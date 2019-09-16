FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
16 Sep 2019 00:00
(Mail & Guardian September 13 to 19)
In a country where the Constitution aspires to equality and dignity for all, how do the courts ensure proper compensation for the loss of Uyinene Mrwetyana and Michael Komape?
Her death was brutal — her lover allegedly doused her with petrol and set her alight while she was sleeping in her flat in downtown Jo’burg.
He has been charged with murder in a country where femicide is commonplace.
Richard Keedwell claimed he ‘could not believe’ he had been speeding and that he had ‘no case to answer’
The co-founder of a union has championed the rights of those in an often ignored sector
Zweli Ndaba wrote the flyer that spurred hostel residents and truck drivers to take part in the shutdown that led to the violence in Jo’burg
A report by the auditor general said most municipalities, which are supposed to be on the front line of service delivery, were in financial difficulty
This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa made his first appointments to the Constitutional Court: Supreme Court of Appeal judges Zukisa Tshiqi and Stevan Majiedt. Franny Rabkin sat down with Majiedt to talk about what he learnt from Dullah Omar and his affinity for people from rural areas
The recently appointed Constitutional Court judge firmly believes in the power of listening
The retired ConCourt judge has criticised the M&G’s reporting of sexual harassment allegations at Equal Education
State capture was a godsend for tobacco dealers, writes former Sars official Johann van Loggerenberg in his latest book
In an investigation into the human cost of matric, the Mail & Guardian documented a year that overwhelms and damages both teachers and learners. This also came at a high financial cost — with millions of rands spent on extra classes and holiday camps. All this so the schools can catch up on 11 years of broken education. This week, Bongekile Macupe looks at the provinces’ motivations for the excess workload
Robert Mugabe shaped and twisted an entire nation in his own image. Now he can rule forever from the Great Presidential Palace in the Sky
How one man’s principles put a spoke in a cycle of violence in Bangui
The country’s fragile peace deal needs all the help it can get — and South Africa has a a major role to play
Examples from Rwanda and Sierra Leone can be incorporated into transitional justice frameworks
Many of them are intimidated by mobs demanding keys and identity documents
The prevalence of phantom foreign direct investment is hurting other countries’ coffers
Millers claim red tape is keeping import cost savings from being passed on to consumers
Smaller mining houses could be left with stranded assets as global firms pull out
We face a current crisis unlike any other in history — this one affects everyone everywhere
When journalists send questions to government spokespersons, they do not do so because they are bored and have nothing to do
Judges should expect their judgments to be robustly debated, trashed even if it is warranted
‘Community consent’ is now required for mining but in practice this further benefits elite interests
His Zondo show about his SABC role was comic until you recall that Zuma directed it
And we the people believe democracy, through voting, will deliver a messianic figure to rescue us
Governments don’t protect plant genetic resources, resulting in biodiversity destruction and growers dependent on seeds supplied by multinational firms
25 years into our democracy, South Africans are using similar tests on Africans.
Strong policies are not enough – we need secure physical spaces and societal mobilisation
Their inability to deal internally with sexual and gender-based violence cases ripples over into their jobs as parliamentarians
Our solutions to the epidemic of men murdering and raping women cannot be grounded in the same hyper-masculine violence they serve to address.
We need to work across all boundaries to make our systems and societies sustainable – and survivable
By embarking on this new and daunting path, we are taking on incredible new responsibility
Women may be tired but we must continue to fight abuse for the sake of the new generation
My fresh billing crisis goes back nearly two years now
Student councils in South Africa are dominated by party politics. But there is a way to change this
Students in South Africa should never give up hope because anything is possible if they keep on pursuing their dreams
For good vibes and an art fix, don’t miss this
“One just has to look at his legacy.”
Photographer Lunga Ntila has gained popularity over the past few years and is using it to her advantage
For Asian South Africans it’s difficult to find our way between two different cultures
Evading gatekeepers helped the author write the African stories she wanted to read
Rugby legend Chester Williams leaves behind a rich legacy of young, black players who are determined to excel at the sport
Beating up a woman is no impediment to knighthood
India looked a cut above the rest for the majority of that World Cup
Rated poorly before the start of the PSL season, Kaizer Chiefs have thus far been undefeated — and they’re still hungry
Many people predicted that women’s football would naturally kick on and surge in popularity
Create Account | Lost Your Password?