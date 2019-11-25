FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

National

M&G Reporter

Cabinet reshuffle on the cards

Three ministers could change places, moving Lindiwe Sisulu from her powerful post

Sisulu to face Parliament on Bathabile’s new job

The minister of human settlements, water and sanitation, who put Dlamini in the job on November  5, has 10 days to respond to parliamentary questions

SANDF sexual abuse and exploitation exposed

Internal documents show that soldiers, meant to protect South Africa and keep the peace outside our borders, are sexually assaulting people

Fear inside the church of refugees

Migrant leader accused of military-style tactics to influence people and push authorities for a chance to leave South Africa

EFF wants Jozi mayor job, ends DA deal

The decision, made public by EFF president Julius Malema at a briefing in Johannesburg yesterday, effectively ends the coalition

‘Rogue unit’ case will set precedent

The ConCourt hearing on the interim interdict against Mkhwebane is about more than politics

Boy on a bike fulfilling his dreams

People who know John Steenhuisen, the DA’s interim leader, say he has what it takes to lead

Forgotten people of Platfontein

Public consultations for the country’s new health Bill show how language barriers can keep healthcare away from those who need it

Mkhwebane hits back at Baloyi

The public protector has asked the court to strike out claims that she and her chief executive had acted unconstitutionally

Slice of life: Travelling is such a trip

‘Growing up, I was not exposed to people who travelled, so it never crossed my mind that I would be a jet-setter like I am today’

Why South Africa is the world’s most unequal society

The label is used so often it runs the risk of monotony. A new report sheds light on the full, multidimensional nightmare of South African inequality

Hammanskraal crisis: Slow tender stops clean water flowing

A previously undisclosed tender report reveals that the contract to fix a key wastewater treatment plant was delayed for over a year

Trump mantra: Quid pro quo or not, it means bribery and extortion

Linguists say using the same expression repeatedly is a way of lodging a specific idea in voters’ brains

AFRICA:

AKA, Burna Boy and the African unity concert that wasn’t

The two musicians once billed themselves as pan-African pin-ups. What does their ugly spat say about the state of continental unity?

Gold rush destabilises central Sahel

States need to assert control over the artisanal mining sector, which is being secured by local armed groups

BUSINESS:

The ugly face of Beautiful City

The factory owners took advantage of their foreign workers’ precarious status

SAA’s options seem limited

Business rescue is unlikely to work for a state-owned airline, say experts.
But the government has no money for bailouts

Ground zero with Eskom’s De Ruyter

The former head of stressed Nampak has been brought in to set right the floundering utility

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

DA, EFF lack the muscle to keep the ANC in check

And their travails strengthen the scoundrel hand of the anti-Ramaphosa wing of the ruling party

EDITORIAL: Jo’burg’s ‘horror factory’

Workers at the factory were found to be toiling under appalling conditions for only R65 a day

EDITORIAL: No defence for sexual abuse

As protestors pointed out earlier this year in countrywide demonstrations, GBV is an epidemic that needs to be addressed with great haste

Why I decided to work for Lindiwe Sisulu

She is a hard taskmaster but caring, a stickler for rules and committed to serving the country

Chinese South Africans fight hate speech

Despite having come to the country 300 years ago, hateful comments were made online

Defence and democracy are good bedfellows

The M&G needs to acknowledge the strides made by, and the leadership of, the government and the defence industry in the field of arms control

End the global media crisis to build democracy

Raising development assistance for the media could help to advance other development goals

Africa mustn’t leave its youth in the lurch

Countries must take steps to build young people’s social, political and economic involvement

Historical novel tests notion of nation

The past explains the present but not the future because ‘that tiny chaos’ makes the future opaque

Rule of law? What rule of law?

Nigeria’s leader ignores court orders to release detainees and provide details of corrupt actions

EDUCATION:

Coding without computers reaches thousands of learners

“It was the opportunity of a lifetime for some of our kids … allowing them to explore a world of programming and the creative use of technology.”

Prepare for the  ‘unknown unknowns’

Universities need to adapt teaching and curricula to cater for the fourth industrial revolution

Libraries build services and communities

But librarians face difficulties in a society where the culture of reading is not widespread

Early childhood learning gives children a headstart in life

The difference between children exposed to early childhood development and those who aren’t is stark

FRIDAY:

The Weekend Guide

For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this

The Portfolio: Deseni Soobben

“I always felt awkward photographing people in desperate, unfortunate conditions. What do you say? How do you comfort? Is “sorry” ever enough?”

Elaine is in her element

The 20-year-old singer from Pretoria has produced an EP that has topped the charts

You gotta be the morning aftertaste

Drug user, and later dealer, Fig lives in Yeoville in the mid-1990s. Not a novel for the faint-hearted

SPORT:

Downs face decisive chapter

After an uncharacteristic run of bad form, Masandawana’s aura of superiority is threatened

Trumpian troll cons it to the big time

Covington’s antics have earned him a title shot and may even redefine perceptions of the UFC

City’s financial fair play case is a test of Uefa’s mettle

Either the body must level a punishment of consequence or accept the FFP project as a failure — arguably a fate it was always destined for

Mourinho: ‘Special one’ or ‘surly one?’

The manager’s move to Spurs offers him a shot at redemption after his stint at Manchester United

Rennie: All Blacks left it too late to offer me coach job

New Zealand has said its new coaching team will be named before Christmas, but it has now missed out on at least three high-profile candidates

Moruti Mthalane: From average amateur to world champion

South Africa’s sportsman of the year enjoys his second round on top of the world ring

