FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

(Mail & Guardian October 11 to 17 edition)

The high price of coal connections

Eskom is spending R4.5m more on coal each day because of contracts that are lucrative for certain producers

DA elections test for new party leader

With an internal vote a week away, leaks and public fights, the party is grappling for direction

Zille, Trollip faves for fedex head

Four people are contenders for the second most powerful position in the DA

High court adds more women judges

Gender transformation remains a priority for the Judicial Service Commission — women still face hurdles

Tongaat Hullet - sugar farming company to exit sugar farming

The 139 year old Tongaat Hullet will lease its estate out to black sugar farmers until they are sold for property development

Locals don’t trust Westbury calm

A year ago, the suburb rose up against violence. Now, with more police on the streets, there are fewer gunshots and less crime

No crèche or preschool for 1.1m children

Poverty means more than a million youngsters are missing out on the benefits of early learning

Immigration visa row in Vietnam

A South African official has found herself in trouble after denying a visa to a would-be teacher, despite the application being riddled with errors

AG red flags Ingonyama’s board

The Trust has been hit with an adverse audit finding

‘Lobbyists stall arts’ new dawn’

Activists believe the president is under pressure from corporates not to sign two Bills that would benefit artists

‘Forgotten Five’ in need of rescuing

From pangolins to pythons, species are being threatened by poachers for lucrative markets. A Namibian tells of her bid to make a difference

Migration system is ‘xenophobic’

Despite the home affairs minister stating otherwise, Africans who have fled to SA from horrific conflict are still living in fear

Precarious doomsday solution for New Zealand’s native plants

New Zealand’s seed bank for threatened indigenous plants lacks ongoing funding

AFRICA:

After 45 years, Africa has a new tallest building

It’s taken decades to knock Jo’burg’s Carlton Centre off its perch.
Why did it take so long?

Mozambique braces for high stakes poll

High levels of violence are expected in the run-up to the October 15 general elections

BUSINESS:

Two power zombies just won’t die

Despite court cases and financiers pulling out of CO2 producing coal-fuelled power stations, Thabametsi and Khanyisa could still come online

Forex traders share the act

A reality show reveals the high life of those who trade in foreign currencies, but is it all it’s cracked up to be?

Swings and roundabouts for jobs in banks

Although one independent evaluation shows that some banks have been shedding jobs, other banks are hiring

Uber cool firms won’t always work

Market sentiment towards high-flying, loss-making start-ups has changed; investors are becoming more wary of big talk

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

The idealism of #ImStaying has its limits

How does one cope with living in South Africa? Positive narratives and acts of charity that don’t tackle institutional problems aren’t enough

EDITORIAL: Young Zuma acts just like uBaba

“Duduzane, like Zuma the elder, appeared to believe that he was actually above the commission”

EDITORIAL: Stop electoral violence

Not grappling with things that undermine electoral integrity created a culture of impunity

Patriarchy, migration fuel Afrophobia

City streets are ‘washed’ to cleanse them of work competitors and for moral, cultural and social restoration

Timmy’s copped it – or so I thought

Instead, it’s Mama, the former Durban mayor who may have been wading through the solid waste tender, the Hawks are visiting

No African is a foreigner in Africa – except down in South Africa

In sorrow over the way migrants are treated in South Africa, Achille Mbembe calls for Africa to adopt a pro-migration stance

EDUCATION:

Technology not the elixir of education

The fourth industrial revolution brings opportunities but also challenges for young teachers and teacher educators

Are universities pathologising student issues?

Conventional therapy is relied on when social and peer-to-peer interventions may be the answer

FRIDAY:

The Weekend Guide

For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this

Ernest Mancoba’s genius is at long last acknowledg

In Europe, where he lived most of his life, he was either ‘too African’ or ‘not African enough’

‘Skin Deep’ peels race science

This book is an important fightback against the re-emergence of racist genetic determinism

SPORT:

Ntseki hustles to make his mark

After an interrupted start, the new Bafana coach has only one friendly to prepare for Afcon qualifiers

Back-on-track Boks await weekend winners

After failing to achieve Plan A by beating New Zealand, Rassie Erasmus made no mistake in carrying out Plan B: build momentum with a few thumpings

Racism stops rugby’s try at uniting South Africa

Alleged assault divides the country on whether Springboks have the ability to build a nation

Bafana’s will to improve on goalscoring

The national side scored just three goals at Afcon, but they have strikers who have whetted their boots in the PSL and are ready to shoot for glory

Has MoPo’s gift expired?

The Argentine’s ability to inspire his players at Spurs to overachieve seems to have ended

