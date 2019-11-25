FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
25 Nov 2019 00:00
Three ministers could change places, moving Lindiwe Sisulu from her powerful post
The minister of human settlements, water and sanitation, who put Dlamini in the job on November 5, has 10 days to respond to parliamentary questions
Internal documents show that soldiers, meant to protect South Africa and keep the peace outside our borders, are sexually assaulting people
Migrant leader accused of military-style tactics to influence people and push authorities for a chance to leave South Africa
The decision, made public by EFF president Julius Malema at a briefing in Johannesburg yesterday, effectively ends the coalition
The ConCourt hearing on the interim interdict against Mkhwebane is about more than politics
People who know John Steenhuisen, the DA’s interim leader, say he has what it takes to lead
Public consultations for the country’s new health Bill show how language barriers can keep healthcare away from those who need it
The public protector has asked the court to strike out claims that she and her chief executive had acted unconstitutionally
‘Growing up, I was not exposed to people who travelled, so it never crossed my mind that I would be a jet-setter like I am today’
The label is used so often it runs the risk of monotony. A new report sheds light on the full, multidimensional nightmare of South African inequality
A previously undisclosed tender report reveals that the contract to fix a key wastewater treatment plant was delayed for over a year
Linguists say using the same expression repeatedly is a way of lodging a specific idea in voters’ brains
The two musicians once billed themselves as pan-African pin-ups.
What does their ugly spat say about the state of continental unity?
States need to assert control over the artisanal mining sector, which is being secured by local armed groups
The factory owners took advantage of their foreign workers’ precarious status
Business rescue is unlikely to work for a state-owned airline, say experts.
The former head of stressed Nampak has been brought in to set right the floundering utility
And their travails strengthen the scoundrel hand of the anti-Ramaphosa wing of the ruling party
Workers at the factory were found to be toiling under appalling conditions for only R65 a day
As protestors pointed out earlier this year in countrywide demonstrations, GBV is an epidemic that needs to be addressed with great haste
She is a hard taskmaster but caring, a stickler for rules and committed to serving the country
Despite having come to the country 300 years ago, hateful comments were made online
The M&G needs to acknowledge the strides made by, and the leadership of, the government and the defence industry in the field of arms control
Raising development assistance for the media could help to advance other development goals
Countries must take steps to build young people’s social, political and economic involvement
The past explains the present but not the future because ‘that tiny chaos’ makes the future opaque
Nigeria’s leader ignores court orders to release detainees and provide details of corrupt actions
“It was the opportunity of a lifetime for some of our kids … allowing them to explore a world of programming and the creative use of technology.”
Universities need to adapt teaching and curricula to cater for the fourth industrial revolution
But librarians face difficulties in a society where the culture of reading is not widespread
The difference between children exposed to early childhood development and those who aren’t is stark
For good vibes and an arts fix, don’t miss this
“I always felt awkward photographing people in desperate, unfortunate conditions. What do you say? How do you comfort? Is “sorry” ever enough?”
The 20-year-old singer from Pretoria has produced an EP that has topped the charts
Drug user, and later dealer, Fig lives in Yeoville in the mid-1990s. Not a novel for the faint-hearted
After an uncharacteristic run of bad form, Masandawana’s aura of superiority is threatened
Covington’s antics have earned him a title shot and may even redefine perceptions of the UFC
Either the body must level a punishment of consequence or accept the FFP project as a failure — arguably a fate it was always destined for
The manager’s move to Spurs offers him a shot at redemption after his stint at Manchester United
New Zealand has said its new coaching team will be named before Christmas, but it has now missed out on at least three high-profile candidates
South Africa’s sportsman of the year enjoys his second round on top of the world ring
