke Tugbiyele, Bridget Modema, Collen Maswanganyi, Dikeledi Mapanyona, Lebogang Mogul Mabusela, Pitika Ntuli, Phahlo Mtangai, Philani Mhlungu, Philiswa Lila, Robyn Field, Ronald Muchatuta, Sandile Radebe, Sifiso Shange, Simon Zitha, Thabo Pitso, uMenzi Mbonambi. Their work will be showcased in and around the Melrose Arch Precinct. Details: The exhibition is taking place until September 30 at the Melrose Gallery, 10 High Street, Birnam, Johannesburg. Entry is free. For more information visit www.themelrosegallery.com
