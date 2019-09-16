FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

National

M&G Reporter

(Mail & Guardian September 13 to 19)

(Mail & Guardian September 13 to 19)

Can the law compensate for grief ?

In a country where the Constitution aspires to equality and dignity for all, how do the courts ensure proper compensation for the loss of Uyinene Mrwetyana and Michael Komape?

Viwe Dalingozi burned to death.  Will she get justice?

Her death was brutal — her lover allegedly doused her with petrol and set her alight while she was sleeping in her flat in downtown Jo’burg. He has been charged with murder in a country where femicide is commonplace.
The murder of women and girls in South Africa is 10 a day. That is nearly five times the global average and is the fourth highest on the planet. Many victims are betrayed by the criminal justice system. In the first part of a series, the Mail & Guardian tells the story of Viwe Dalingozi’s violent death, a botched investigation and her family’s despairing quest for justice

Brit spends £30k fighting traffic fine

Richard Keedwell claimed he ‘could not believe’ he had been speeding and that he had ‘no case to answer’

Pinky’s promise: Domestic workers will rise up

The co-founder of a union has championed the rights of those in an often ignored sector

The people behind the xenophobia

Zweli Ndaba wrote the flyer that spurred hostel residents and truck drivers to take part in the shutdown that led to the violence in Jo’burg

Hawk eyes for municipal crimes

A report by the auditor general said most municipalities, which are supposed to be on the front line of service delivery, were in financial difficulty

Why Justice Stevan Majiedt aspires to be like Pius Langa

This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa made his first appointments to the Constitutional Court: Supreme Court of Appeal judges Zukisa Tshiqi and Stevan Majiedt. Franny Rabkin sat down with Majiedt to talk about what he learnt from Dullah Omar and his affinity for people from rural areas

Zukisa Tshiqi: The quiet fighter

The recently appointed Constitutional Court judge firmly believes in the power of listening

Cameron: Respect the legal process

The retired ConCourt judge has criticised the M&G’s reporting of sexual harassment allegations at Equal Education

What did this former Sars official know about Big Tobacco’s dodgy dealings?

State capture was a godsend for tobacco dealers, writes former Sars official Johann van Loggerenberg in his latest book

Provinces push for matric passes

In an investigation into the human cost of matric, the Mail & Guardian documented a year that overwhelms and damages both teachers and learners. This also came at a high financial cost — with millions of rands spent on extra classes and holiday camps. All this so the schools can catch up on 11 years of broken education. This week, Bongekile Macupe looks at the provinces’ motivations for the excess workload

AFRICA:

Robert Gabriel Mugabe, 1924-2019: A tragedy in three acts

Robert Mugabe shaped and twisted an entire nation in his own image. Now he can rule forever from the Great Presidential Palace in the Sky

Central African Republic: The parable of the 11 stolen motorcycles

How one man’s principles put a spoke in a cycle of violence in Bangui

SA must support South Sudan

The country’s fragile peace deal needs all the help it can get — and South Africa has a a major role to play

Mental healthcare must back peace efforts

Examples from Rwanda and Sierra Leone can be incorporated into transitional justice frameworks

BUSINESS:

Foreign truck drivers terrified in SA

Many of them are intimidated by mobs demanding keys and identity documents

Fake FDI tops global growth

The prevalence of phantom foreign direct investment is hurting other countries’ coffers

State delays wheat cuts

Millers claim red tape is keeping import cost savings from being passed on to consumers

Coal divestment hits South Africa

Smaller mining houses could be left with stranded assets as global firms pull out

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

The heat is on to find global saviours

We face a current crisis unlike any other in history — this one affects everyone everywhere

EDITORIAL: State’s empty-headed PR

When journalists send questions to government spokespersons, they do not do so because they are bored and have nothing to do

EDITORIAL: Justice must be seen to be done – in court not online

Judges should expect their judgments to be robustly debated, trashed even if it is warranted

Xolobeni mining ruling compromises the state

‘Community consent’ is now required for mining but in practice this further benefits elite interests

Hlaudi put me flat on my back

His Zondo show about his SABC role was comic until you recall that Zuma directed it

The elite have stolen the will of the people

And we the people believe democracy, through voting, will deliver a messianic figure to rescue us

Corporate control of seeds hurts Africa

Governments don’t protect plant genetic resources, resulting in biodiversity destruction and growers dependent on seeds supplied by multinational firms

The torment of being a ‘questionable’ South African

25 years into our democracy, South Africans are using similar tests on Africans.

A safe haven in a sea of sexual violence

Strong policies are not enough – we need secure physical spaces and societal mobilisation

Political parties must clean up their act

Their inability to deal internally with sexual and gender-based violence cases ripples over into their jobs as parliamentarians

The death penalty won’t end gender-based violence

Our solutions to the epidemic of men murdering and raping women cannot be grounded in the same hyper-masculine violence they serve to address.

Planetary thinking to save humanity

We need to work across all boundaries to make our systems and societies sustainable – and survivable

Gene editing is risky, but it is worth it

By embarking on this new and daunting path, we are taking on incredible new responsibility

Sigh. I’m still protesting

Women may be tired but we must continue to fight abuse for the sake of the new generation

I want to pay but Jo’burg won’t let me

My fresh billing crisis goes back nearly two years now

EDUCATION:

Rethinking democracy in SRC elections

Student councils in South Africa are dominated by party politics. But there is a way to change this

From Cairo (and jail) to a master’s at Wits

Students in South Africa should never give up hope because anything is possible if they keep on pursuing their dreams

FRIDAY:

The Weekend Guide

For good vibes and an art fix, don’t miss this

Mugabe is a zero, not a hero

“One just has to look at his legacy.”

Art Week’s daring new darling

Photographer Lunga Ntila has gained popularity over the past few years and is using it to her advantage

On always being the other

For Asian South Africans it’s difficult to find our way between two different cultures

Storytelling is in her blood

Evading gatekeepers helped the author write the African stories she wanted to read

SPORT:

The wing of change inspires still

Rugby legend Chester Williams leaves behind a rich legacy of young, black players who are determined to excel at the sport

The inconvenient truth about ‘sir’ Geoffrey Boycott

Beating up a woman is no impediment to knighthood

India tour could be the Protea’s recovery or a relapse

India looked a cut above the rest for the majority of that World Cup

Amakhosi eye long reign on top

Rated poorly before the start of the PSL season, Kaizer Chiefs have thus far been undefeated — and they’re still hungry

UK women’s football league must brace for the grind

Many people predicted that women’s football would naturally kick on and surge in popularity

