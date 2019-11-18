FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
18 Nov 2019 00:00
(Mail & Guardian November 15 to 22 edition)
The Cabinet minister is accused of surrounding herself with supporters to help get her to the top
The president of the ANC Women’s League, takes control of the housing board with effect from November 1
The industrial action will cost the airline R52m a day. But the unions are angry about more than money
Fake invoices are alleged to have been used to siphon money from the State Security Agency but the acting director general refuses to comment
The likely interim leader of the DA says he wants to listen to members who may leave following Mmusi Maimane’s resignation
The stand-off between the public protector and the taxman is about more than Zuma’s tax
” I had to finish school.
I had to complete my degree to honour my grandmother’s sacrifice.”
The fight to ensure domestic workers are paid when they are injured or die at work does not stop with a high court victory
The beleaguered Road Accident Fund’s former CFO ,who was found to have meddled in a tender, is administering the government medical scheme
One staff member was arrested last month for fraud amounting to just over R30 0000
Questions to the candidates vying to replace Kevin Malunga focused on race, rugby and their views on Mkhwebane
But Parliament also hears that some of these universities face major challenges and need support
After coming out as gay, the Kenyan musician fled to South Africa seeking asylum.
The Vaal River is the lifeblood of almost 50% of South Africans yet at its banks around the Lekwa municipality, sewage flows into it. This is after close to R100-million was spent to prevent effluent from a sewerage plant leaking into the river. Athandiwe Saba & Delwyn Verasamy visited Standerton to see the effects on residents
The West failed to defend the Arab Spring. It can’t afford to let Syria’s dictator crush the Kurds
Huawei’s pitch to African mayors ignores concerns that its Smart Cities technology can be abused
Masai Ujiri, a Nigerian sports executive, has put the continent on the basketball map
Doctors warn of ‘silent genocide’ as strike enters tenth week
Farmers in Ambohitrimanjaka village are facing off with the authorities over a scheme that threatens to engulf a thousand hectares of rice fields
Saudi’s Aramco is planning an oil refinery in South Africa, but experts say the magaproject is risky
The Canapax chain owner, who is also a traditional healer, has been arrested
The latest report card on how we are doing as a country to reduce emissions is in — and we’re not doing well
The DA’s John Steenhuisen is reasonable but he shares Helen Zille’s ‘race doesn’t matter’ mantra
Administrators, from club to national level, would do well to take the example set this month as a reminder that the people is their primary mandate
We know now that before embracing new technology, we need to ask the difficult questions
To address the systemic issues of racial discrimination, broad social and economic transformation is required in SA
But it can’t be all bad. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma hasn’t played while The Cat and Cupcake are away
A recent court verdict over a disputed religious site gives a legal green light to Modi’s majoritarianism
South Africa should capitalise on the bloc’s resources, including advanced technology and innovation
We seem not to consider this behaviour particularly remarkable. Indeed, we take it for granted
An outdated national development plan will help sink South Africa’s economic prospects if youth development is not prioritised
Religious leaders opposed apartheid and now, 25 years into democracy, they must promote justice
There is a simple way to boost climate resilience for farmers in vulnerable regions: investment in goat markets
We need to work together to build a new and equitable pool of services for all South Africans
Protests convulse global politics, but it’s what happens when they die down that can make a real difference
The proposed new legislation is expected to have a detrimental effect on South Africa’s creative economy
“Writing might seem like a lonely craft, but I am not alone because my characters keep me company”
The photographer’s images of Jo’burg capture its busyness and complexities
Sandile Dikeni was a writer who continuously confronted what it means to be South African
Jo’burg’s Reserve Street has birthed several new spaces over the past two years. But at what cost?
South Africa’s squad has built up core strength and benefits will trickle down to the newcomers
The team could cap an incredible year if they can overcome England in a three-match Test series
The way up for cricket is not at all clear
Their names might not be as recognisable but there are far more Siya Mangalisos and Solly Tyibilikas than there are Siya Kolisis and Mzwandile Sticks
Faf de Klerk captained the challenge to team mates and other men to get themselves screened
Create Account | Lost Your Password?