FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
11 Nov 2019 00:00
(Mail & Guardian November 8 to 14 edition)
The state defence company is fired up about the large contract but is keeping mum on the details
A labour dispute between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her former chief operating officer has laid bare allegations of political interference
We had gathered the fragments of ourselves in a moment of togetherness, sharing a memory of someone well known, but better loved
After initially overlooking key witnesses in one of the most horrific murder cases in South Africa, the state has brought them in to speak up
Talks with smaller parties haven’t been concluded and the EFF is silent on its coalition with the DA
Journalists’ court case challenges corporates that hide behind legal ‘professional’ privilege’
John Steenhuisen, Bonginkosi Madikizela and Makashule Gana will contest the position for interim party leader
Mpumalanga was plagued by claims of gatekeeping and buying delegates ahead of the ANC’s 2017 conference, at which Mabuza was elected deputy president
There are scores of unethically obtained human remains at museums and universities
Rosemary Hunter says it was inconceivable for her not to blow the whistle when people’s hard-earned pensions were at stake
The public protector’s report on Prasa is irrational, according to NGO coalition #UniteBehind
People are living in some of the many schools that have been closed because of low enrolment numbers. Others are used as business premises
This silent killer stalks expecting mothers around the world and is one of the leading causes of maternal mortality in South Africa
The Gulf of Guinea is probably the world’s most dangerous sea route.
No one knows this better than second officer Boris Oyebanji
Repression is only one of the tactics in the would-be dictator’s toolbox
But analysts say that cost-plus mines would mean ‘a subsidy for private investors’
A new app lets users in South Africa buy goods that are dispatched from warehouses in Zimbabwean cities
We must continue to hold manufacturers to account and push for better waste management
New laws came into effect in August, but neither households nor Pikitup are compliant
The Saudi-owned company aims to list 5% of its shares on the Riyadh-based bourse in December
The party is mired in controversy, but it has delivered basic services to millions of people
Of course a game of rugby has not changed the country.
Make no mistake: this is a deal with the devil, and the real cost will be recorded not on any balance sheet, but on the nation’s soul
The articles ‘seek to impinge on the dignity of all the black women academics’ involved
It was a helluva week, particularly after my cellphone died. But I found an old phone number for Gwede
The policy would not solve all of the city’s housing problems, but would help to address current inequalities
As the city expands, the state’s provision of infrastructure and basic services lags behind
EDUCATION:
Access to cellphones is not an end in itself. Rather, it is a way to level the playing field not only through knowledge, but also through connection
Googling means students don’t have to memorise things, but knowledge is crucial for critical thinking
When outsourcing ended at Mandela University it gave contract workers more than just a job
For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this
“The cost of coal, not simply in economic but also in environmental, health and social welfare terms, is simply unbearable
Two exhibitions across downtown Jo’burg force a slower look at the famed artist’s work
Thandiswa Mazwai speaks about her memories of playing with the trumpeter and what fans can expect from her collaboration with his band
Dbn Gogo’s schedule is hectic but she’s willing to go the extra mile to prove she belongs
The national side continues to celebrate their World Cup victory, but how can they stay at the pinnacle of the sporting battleground?
Sport cannot solve a country’s problems, but it does have the power to make us believe we can
The Laziale and Anti-Fascist group is working to distance the club from its right-wing supporters
Australia’s women footballers will earn the same as the Socceroos in a groundbreaking new deal
Create Account | Lost Your Password?