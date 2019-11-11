National

FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

M&G Reporter

(Mail & Guardian November 8 to 14 edition)

(Mail & Guardian November 8 to 14 edition)

Denel’s secret R6.3bn export deal

The state defence company is fired up about the large contract but is keeping mum on the details

Public Protector ‘played chess with the country’

A labour dispute between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her former chief operating officer has laid bare allegations of political interference

Slice of life: A gathering to say farewell

We had gathered the fragments of ourselves in a moment of togetherness, sharing a memory of someone well known, but better loved

Witnesses could help get justice for Viwe

After initially overlooking key witnesses in one of the most horrific murder cases in South Africa, the state has brought them in to speak up

ANC at sea over retaking Jo’burg

Talks with smaller parties haven’t been concluded and the EFF is silent on its coalition with the DA

Steinhoff relies on legal ‘fig leaf’

Journalists’ court case challenges corporates that hide behind legal ‘professional’ privilege’

Three DA contenders, three visions

John Steenhuisen, Bonginkosi Madikizela and Makashule Gana will contest the position for interim party leader

ANC leader doles out dosh ahead of elective conference

Mpumalanga was plagued by claims of gatekeeping and buying delegates ahead of the ANC’s 2017 conference, at which Mabuza was elected deputy president

Restoring dignity to Khoe, San remains

There are scores of unethically obtained human remains at museums and universities

Pension whistleblower: She lost the battle, but won the war

Rosemary Hunter says it was inconceivable for her not to blow the whistle when people’s hard-earned pensions were at stake

Mkhwebane hauled to court again

The public protector’s report on Prasa is irrational, according to NGO coalition #UniteBehind

From shacks to shops – new uses for abandoned state schools

People are living in some of the many schools that have been closed because of low enrolment numbers. Others are used as business premises

Headaches, heartaches and pregnancy: Could this stem preeclampsia’s deadly tide?

This silent killer stalks expecting mothers around the world and is one of the leading causes of maternal mortality in South Africa

AFRICA:

He was hijacked by pirates — and then mistaken for one

The Gulf of Guinea is probably the world’s most dangerous sea route. No one knows this better than second officer Boris Oyebanji

Authoritarian regimes rely on ideas, not just guns

Repression is only one of the tactics in the would-be dictator’s toolbox

BUSINESS:

Bankrupt Eskom to fund new coal

But analysts say that cost-plus mines would mean ‘a subsidy for private investors’

Malaicha trade goes digital

A new app lets users in South Africa buy goods that are dispatched from warehouses in Zimbabwean cities

Plastics industry needs policing

We must continue to hold manufacturers to account and push for better waste management

Jo’burgers fail to manage waste

New laws came into effect in August, but neither households nor Pikitup are compliant

Aramco, the world’s biggest polluter, goes to market

The Saudi-owned company aims to list 5% of its shares on the Riyadh-based bourse in December

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

Why do people keep voting for the ANC?

The party is mired in controversy, but it has delivered basic services to millions of people

EDITORIAL: Rugby cause for cheer, not delusion

Of course a game of rugby has not changed the country.
But it is also just a game, a game that has given us something to cheer about

EDITORIAL: Arms against democracy

Make no mistake: this is a deal with the devil, and the real cost will be recorded not on any balance sheet, but on the nation’s soul

Newspapers distort dean selection process

The articles ‘seek to impinge on the dignity of all the black women academics’ involved

Mantashe’s on spin dial, I recall

It was a helluva week, particularly after my cellphone died. But I found an old phone number for Gwede

Momentum builds for Cape Town to develop inclusionary housing

The policy would not solve all of the city’s housing problems, but would help to address current inequalities

Delhi health crisis linked to urbanisation

As the city expands, the state’s provision of infrastructure and basic services lags behind

EDUCATION:

Cellphones the front line for gender equality

Access to cellphones is not an end in itself. Rather, it is a way to level the playing field not only through knowledge, but also through connection

Prune curricula to promote new learning

Googling means students don’t have to memorise things, but knowledge is crucial for critical thinking

Dream of studying comes true

When outsourcing ended at Mandela University it gave contract workers more than just a job

FRIDAY:

The Weekend Guide

For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this

The Portfolio: Daylin Paul

“The cost of coal, not simply in economic but also in environmental, health and social welfare terms, is simply unbearable

David Koloane: Stylistic journeyman and complex persona

Two exhibitions across downtown Jo’burg force a slower look at the famed artist’s work

Thandiswa takes a walk in Bra Hugh’s shoes

Thandiswa Mazwai speaks about her memories of playing with the trumpeter and what fans can expect from her collaboration with his band

Dbn Gogo:The groove must go on

Dbn Gogo’s schedule is hectic but she’s willing to go the extra mile to prove she belongs

SPORT:

Now to maintain the Bok empire

The national side continues to celebrate their World Cup victory, but how can they stay at the pinnacle of the sporting battleground?

Rugby and a rainbow’s pot of gold

Sport cannot solve a country’s problems, but it does have the power to make us believe we can

Fans aim to clean up Lazio’s image

The Laziale and Anti-Fascist group is working to distance the club from its right-wing supporters

Matildas to get equal pay

Australia’s women footballers will earn the same as the Socceroos in a groundbreaking new deal

Springboks (rugby)SpringboksSouth Africa (rugby)South Africa (country)Public Protector#CR17Saudi AramcoEskomDenelCity of JohannesburgSaudi ArabiaDemocratic AllianceCyril RamaphosaBusisiwe MkhwebaneAfrican National Congress

Client Media Releases

North-West University
NWU consistently among top SA universities in rankings
MTN
MTN gears up for Black Friday sale promotion
MIP Holdings
Software licensing should be getting simpler, but it's not
ContinuitySA
Utility outages: looking at the big picture
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN scientists get L'Or'eal-UNESCO Women in Science grants
NWU consistently among top SA universities in rankings
MTN gears up for Black Friday sale promotion
Software licensing should be getting simpler, but it's not
Utility outages: looking at the big picture
UKZN scientists get L'Or'eal-UNESCO Women in Science grants
Want to publish your media releases here?