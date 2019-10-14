FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
14 Oct 2019 00:00
(Mail & Guardian October 11 to 17 edition)
Eskom is spending R4.5m more on coal each day because of contracts that are lucrative for certain producers
With an internal vote a week away, leaks and public fights, the party is grappling for direction
Four people are contenders for the second most powerful position in the DA
Gender transformation remains a priority for the Judicial Service Commission — women still face hurdles
The 139 year old Tongaat Hullet will lease its estate out to black sugar farmers until they are sold for property development
A year ago, the suburb rose up against violence. Now, with more police on the streets, there are fewer gunshots and less crime
Poverty means more than a million youngsters are missing out on the benefits of early learning
A South African official has found herself in trouble after denying a visa to a would-be teacher, despite the application being riddled with errors
The Trust has been hit with an adverse audit finding
Activists believe the president is under pressure from corporates not to sign two Bills that would benefit artists
From pangolins to pythons, species are being threatened by poachers for lucrative markets.
A Namibian tells of her bid to make a difference
Despite the home affairs minister stating otherwise, Africans who have fled to SA from horrific conflict are still living in fear
New Zealand’s seed bank for threatened indigenous plants lacks ongoing funding
It’s taken decades to knock Jo’burg’s Carlton Centre off its perch.
High levels of violence are expected in the run-up to the October 15 general elections
Despite court cases and financiers pulling out of CO2 producing coal-fuelled power stations, Thabametsi and Khanyisa could still come online
A reality show reveals the high life of those who trade in foreign currencies, but is it all it’s cracked up to be?
Although one independent evaluation shows that some banks have been shedding jobs, other banks are hiring
Market sentiment towards high-flying, loss-making start-ups has changed; investors are becoming more wary of big talk
How does one cope with living in South Africa? Positive narratives and acts of charity that don’t tackle institutional problems aren’t enough
“Duduzane, like Zuma the elder, appeared to believe that he was actually above the commission”
Not grappling with things that undermine electoral integrity created a culture of impunity
City streets are ‘washed’ to cleanse them of work competitors and for moral, cultural and social restoration
Instead, it’s Mama, the former Durban mayor who may have been wading through the solid waste tender, the Hawks are visiting
In sorrow over the way migrants are treated in South Africa, Achille Mbembe calls for Africa to adopt a pro-migration stance
The fourth industrial revolution brings opportunities but also challenges for young teachers and teacher educators
Conventional therapy is relied on when social and peer-to-peer interventions may be the answer
For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this
In Europe, where he lived most of his life, he was either ‘too African’ or ‘not African enough’
This book is an important fightback against the re-emergence of racist genetic determinism
After an interrupted start, the new Bafana coach has only one friendly to prepare for Afcon qualifiers
After failing to achieve Plan A by beating New Zealand, Rassie Erasmus made no mistake in carrying out Plan B: build momentum with a few thumpings
Alleged assault divides the country on whether Springboks have the ability to build a nation
The national side scored just three goals at Afcon, but they have strikers who have whetted their boots in the PSL and are ready to shoot for glory
The Argentine’s ability to inspire his players at Spurs to overachieve seems to have ended
