FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

(Mail & Guardian November 15 to 22 edition)

Complaint: Sisulu in bid for presidency

The Cabinet minister is accused of surrounding herself with supporters to help get her to the top

Bathabile’s back – as head of the housing board

The president of the ANC Women’s League, takes control of the housing board with effect from November 1

SAA strike is a lose-lose situation

The industrial action will cost the airline R52m a day. But the unions are angry about more than money

R600-million looted from spy agency

Fake invoices are alleged to have been used to siphon money from the State Security Agency but the acting director general refuses to comment

Steenhuisen promises team work

The likely interim leader of the DA says he wants to listen to members who may leave following Mmusi Maimane’s resignation

Clash of the Titans: Sars vs Busi

The stand-off between the public protector and the taxman is about more than Zuma’s tax

Slice of Life: Koko’s words kept me going

” I had to finish school. I had to complete my degree to honour my grandmother’s sacrifice.”

Domestic workers are one step closer to workplace rights

The fight to ensure domestic workers are paid when they are injured or die at work does not stop with a high court victory

Tender irregularity symptoms missed

The beleaguered Road Accident Fund’s former CFO ,who was found to have meddled in a tender, is administering the government medical scheme

Nsfas employees defraud students of their funds

One staff member was arrested last month for fraud amounting to just over R30 0000

Deputy PP hopefuls quizzed by MPs

Questions to the candidates vying to replace Kevin Malunga focused on race, rugby and their views on Mkhwebane

Report reveals that most universities in South Africa are run well

But Parliament also hears that some of these universities face major challenges and need support

Musician hunted in Kenya, humiliated in South Africa, at home in Canada

After coming out as gay, the Kenyan musician fled to South Africa seeking asylum.
Yet he faced discrimination here too

Tens of millions spent on repairs but sewage still flows in the Vaal

The Vaal River is the lifeblood of almost 50% of South Africans yet at its banks around the Lekwa municipality, sewage flows into it. This is after close to R100-million was spent to prevent effluent from a sewerage plant leaking into the river. Athandiwe Saba & Delwyn Verasamy visited Standerton to see the effects on residents

WORLD:

Bloody alliance has created a new cradle of facism

The West failed to defend the Arab Spring. It can’t afford to let Syria’s dictator crush the Kurds

AFRICA:

‘Our cameras will make you safe’

Huawei’s pitch to African mayors ignores concerns that its Smart Cities technology can be abused

No tall story: Africa takes on NBA

Masai Ujiri, a Nigerian sports executive, has put the continent on the basketball map

Zimbabwe’s civic services on the edge

Doctors warn of  ‘silent genocide’ as strike enters tenth week

Paddy farmers rise up against Madagascar’s ‘new city’

Farmers in Ambohitrimanjaka village are facing off with the authorities over a scheme that threatens to engulf a thousand hectares of rice fields

BUSINESS:

Giant new refinery: curse or boon?

Saudi’s Aramco is planning an oil refinery in South Africa, but experts say the magaproject is risky

Hawks bust cannabis lab

The Canapax chain owner, who is also a traditional healer, has been arrested

SA, like others, flunks emissions report card

The latest report card on how we are doing as a country to reduce emissions is in — and we’re not doing well

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

‘Gentleman’ Steenhuisen is a Zille clone

The DA’s John Steenhuisen is reasonable but he shares Helen Zille’s ‘race doesn’t matter’ mantra

EDITORIAL: Sport is for the people

Administrators, from club to national level, would do well to take the example set this month as a reminder that the people is their primary mandate

EDITORIAL: A sleepwalk away from state spying

We know now that before embracing new technology, we need to ask the difficult questions

Tackle racism with a rights-based approach

To address the systemic issues of racial discrimination, broad social and economic transformation is required in SA

SAA struck, so stuck with NDZ

But it can’t be all bad. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma hasn’t played while The Cat and Cupcake are away

The onward march of Hindu nationalism

A recent court verdict over a disputed religious site gives a legal green light to Modi’s majoritarianism

Use Brics to help build a better country

South Africa should capitalise on the bloc’s resources, including advanced technology and innovation

If women behaved like men when it comes to sex, our society would fall apart

We seem not to consider this behaviour particularly remarkable. Indeed, we take it for granted

We must invest in technical colleges

An outdated national development plan will help sink South Africa’s economic prospects if youth development is not prioritised

Church’s role is to build unity, equality

Religious leaders opposed apartheid and now, 25 years into democracy,  they must promote justice

Goats against climate change

There is a simple way to boost climate resilience for farmers in vulnerable regions: investment in goat markets

Partnerships are crucial to progress

We need to work together to build a new and equitable pool of services for all South Africans

Find pathways beyond mass protests

Protests convulse global politics, but it’s what happens when they die down that can make a real difference

EDUCATION:

Does the Copyright Bill promote access?

The proposed new legislation is expected to have a detrimental effect on South Africa’s creative economy

FRIDAY:

The Portfolio: Sue Nyathi

“Writing might seem like a lonely craft, but I am not alone because my characters keep me company”

Inside Nonzuzo Gxekwa’s time machine

The photographer’s images of Jo’burg capture its busyness and complexities

Sandile Dikeni: A life of poetic activism

Sandile Dikeni was a writer who continuously confronted what it means to be South African

Regeneration vs gentrification

Jo’burg’s Reserve Street has birthed several new spaces over the past two years. But at what cost?

SPORT:

How Bafana found a backbone

South Africa’s squad has built up core strength and benefits will trickle down to the newcomers

The Proteas’ perfect run of netball

The team could cap an incredible year if they can overcome England in a three-match Test series

South African cricket seems stumped for solutions

The way up for cricket is not at all clear

Eastern Cape stars lost in white space

Their names might not be as recognisable but there are far more Siya Mangalisos and Solly Tyibilikas than there are Siya Kolisis and Mzwandile Sticks

Boks speedo up against cancer

Faf de Klerk captained the challenge to team mates and other men to get themselves screened

