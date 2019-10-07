FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

National

M&G Reporter

(Mail & Guardian October 4 to 10 edition)

(Mail & Guardian October 4 to 10 edition)

SAA set for showdown with labour

Unions cite board apathy and lack of communication as they prepare for a strike that could cripple the state airline’s operations

Maimane proposes early DA elections

Who is behind moves to oust the Democratic Alliance leader is not clear. Why there appears to be an anti-Maimane campaign is easier to answer

Shivambu hit with VBS legal bill

Brian paid back the money before liquidator could attain records to company dealings. He incurred costs, however

Newcastle residents forego electricity as bills rise

Officials’ explanations make no sense to residents, who mourn the town’s formerly welcoming atmosphere

EFF wins secret report round one

The fight over the report about the ‘rogue unit’ is not over – it is in the public domain, but this does not mean it is no longer classified

‘My future’s a desert if we don’t act’

Young people are demanding that governments act against climate change.
Lester Kiewit spoke to a Cape Town schoolgirl, one of 16 children from 12 countries who laid a legal complaint at the United Nations

Mabuza ally off the hook for Mpumalanga ANC assault

Party disciplinary committee finds heavyweight Ngrayi Ngwenya did not assault provincial secretary Lindiwe Nsthalinsthali

We’re killing off life, but there is hope

Sipho Kings reports on the findings of a mega government report on the state of our plants and animals, and what’s being done to secure their future

Inaccessible Island tells the plastic truth

The researchers say that an estimated 12.7-million tonnes of plastic ends up in our oceans every year

A school secured what leaders couldn’t: A negotiated truce

Amid the violence in Jeppestown — labelled xenophobia, but a manifestation of people’s fears and desperation — runs a sliver of hope

The Nigerians who are bullish on SA

As President Muhammadu Buhari visits South Africa this week, two Nigerians with dual residence talk to Lester Kiewit about what makes them want to stay in the country that has become their home, and how they navigate an often hostile reception to their identity

Collusion, competition and corruption — A new Rx for better healthcare?

The three Cs: Collusion, competition and corruption. There’ll be a renewed push to safeguard your money when it comes to healthcare, but will it work?

Data-driven safety plan aims for rapid violent crime prevention in the Western Cape

Data collection, R1-billion in funding, behavioural change and investigators: This is how the Western Cape is trying to deal with violent crime

Rape survivor a guide to children

Nonprofit organisation Action Breaks Silence educates children about sexual violence, self-love, empowerment, boundaries and expressing emotions

Didiza to ‘assess’ Luthuli land sale

The minister has been forced to intervene in a dispute over land amaThuli have had title to since 1858, which is being sold to build holiday homes

The digital breadcrumbs behind the M&G’s censorship attack

From the US to Cameroon, from SA to South Sudan to Spain. Tracking down the people trying to take our site down took us all over the internet

AFRICA:

Vipers, cobras and cures: Why there is an antivenom crisis

Each year, millions will be bitten by venomous snakes and antivenom will remain painfully out of reach for many victims

Life as an Eritrean journalist

It’s official: Eritrea is the world’s most censored country. This is one journalist’s account of what it is like to work there

BUSINESS:

Brexit-type clock ticks for Eskom

There are competing ideas about how to save the power utility, but it is time for decisions

Collusion in private hospitals

A report has criticised the sector but experts warn that the status quo will likely remain

Green projects in cities are the key to big finance

Climate-friendly policies for urban areas have immediate benefits, both social and economic

The ills of financial globalisation

The influx of foreign capital into emerging markets can create a boom-bust cycle

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

We should not weaponise mental illness

The case of Roxanne Joseph lays bare society’s inconsistencies about who deserves our empathy

EDITORIAL: Writing was on the board for DA

It ought not to have made any sense. And yet, it somehow did. The DA had spent much of the year before at war with itself

EDITORIAL: Tanzania gags free press

Tanzania’s attacks on its once-vibrant press have become so commonplace that the crackdown barely makes the news

Behind SA’s brutality

The structural violence in South Africa rose out of the invention and politicisation of difference

Get good news. Yeah, right

This was meant to be the happy edition, but it’s much easier digging around in the muck

Judgment day for corrupt municipality

Court is set to rule on the Makana council’s failure to fulfil its constitutional duties to town’s citizens

Stats paint a distorted picture of violence against women

The beating, assaults and abuse are not something that just happens to women, yet that’s how the stats make it seem

You can’t beat discipline into a child

Children displaying aberrant behaviour have often been traumatised and require counselling

EDUCATION:

Universities to be made more affordable

Cheaper - but not free. New regulations to tackle expensive tertiary education

FRIDAY:

The Weekend Guide

For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this

The Portfolio: Andile Buka

That’s the feeling I get after a shoot, the idea that, when I’m holding film, those are the actual images

Until queer means being free

A new comic book features stories that reflect on the everyday experiences of being queer in Africa

Heritage foods are on the menu

Local members of the Slow Food movement are working to save traditional ingredients

SPORT:

God-fearing Highlands dare to dream

For SuperSport United, this season’s MTN8 final is just another day at the office but for the Lions of the North the match is a fairytale come to life

Salazar ban threatens Nike’s image

The clothing company has backed a number of athletes after various allegations and convictions

Indian women’s cricket star needed boy’s haircut to play

The teenager has become known for her aggressive batting. But her father, Sanjeev Verma, told of the struggle to get her daughter accepted in games

Can Italy haunt the Boks once more?

Italy gave Allister Coetzee one of his biggest embarrassments and now have the opportunity to ruin the South African day once more

Foxes building on a miracle

Almost four years on, Leicester City is one of the big teams and looking better than ever

