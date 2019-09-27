The Weekend Guide

Arts and Culture

Weird and wonderful: One of Karin Lijnes’s artworks from her Auguries exhibition, currently on in Cape Town. (Fiona B Smith)

Rhinoceros: The Market Theatre Laboratory kicks off its 30-year anniversary celebrations with a production of Rhinoceros, written by Eugène Ionesco and directed by Mahlatsi Mokgonyana and Billy Langa. The play, performed by the Kwasha Theatre Company, takes a metaphorical look at the rise of totalitarianism on the eve of World War II. Details: The production runs from October 4 to 20.
Tickets cost between R90 and R150. For more information, visit markettheatre.co.za or call 011 832 1641.

An Introduction on Preventative Conservation workshop: Oliewenhuis Art Museum and the Art Bank of South Africa host this workshop presented by Nkosinathi Gumede, assistant project manager at the Art Bank of South Africa. Details: The workshop takes place on September 30 at the Reservoir, Oliewenhuis Art Museum, 16 Harry Smith Street, Bloemfontein. To book or for more information, call 051 011 0525 (extension 200).

Paradise Fallen: Zen Marie shows elements of Paradise Fallen, a series of drawings, photographs and video works that are being developed as part of a PhD in fine art. A collaborative film called Blink will be screened on September 27 at 6pm. Details: The exhibition runs until September 28 at The Point of Order, corner Bertha and Stiemens streets, Johannesburg. For more information, visit zenmarie.com

Auguries: Karin Lijnes works with a wide range of materials — from paper to perspex, argon to clay — and this exhibition continues to examine of the formation and representation of female identity in a rampant consumer culture. Working with popular imagery, Lijnes’s paper assemblages decontextualise familiar objects and layer them into new and strange scenes. Details: The exhibition runs until October 19 at the Association for Visual Arts Gallery, 35 Church Street, Cape Town. For more information visit ava.co.za

