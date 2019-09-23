FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
23 Sep 2019 00:00
(Mail & Guardian September 20 to 26 edition)
The EFF leader admits he bought the vehicle but denies there was a link to the now defunct bank
Given attacks against media and important questions being raised about our work, we need to be open about why we do what we do, writes Khadija Patel, the editor-in-chief of the M&G
I fell in love with the amount of empty space and the possibilities of what we can do with it
Much is at stake both for the president and the public protector in the most significant legal and political battle of Ramaphosa’s first years in office
With nominations opening this month, the contest for the Democratic Alliance’s second-in-command is heating up
Residents of the Metsimaholo municipality have accused the chemicals and energy company of not employing locals and of pumping toxic pollutants into the air
In the Eastern Cape, as a village buries yet another murdered woman, mourners struggle to understand where the freedom, so hard fought for in South Africa, has gone
A report recommended fraud and corruption charges against a former Pietermaritzburg mayor and municipal manager, relating to over R290-million
The Eastern Cape premier sold a vehicle that originally was the property of the party
How Africa’s oldest news website got taken down by a spurious plagiarism complaint
A case at the Makhanda high court this week could be the only hope for those who don’t have birth certificates to attend school
The NHI Bill proposes major shifts in who controls our national and provincial health budgets.
Will the draft legislation rob provinces of control?
The president has directed the police minister to deploy another 1 000 troops in the Western Cape in the second wave of ‘Operation Lockdown’
Six months after Mozambique was hit by cyclones Idai and Kenneth, recovery is far from complete
South Africa’s Vukani Aviation formed a joint venture with the notorious secret police in South Sudan
There’s a climate crisis.
Two local projects are turning to plastic instead of bitumen to bind the asphalt used to construct roads
The AA forecasts 95 octane will drop by 5 cents a litre and 93 octane by 20 cents
Naspers’s listing of its internet holdings on Euronext makes its assets more tradeable
The law requires funds to consider environmental risk when making an investment decision
The media’s response to the party should be to continue doing good investigative journalism
This is something that our sector has spent much time grappling with. It is what we are still trying to work out
Picture the scene. Siya Kolisi, the first black Bok captain, raised in Zwide township outside of Port Elizabeth, lifting the World Cup
Transforming the symbols of apartheid violence is not the endpoint of addressing our heritage
September 18: the day dagga was decriminalised and the day that the ConCourt reconfirmed beating a child is illegal
There is a crisis of violence against women. But men also suffer brutalisation. This
contributes to the abuse of women
Those who have been violated are called on to solve the problem of gender-based violence
There will be rejection in the form of no replies, which will haunt you for days. Keep going
“But what does multilingualism mean in practice in this context?”
The university is launching four transdisciplinary initiatives to harness knowledge in the 4IR era
Even in institutions of higher education, women continue to face discrimination. Here’s how we can fix that
For good vibes and an art fix, don’t miss this
Andrew Curnow shares how the improvised jazz group SPAZA created their eponymous album
Khanya Mzongwana is challenging ideas about which dishes belong on a South African menu
The anti-apartheid activist died when he was only 28, but he still inspires students
Their single blends Leraba’s famo vocals and nostalgic memories of the 2011 Hifa festival
SPORT:
The two sides will clash in their opening World Cup match and as the recent head to head between them showed, New Zealand will not have it all their way
The life of a Banyana player in Europe
The Springboks are in the mix but there is no shortage of volunteers to break the Kiwi grip on rugby’s top honour
Liverpool are the far superior team but their old rivals have a knack for showing up uninvited
