FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

M&G Reporter

VBS bounty buys Floyd a Rover

The EFF leader admits he bought the vehicle but denies there was a link to the now defunct bank

Given attacks against media and important questions being raised about our work, we need to be open about why we do what we do, writes Khadija Patel, the editor-in-chief of the M&G

Slice of life: ‘I fell in love with a space’

I fell in love with the amount of empty space and the possibilities of what we can do with it

Tensions rise in Bosasa court case

Much is at stake both for the president and the public protector in the most significant legal and political battle of Ramaphosa’s first years in office

Two vie for DA federal chair

With nominations opening this month, the contest for the Democratic Alliance’s second-in-command is heating up

Jobseekers suffocate in the shade of Sasol’s smokestacks

Residents of the Metsimaholo municipality have accused the chemicals and energy company of not employing locals and of pumping toxic pollutants into the air

No headstone for Aviwe – the woman a country forgot

In the Eastern Cape, as a village buries yet another murdered woman, mourners struggle to understand where the freedom, so hard fought for in South Africa, has gone

Millions lost in scam at dysfunctional municipality

A report recommended fraud and corruption charges against a former Pietermaritzburg mayor and municipal manager, relating to over R290-million

Mabuyane sold ANC-donated Jeep

The Eastern Cape premier sold a vehicle that originally was the property of the party

CENSORED: How the M&G got taken down

How Africa’s oldest news website got taken down by a spurious plagiarism complaint

Schools expel children with no IDs

A case at the Makhanda high court this week could be the only hope for those who don’t have birth certificates to attend school

The power, the purse strings and the NHI

The NHI Bill proposes major shifts in who controls our national and provincial health budgets. Will the draft legislation rob provinces of control?

New ‘normal’ as Lockdown reloaded

The president has directed the police minister to deploy another 1 000 troops in the Western Cape in the second wave of ‘Operation Lockdown’

AFRICA:

‘We will have to begin from zero’

Six months after Mozambique was hit by cyclones Idai and Kenneth, recovery is far from complete

‘JZ’s pilot’ joins South Sudan’s ‘gestapo’

South Africa’s Vukani Aviation formed a joint venture with the notorious secret police in South Sudan

BUSINESS:

Beyond baobabble, toil & trouble

There’s a climate crisis.
Eskom, whose plants burn carbon-producing coal, is in a financial crisis. It’s time to disrupt policy inertia

Plastic is paving an eco way

Two local projects are turning to plastic instead of bitumen to bind the asphalt used to construct roads

Saudi strikes spill hopes of a petrol price cut

The AA forecasts 95 octane will drop by 5 cents a litre and 93 octane by 20 cents

Big JSE shake-up as Prosus lists

Naspers’s listing of its internet holdings on Euronext makes its assets more tradeable

Pensions must note climate risk

The law requires funds to consider environmental risk when making an investment decision

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

EFF media ban undemocratic and dangerous

The media’s response to the party should be to continue doing good investigative journalism

EDITORIAL: Journalism and the climate crisis

This is something that our sector has spent much time grappling with. It is what we are still trying to work out

EDITORIAL: Boks a hope for all of us

Picture the scene. Siya Kolisi, the first black Bok captain, raised in Zwide township outside of Port Elizabeth, lifting the World Cup

SA has a legacy of trauma

Transforming the symbols of apartheid violence is not the endpoint of addressing our heritage

A day for getting high on emotion

September 18: the day dagga was decriminalised and the day that the ConCourt reconfirmed beating a child is illegal

Ignore male victims at society’s peril

There is a crisis of violence against women. But men also suffer brutalisation. This

contributes to the abuse of women

The cost of breaking your silence is high

Those who have been violated are called on to solve the problem of gender-based violence

How to (kind of) make it as a M&G columnist

There will be rejection in the form of no replies, which will haunt you for days. Keep going

EDUCATION:

Mother-tongue learning lays a better foundation

“But what does multilingualism mean in practice in this context?”

The past, the present and the future at UP

The university is launching four transdisciplinary initiatives to harness knowledge in the 4IR era

Advancing gender equality in academia

Even in institutions of higher education, women continue to face discrimination. Here’s how we can fix that

FRIDAY:

The Weekend Guide

For good vibes and an art fix, don’t miss this

The Portfolio: Andrew Curnow

Andrew Curnow shares how the improvised jazz group SPAZA created their eponymous album

Stirring up SA’s culinary pot

Khanya Mzongwana is challenging ideas about which dishes belong on a South African menu

Finally, a biography of Tiro

The anti-apartheid activist died when he was only 28, but he still inspires students

BLK JKS find life after robots

Their single blends Leraba’s famo vocals and nostalgic memories of the 2011 Hifa festival

SPORT:

The haka can’t scare Bokke gees

The two sides will clash in their opening World Cup match and as the recent head to head between them showed, New Zealand will not have it all their way

What doesn’t kill you: Jermaine Seoposenwe survives bigoted Lithuanian stint

The life of a Banyana player in Europe

Who’s who in the Rugby World Cup?

The Springboks are in the mix but there is no shortage of volunteers to break the Kiwi grip on rugby’s top honour

Chelsea may just fool ’Pool

Liverpool are the far superior team but their old rivals have a knack for showing up uninvited

