FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
30 Sep 2019 00:00
Floyd Shivambu claims that a shortfall of more than R600 000 to buy his R1-million Range Rover was paid by his brother, who bought his 2012 BMW
The struggling state arms company wants to sell missiles to the North African country, despite concerns about serious human rights abuses there
The new president wants to expand support beyond KwaZulu-Natal
It has been five years since a bulk water supply project was started in the Limpopo Bushveld but people living in more than 50 villages still don’t have water. Even the drowning of a six-year-old boy has not galvanised government and its implementing agents to complete the initiative
The administrator brought in to rescue the Pietermaritzburg council instead violated tender procedures and illegally appointed VBS Mutual Bank
A young reporter lied about having cancer.
Did her well-connected father cross the line protecting her? And does it endanger trust in journalism?
Violence against women on farms and in farming towns, usually by their partners, is under-reported
Losing bidders approach high court to overturn tender award
Before, in past interviews, I would panic.
After being raped and abused repeatedly, a sangoma trainee reported her mentor to the police — only to be shunned
Afrobarometer research shows that 59% of people in South Africa do not know what climate change is
The platform’s algorithm regularly surfaces videos promoting climate denial in response to queries about climate change
“We’ve fallen off the cliff. We’re not approaching the cliff. We’ve fallen off it.”
After facing the consequences of climate change first-hand in their own villages, the nuns decided to start marching with two strong messages
Equatorial Guinea spends its oil revenue on prestige projects and not on health and education
An Egyptian businessman in exile in Spain has been sparking protests back home with his posts
An update of How to Rig an Election is a guide to new strategies used by authoritarian leaders to stay in power
The plan calls for a significant increase in renewable energy, but still includes coal, gas and nuclear power
Everything from Brexit and not adapting to the internet to an unwieldy business model is seen as the cause of its failure
Moyo said that some of the shareholders of the company wanted to hear his side of the story
Your app being compromised is only the start — reporting the breach brings further frustrations
Solar and wind farms on shuttered coal mines in Mpumalanga would liberate us from Eskom
Sipho Kings and Sarah Wild consider the question we all ask: Do our efforts count, or is this just about what big corporations do?
How else can we view the breathless coverage that has shadowed the royals since they arrived in Cape Town?
It is incumbent on Sadtu to lead the way and ensure that it is having tough conversations with the minister of basic education
The Eastern Cape premier responds to two stories, which he says were inaccurate and unfair to him
The new leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party. Respect. The ‘royal couple’. Did anyone warn them about xenophobia?
It is time we start talking about how we can reinvent Afrikaans through the formation of AfriKaaps
An inquiry reveals that mining houses, auditors, lawyers, the traditional authority and the North West government watched as the law was ignored
Political parties must reform themselves, but the responsibility for change belongs to every citizen
We need to reinvent the system so we can address the reasons for abuse, rather than punishing individuals
We can now control our species genetic future but this power is ‘awesome and terrifying’
One might say that all the doors we pass through in our lives are ours. They belong to us, just because we passed through them, or we belong to them
The overloaded curriculum and tight timetable mean educators and children struggle to keep up
Undocumented children are denied their right to education, and access to government school nutrition support
There’s a shortage of skilled labour and private-public sector investment may be the solution
For good vibes and an art fix, don’t miss this
Zoë Modiga is working on her second album, which will mostly feature songs in isiZulu
After a seven-year hiatus, Kwani Experience will be performing at AfroPunk
Torn apart by violence and lack of resources, the Space Cats get another chance at stardom
Migrant workers faced many depredations on their railway trips to and from Mozambique
With the Jamaican out of the picture, South Africa’s favourite in a new generation of sprinters may just snatch the gold
The remainder of South Africa’s pedestrian group matches offer a chance to tinker with the line-up
Why is that it can seem as if the drop goal has disappeared from sight between World Cups?
Kaitano Tembo has demonstrated a remarkable knack of getting the most out of what he’s given
Perhaps not. But it’s scary to think about just how deserving every team is of their current position
Create Account | Lost Your Password?