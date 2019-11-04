FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
04 Nov 2019 07:21
(Mail & Guardian November 1 to 7 2019)
There’s a good reason the ANC has not reacted to the minerals and energy minister’s offer to pay journalists to kill a story
The department of mineral resources and energy did not explain why the former Railway Safety Regulator CEO, Nkululeko Poya, was appointed to the CEF
Government officials have been accused of interferring in the process of selecting and awarding a contract for security services at courts
South Africans are not scared to tell us that even the president doesn’t want us here; that we should go back to where we belong
On Wednesday, police approached the Waldorf Arcade building to evict hundreds of refugees, but the manner in which they did is now being questioned
The volatile Jo’burg suburb’s youth centre provides respite from the harsh realities of crime, gang-related violence and unemployment
Working at the SCA was so ‘bad’ that people would get sick. That has changed, thanks to honest conversations and workshops on diversity and inclusion
In the past year alone, the Asset Forfeiture Unit has recovered money and assets gained through corruption-related crimes
Hunger is widespread in SA and malnutrition affects children’s growth.
Refiloe Molefe is doing her bit to change this with her food bank project
Whether incomic books, novels or academic work, African languages are increasingly becoming the norm.
It began with reinstating the finance committee and cameras in the mayor’s parlour, and targeting bent business forums
So-called ‘van life’ has seemingly taken over. For one family of five, every breakdown and bump in the road was worth it
Nokuthula Sigaba proves pizza isn’t the preserve of white people. And Sweet ’n Lovely, the township’s first pizzeria, has many hungry fans
In his run for the post of party leader, John Steenhuisen says he will respect any outcome
Planting trees in Africa is proposed by some as a quick fix for climate change. But local experts disagree — and say their voices are being sidelined
Kenyans who were expelled from their land by British colonisers — to make way for tea plantations — are demanding justice
A novel inspired by Arab Spring activists is brutally honest about what happened — and what keeps happening
SA’s economic prospects have declined rapidly since Feburary, with Eskom being one of the biggest drains. It’s time for some difficult choices
Sars is expected to miss its collection target for 2020-2021. And weak growth isn’t helping
Finance Minister sees a reduced wage bill as a key reform to get the state’s finances back on track
The petrochemical giant has issued a report on its climate plans, but do they go far enough?
Gold propped up apartheid, but it was depleted. The new fool’s gold is coal. Neither brought economic transformation
Hard work alone doesn’t guarantee people will beat the odds of a deprived upbringing
Software that allows governments access to the electronic communications of its citizens is a gross violation of the right to privacy
Rather than wading into the economic rucks and mauls, we’ve been kicking for touch: buying time, instead of making game-winning yards
Parliament passed the Bill but the president has, for very good reason, did not sign it off
The mayor of Durban avoids almost all the questions whereas Gwede ducks and dives amid his tiger tales
A groundbreaking agreement will see traditional knowledge holders of rooibos earn more than R10-million a year for their rights
New ideas and technologies can provide solutions but in unethical hands they can be dangerous
Community engagement and social responsibility is not an “add on”; it is a core role and responsibility of higher education
Helping students develop critical thinking skills and complex problem-solving abilities is crucial if universities are to remain relevant
We re-examine Lebo Mathosa’s legacy as a biopic about the singer’s life hits our screens
‘Chimurenga Chronic: Who Killed Kabila II’ sees memories of the past battle the future
The musician’s debut album, ‘Indlel’eyekhaya’, defies genres in its blend of jazz, gospel and R&B
Can this crop earn the right to join a group that includes John Smit and Nelson Mandela?
Chiefs are the form side and a victory could cast further doubts over the Pirates coach’s ability to navigate his team through some stormy seas
‘The Game Changers’ is a peculiar trip down the path of athletes on a plant-based diet that has got everyone else in a tizzy
One of South Africa’s best boxers can’t stop winning and has grand ambitions in his sights
Translation are a vital bridge for foreign players and coaches working in the Chinese Super League
