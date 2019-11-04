National

FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

M&G Reporter

(Mail & Guardian November 1 to 7 2019)

(Mail & Guardian November 1 to 7 2019)

ANC integrity commission set to tackle Mantashe on bribery claims

There’s a good reason the ANC has not reacted to the minerals and energy minister’s offer to pay journalists to kill a story

Ties that bind: The Poya and Mantashe family link

The department of mineral resources and energy did not explain why the former Railway Safety Regulator CEO, Nkululeko Poya, was appointed to the CEF

Bid for justice over R1.2bn tender

Government officials have been accused of interferring in the process of selecting and awarding a contract for security services at courts

Slice of life: ‘South Africans beat us, burn us’

South Africans are not scared to tell us that even the president doesn’t want us here; that we should go back to where we belong

Cape Town police action against refugees under scrutiny

On Wednesday, police approached the Waldorf Arcade building to evict hundreds of refugees, but the manner in which they did is now being questioned

A space to grow for Westbury youth

The volatile Jo’burg suburb’s youth centre provides respite from the harsh realities of crime, gang-related violence and unemployment

Divided appeal court is healing

Working at the SCA was so ‘bad’ that people would get sick. That has changed, thanks to honest conversations and workshops on diversity and inclusion

NPA recovers nearly R12-billion

In the past year alone, the Asset Forfeiture Unit has recovered money and assets gained through corruption-related crimes

Garden feeds hundreds in inner city Jo’burg

Hunger is widespread in SA and malnutrition affects children’s growth. Refiloe Molefe is doing her bit to change this with her food bank project

The pride in African languages

Whether incomic books, novels or academic work, African languages are increasingly becoming the norm.
Athandiwe Saba takes a look at different projects that are getting more locallanguages into print

Durban on the up after purge

It began with reinstating the finance committee and cameras in the mayor’s parlour, and targeting bent business forums

A family finds home on the road

So-called ‘van life’ has seemingly taken over. For one family of five, every breakdown and bump in the road was worth it

Khayelitsha’s kasi-style pizza joint

Nokuthula Sigaba proves pizza isn’t the preserve of white people. And Sweet ’n Lovely, the township’s first pizzeria, has many hungry fans

DA’s ‘street fighter’ to tone it down

In his run for the post of party leader, John Steenhuisen says he will respect any outcome

AFRICA:

The trouble with indiscriminate tree-planting in Africa

Planting trees in Africa is proposed by some as a quick fix for climate change. But local experts disagree — and say their voices are being sidelined

‘There is blood in the tea’

Kenyans who were expelled from their land by British colonisers — to make way for tea plantations — are demanding justice

The city wins — but Egypt loses

A novel inspired by Arab Spring activists is brutally honest about what happened — and what keeps happening

BUSINESS:

Mboweni weaponises ‘mini-budget’

SA’s economic prospects have declined rapidly since Feburary, with Eskom being one of the biggest drains. It’s time for some difficult choices

Tough work ahead to fix the economy

Sars is expected to miss its collection target for 2020-2021. And weak growth isn’t helping

Tito has state’s wage bill in his cross hairs

Finance Minister sees a reduced wage bill as a key reform to get the state’s finances back on track

Sasol executive pay to be linked to emissions?

The petrochemical giant has issued a report on its climate plans, but do they go far enough?

After the goldrush, coal addiction

Gold propped up apartheid, but it was depleted. The new fool’s gold is coal. Neither brought economic transformation

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

Siya Kolisi’s inspiring tale is seductive but limited

Hard work alone doesn’t guarantee people will beat the odds of a deprived upbringing

Editorial: Phone spying a threat

Software that allows governments access to the electronic communications of its citizens is a gross violation of the right to privacy

Editorial: Economic winter of discontent

Rather than wading into the economic rucks and mauls, we’ve been kicking for touch: buying time, instead of making game-winning yards

Why the president must send the Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament

Parliament passed the Bill but the president has, for very good reason, did not sign it off

ANC plays a game of dodgeball

The mayor of Durban avoids almost all the questions whereas Gwede ducks and dives amid his tiger tales

San and Khoi claim benefits from rooibos

A groundbreaking agreement will see traditional knowledge holders of rooibos earn more than R10-million a year for their rights

EDUCATION:

Build bond between science and society

New ideas and technologies can provide solutions but in unethical hands they can be dangerous

Develop responsible students through engaged research and community partnerships

Community engagement and social responsibility is not an “add on”; it is a core role and responsibility of higher education

VUT should aim to become an entrepreneurial university

Helping students develop critical thinking skills and complex problem-solving abilities is crucial if universities are to remain relevant

FRIDAY:

Re-memoring Madibuseng

We re-examine Lebo Mathosa’s legacy as a biopic about the singer’s life hits our screens

Parsing Kabila through rumba

‘Chimurenga Chronic: Who Killed Kabila II’ sees memories of the past battle the future

Spha Mdlalose finds her way home

The musician’s debut album, ‘Indlel’eyekhaya’, defies genres in its blend of jazz, gospel and R&B

SPORT:

A final is how legends are born

Can this crop earn the right to join a group that includes John Smit and Nelson Mandela?

Soweto derby will test Rulani’s resilience

Chiefs are the form side and a victory could cast further doubts over the Pirates coach’s ability to navigate his team through some stormy seas

‘Game Changers’ review: What’s the beef?

‘The Game Changers’ is a peculiar trip down the path of athletes on a plant-based diet that has got everyone else in a tizzy

Lerena doesn’t care what you think

One of South Africa’s best boxers can’t stop winning and has grand ambitions in his sights

It’s all in the interpretation

Translation are a vital bridge for foreign players and coaches working in the Chinese Super League

Tito MboweniGwede MantasheCyril RamaphosaAfrican National Congress Westbury Youth CentreWestburystate wage billSpringboksSoweto derbySouth Africa (country)medium term budget policy statementNational Prosecuting AuthorityEskom

Client Media Releases

MTN
Summer of rewards for MTN prepaid customers
North-West University
NWU's humanities recognised in world rankings
North-West University
NWU confers Africa's first PhD in African indigenous astronomy
Barloworld Logistics
Barloworld joins corporate SA in curbing youth unemployment
Futuresense
Futuresense attends EMEA OneStream Splash Conference
Summer of rewards for MTN prepaid customers
NWU's humanities recognised in world rankings
Barloworld joins corporate SA in curbing youth unemployment
Futuresense attends EMEA OneStream Splash Conference
Want to publish your media releases here?