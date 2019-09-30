FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

National

VBS’s R680k paid for Floyd’s wheels

Floyd Shivambu claims that a shortfall of more than R600 000 to buy his R1-million Range Rover was paid by his brother, who bought his 2012 BMW

Denel wants to sell arms to Egypt

The struggling state arms company wants to sell missiles to the North African country, despite concerns about serious human rights abuses there

Leader’s principal aim to build IFP

The new president wants to expand support beyond KwaZulu-Natal

Billions spent, and a boy has died, but Giyani’s taps are still dry

It has been five years since a bulk water supply project was started in the Limpopo Bushveld but people living in more than 50 villages still don’t have water. Even the drowning of a six-year-old boy has not galvanised government and its implementing agents to complete the initiative

Mr Clean-up’s dirty hands revealed

The administrator brought in to rescue the Pietermaritzburg council instead violated tender procedures and illegally appointed VBS Mutual Bank

Beyond betrayal: Is redemption possible for a journalist who faked cancer?

A young reporter lied about having cancer. Did her well-connected father cross the line protecting her? And does it endanger trust in journalism?

Women harvest fruits of abuse  in rural Western Cape

Violence against women on farms and in farming towns, usually by their partners, is under-reported

City of Joburg’s R500-million fire truck tender in court

Losing bidders approach high court to overturn tender award

Slice of life: The power of integrity

Before, in past interviews, I would panic.
This time I didn’t. Something was different

Abuse taints traditional healing

After being raped and abused repeatedly, a sangoma trainee reported her mentor to the police — only to be shunned

Stories from around the world will bring home the reality of the emergency

Afrobarometer research shows that 59% of people in South Africa do not know what climate change is

How YouTube promotes conspiracy theories and climate change denial

The platform’s algorithm regularly surfaces videos promoting climate denial in response to queries about climate change

Mayhem as sea ice melts in heating world

“We’ve fallen off the cliff. We’re not approaching the cliff. We’ve fallen off it.”

‘Kung Fu’ nuns cycling for the environment

After facing the consequences of climate change first-hand in their own villages, the nuns decided to start marching with two strong messages

AFRICA:

Flashy façade hides abuse, poverty

Equatorial Guinea spends its oil revenue on prestige projects and not on health and education

The videos behind Egypt’s unrest

An Egyptian businessman in exile in Spain has been sparking protests back home with his posts

Dictators expand their toolbox

An update of How to Rig an Election is a guide to new strategies used by authoritarian leaders to stay in power

BUSINESS:

A cleaner energy future is in sight

The plan calls for a significant increase in renewable energy, but still includes coal, gas and nuclear power

Own goal for Thomas Cook

Everything from Brexit and not adapting to the internet to an unwieldy business model is seen as the cause of its failure

Axed Moyo meets with Old Mutual shareholders

Moyo said that some of the shareholders of the company wanted to hear his side of the story

When you’re hacked on WhatsApp

Your app being compromised is only the start — reporting the breach brings further frustrations

Breath of fresh air for dying sector

Solar and wind farms on shuttered coal mines in Mpumalanga would liberate us from Eskom

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

All actions to counter climate change matter

Sipho Kings and Sarah Wild consider the question we all ask: Do our efforts count, or is this just about what big corporations do?

EDITORIAL: Couple’s visit a right royal pain

How else can we view the breathless coverage that has shadowed the royals since they arrived in Cape Town?

EDITORIAL: Sadtu, do the right thing

It is incumbent on Sadtu to lead the way and ensure that it is having tough conversations with the minister of basic education

‘The M&G let Bam play them like a violin’

The Eastern Cape premier responds to two stories, which he says were inaccurate and unfair to him

Give me the IFP over the Engerlish

The new leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party. Respect. The ‘royal couple’. Did anyone warn them about xenophobia?

Let’s reinvent Afrikaans (and ourselves) together

It is time we start talking about how we can reinvent Afrikaans through the formation of AfriKaaps

Kgosi’s role in vanishing billions

An inquiry reveals that mining houses, auditors, lawyers, the traditional authority and the North West government watched as the law was ignored

We need a legitimate and capable state

Political parties must reform themselves, but the responsibility for change belongs to every citizen

The case for not punishing drug users

We need to reinvent the system so we can address the reasons for abuse, rather than punishing individuals

Yes, edit our genes – but do it cautiously

We can now control our species genetic future but this power is ‘awesome and terrifying’

Doors, chairs and what lies between

One might say that all the doors we pass through in our lives are ours. They belong to us, just because we passed through them, or we belong to them

EDUCATION:

Plan outpaces the learners and teachers

The overloaded curriculum and tight timetable mean educators and children struggle to keep up

Children without documentation are denied their basic rights

Undocumented children are denied their right to education, and access to government school nutrition support

Postgraduate funding needs a boost

There’s a shortage of skilled labour and private-public sector investment may be the solution

FRIDAY:

The Weekend Guide

For good vibes and an art fix, don’t miss this

The many colours after Yellow

Zoë Modiga is working on her second album, which will mostly feature songs in isiZulu

Life’s odd times: Kwani is back

After a seven-year hiatus, Kwani Experience will be performing at AfroPunk

Return of the Space Cats

Torn apart by violence and lack of resources, the Space Cats get another chance at stardom

Moz miners’ misery unveiled

Migrant workers faced many depredations on their railway trips to and from Mozambique

SPORT:

Simbine sprints out of Bolt’s shadow

With the Jamaican out of the picture, South Africa’s favourite in a new generation of sprinters may just snatch the gold

The Boks: On balance and reflection

The remainder of South Africa’s pedestrian group matches offer a chance to tinker with the line-up

Drop goals, the flared trousers of rugby, back in fashion

Why is that it can seem as if the drop goal has disappeared from sight between World Cups?

Tembo plays with old and new

Kaitano Tembo has demonstrated a remarkable knack of getting the most out of what he’s given

Are the EPL standings lying to us?

Perhaps not. But it’s scary to think about just how deserving every team is of their current position

