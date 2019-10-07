FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
07 Oct 2019 00:00
(Mail & Guardian October 4 to 10 edition)
Unions cite board apathy and lack of communication as they prepare for a strike that could cripple the state airline’s operations
Who is behind moves to oust the Democratic Alliance leader is not clear. Why there appears to be an anti-Maimane campaign is easier to answer
Brian paid back the money before liquidator could attain records to company dealings.
He incurred costs, however
Officials’ explanations make no sense to residents, who mourn the town’s formerly welcoming atmosphere
The fight over the report about the ‘rogue unit’ is not over – it is in the public domain, but this does not mean it is no longer classified
Young people are demanding that governments act against climate change.
Party disciplinary committee finds heavyweight Ngrayi Ngwenya did not assault provincial secretary Lindiwe Nsthalinsthali
Sipho Kings reports on the findings of a mega government report on the state of our plants and animals, and what’s being done to secure their future
The researchers say that an estimated 12.7-million tonnes of plastic ends up in our oceans every year
Amid the violence in Jeppestown — labelled xenophobia, but a manifestation of people’s fears and desperation — runs a sliver of hope
As President Muhammadu Buhari visits South Africa this week, two Nigerians with dual residence talk to Lester Kiewit about what makes them want to stay in the country that has become their home, and how they navigate an often hostile reception to their identity
The three Cs: Collusion, competition and corruption. There’ll be a renewed push to safeguard your money when it comes to healthcare, but will it work?
Data collection, R1-billion in funding, behavioural change and investigators: This is how the Western Cape is trying to deal with violent crime
Nonprofit organisation Action Breaks Silence educates children about sexual violence, self-love, empowerment, boundaries and expressing emotions
The minister has been forced to intervene in a dispute over land amaThuli have had title to since 1858, which is being sold to build holiday homes
From the US to Cameroon, from SA to South Sudan to Spain. Tracking down the people trying to take our site down took us all over the internet
Each year, millions will be bitten by venomous snakes and antivenom will remain painfully out of reach for many victims
It’s official: Eritrea is the world’s most censored country. This is one journalist’s account of what it is like to work there
There are competing ideas about how to save the power utility, but it is time for decisions
A report has criticised the sector but experts warn that the status quo will likely remain
Climate-friendly policies for urban areas have immediate benefits, both social and economic
The influx of foreign capital into emerging markets can create a boom-bust cycle
The case of Roxanne Joseph lays bare society’s inconsistencies about who deserves our empathy
It ought not to have made any sense. And yet, it somehow did. The DA had spent much of the year before at war with itself
Tanzania’s attacks on its once-vibrant press have become so commonplace that the crackdown barely makes the news
The structural violence in South Africa rose out of the invention and politicisation of difference
This was meant to be the happy edition, but it’s much easier digging around in the muck
Court is set to rule on the Makana council’s failure to fulfil its constitutional duties to town’s citizens
The beating, assaults and abuse are not something that just happens to women, yet that’s how the stats make it seem
Children displaying aberrant behaviour have often been traumatised and require counselling
Cheaper - but not free. New regulations to tackle expensive tertiary education
For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this
That’s the feeling I get after a shoot, the idea that, when I’m holding film, those are the actual images
A new comic book features stories that reflect on the everyday experiences of being queer in Africa
Local members of the Slow Food movement are working to save traditional ingredients
For SuperSport United, this season’s MTN8 final is just another day at the office but for the Lions of the North the match is a fairytale come to life
The clothing company has backed a number of athletes after various allegations and convictions
The teenager has become known for her aggressive batting. But her father, Sanjeev Verma, told of the struggle to get her daughter accepted in games
Italy gave Allister Coetzee one of his biggest embarrassments and now have the opportunity to ruin the South African day once more
Almost four years on, Leicester City is one of the big teams and looking better than ever
