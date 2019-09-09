FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
09 Sep 2019 00:00
South Africa’s long-term plan for dealing with gender-based violence requires funding and detailed data to be effective
The man who beat Danel Rooskrans to death is behind bars, but that doesn’t change the pain and rage her loved ones are left with
Aviwe Wellem was found by two boys on Saturday morning — raped and stabbed to death in her bed
South Africa has the highest rape numbers in the world
It could be angry truckers, but security cluster officials are investigating the possibility of a politically orchestrated campaign to destabilise the country — and Ramaphosa’s presidency
It is more than a decade since the 2008 attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa, during which more than 60 people were killed
From the Ganges River to Ghana, drones are delivering vaccines, HIV tests and blood for transfusions and cutting waiting times for life-saving healthcare. But is all that glitters gold when it comes to the next big thing in health
Boris the BabyBot has been dreamt up by researcher and writer Murray Hunter, who focuses on surveillance and data privacy
The first victims of the sugar giant’s accounting scandal — 5 000 of them — lose their jobs at the end of the month
When the wannabe buyer and the seller of a mine got together with the mineral resources department, criticism of advantage followed
The airline, already plagued by insecurity and spying claims, has suspended an official after it used hidden cameras to track him
Over the past three years, very excited politicians have used every opportunity to talk about 4IR as the next phase of South Africa’s development.
But few of them — or us — seem to have a firm grasp of what it is.
The Supreme Court of Appeal this week heard argument on why the law, as it now stands, is inadequate to compensate the Komape family
The NDPP said in court papers that there has been “a fundamental breakdown in trust” between Jiba and the NPA.
From a house in Dakar, ex-Obama staffers ran a top-secret data analysis unit that transformed incumbent Macky Sall’s presidential campaign
We were once welcomed in Africa. Now we are reviled for our violent rejection of its people
A proposed amendment to its Constitution may turn Zambia into a de facto one-party state
And where economic reforms are concerned, a slayer in shining armour would be welcome
The finance minister has proposed establishing a body to regulate the sector. Some analysts have welcomed the idea, but others see it as premature
The Road Freight Association puts the cost of the ongoing attacks on trucks at about R1.2-billion with 1 200 vehicles and cargo destroyed
Even though the department awarded a grant to a company on its black industrialists scheme, the money has not been forthcoming
There is funding for renewable energy if countries include climate action in their economic plans
The numbers were up, by 3.1% from the first to second quarters, largely because Eskom kept the lights on
Boys should be taught how to speak to and about women, because language informs mindsets
South Africans have been crying out for leadership, longing for an official condemnation of the scourges of gender-based violence and xenophobia
South Africans and migrants alike struggle to lead dignified lives. People are desperate and fed up
Most people’s response is to flee or fight when faced with a problem, particularly an ongoing one, but in Southern Africa they work together
As the fallout from Lava Jato shows, we must be wary of factionalism in the fight against graft
The major hurdle is not so much an absence of science, or safety, as it is unthinking religious, moral or cultural panic
Men violate women, we detest foreigners, we loot — and 5 000 workers will lose their jobs and homes because their bosses are thieves
As South Africans, we must support the fight to save the Amazon, but also take a strong stand on environmental concerns that are closer to home
We must create cultures and norms in all spheres of society that condemn gendered attacks
We cannot as citizens remain silent while opportunistic looting, accompanied by violence, continues and our fellow Africans continue to be humiliated
It’s been 30 years since I found my voice – now ‘nasty’ women around the world are fighting back
At the awards ceremony the billboard idea wins a grand prix prize, which is the most important prize to win
For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this
Fairs such as Art Joburg and Latitudes are giving a diverse range of artists greater representation
Gregory Maqoma revives a Zakes Mda character, mixing Ravel’s Boléro with isicathamiya to mourn, to hope, and to celebrate life
The discussion at the launch of a book of people’s experiences shows a way for South Africans to heal
The new Bafana coach’s preparations are off to a nightmarish start as Zambia, Madagascar pull out
The UFC lightweight champion returns after a nine-month ban to face Dustin Poirier in a match that will crown the undisputed champion
L’Urlo della Nord, told the forward in an open letter published on its Facebook page that he was seeing racism where there was none
Failing to progress to the next stage of Olympic qualifying has put a dent in the growth of women’s football in the country
Noxolo Cesane’s rise to Banyana Banyana has been incredible, and she is only going to keep improving
It’s ridiculous to think that the Reds’ 100% start has still not left them as favourites
