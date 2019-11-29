To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
29 Nov 2019 00:00
Some of our local works of fiction are becoming classics
(Viking), John Le Carré’s 26th novel, takes place against the backdrop of Brexit Britain (it has been going on so long it’s scenery in a novel already!), telling the tale of the 47-year-old veteran of Britain’s secret service, Nat (formerly Anatoly), who takes on a sunset job at a semi-defunct unit called The Haven. He is drawn into an intrigue involving the young “bright spark” of the unit, Florence, and a Ukrainian oligarch — as well as, oddly, the man he plays badminton with on Monday nights.
Yet another clever, beautifully written and politically astute yarn from the old spymaster.
Jo-Anne Richards’s novel THE INNOCENCE OF ROAST CHICKEN (Picador Africa), which first came out in 1996, has staying power — it has now been reissued in Picador’s classics series. Set in 1989, it focuses on Kate, married to a human rights lawyer. The political logjam of the 1980s is finally shifting in South Africa, but Kate stands somewhat apart from the growing hope in the future. The storyline flashes back to her childhood on an apparently idyllic Eastern Cape farm, where she had to face a harsh moment of truth.
Sometimes short story collections can end up feeling a little “samey”, but Zadie Smith’s Grand Union (Hamish Hamilton) is a dazzling display of her range, in both form and content. Genres range from the conventional short story to autofiction, speculative fiction and some pieces that refuse to be categorised; settings span time and space, from 1950s London to contemporary New York. Smith has also fictionalised several real-life characters, including herself, and it’s fun to spot the Easter eggs. This is a rich debut story collection that demands to be read with the luxurious slowness afforded by the holiday season.
THE TESTAMENTS by Margaret Atwood (Penguin Random House) features three, interlinked stories: each narrator has a connection to Offred from The Handmaid’s Tale, Atwood’s famous 1985 novel, recently turned into a successful TV series. The first novel was a description of the early days of Gilead, an American totalitarian society; its sequel situates us at the point when the seeds of Gilead’s destruction are sown. The theme of mothers being separated from their children is particularly poignant, given US President Donald Trump’s family separation policy targeting migrants. Gilead may be characterised by privileged readers as a dystopia but, for many people, it is their current reality. Whatever you make of The Testaments’ joint Booker win, this is truly a novel for our time.
THE UNFAMOUS FIVE by Nedine Moonsamy (Modjaji) is set over a decade in the lives of five characters from the suburb of Lenasia in Johannesburg — Kumari, Janine, Neha, Shejal and Devon. It moves from 1993, just before the first democratic election, into the new South Africa, as they deal with the traditions they’ve grown up with but are contesting: issues of sex, love and culture. A sparkling tale.
The title of Kurt Ellis’s thriller IN THE MIDST OF WOLVES (Penguin) references Matthew 10:16. There seem to be (human) wolves all over in this tale of an ex-FBI agent back in his native South Africa, haunted by his past and drawn into a murder mystery. A young woman has been killed and dismembered; her community believes she was the victim of witchcraft. But could the truth be more prosaic — and more dangerous?
A winner of the 2019 Sanlam Prize for Youth Literature, SING DOWN THE STARS (Tafelberg), Nerine Dorman’s novel for young adults, has as its protagonist the mysterious Nuri, a runaway of mixed alien-human blood, who never knew her parents and has had no formal education, but has been “called” by a star-jumper — lured by a song only she can hear. In this world, in which aliens and humans mix, Nuri finds herself in a secret training facility with the best of the youth of Terra, all contending for a chance to live among the stars.
A SIN OF OMISSION by Marguerite Poland (Penguin) is a deep and poignant novel, a timely read in this time of accelerated, deliberate decolonisation. It is also nearly the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the 1820 Settlers in Port Elizabeth; they came to the eastern Cape Colony as a colonial strategy to calm that contested area where trekboere and white settlers encroached on Xhosa territory. Over a century, nine frontier wars were fought here, in what is now the Eastern Cape province. They ended in 1879, but the effects are still with us.
The story is set in the period just after the Cattle Killing, up to the end of the last war, roughly 1851 to 1879. Stephen Malusi Mzamane, a starving child, is found at the roadside by a missionary who happens to see him. After the Cattle Killing the direst famine overtakes the Xhosa people and Mzamane senior brings his older son to the missionary as well. This is Mzamo (who refuses ever to answer to his Christian name, Saul) and these two siblings are educated and destined for life in the Anglican church. Their father, formerly a counsellor to a chief, goes to break stones on the colony’s new roads.
Poland writes Malusi/Stephen and Mzamo, these Ngqika boys at the mission, into vivid, believable characters. Stephen is clever, dependable and devoted, whereas Mzamo is taller, more agile and confident, and the brightest boy in the school. Their destinies diverge, then join up again.
The novel is written around a journey Stephen makes, at the end of the last war, when many missions have been burned and fear rules the Eastern Cape, to take news of his brother’s death and to settle his affairs. Using flashbacks, Poland gives us the lives of the Mzamane brothers in colonial Grahamstown, Fort Beaufort, Port Elizabeth, and out on the missions that are many days of travel away from towns. She also tells of Stephen’s years in Canterbury, England, where he trains as a missionary.
In this novel, endorsed with a shoutout from the current Anglican Archbishop, Thabo Makgoba, Poland does not shrink from showing us the Anglican church of that era, in which some clergy, in their zeal to convert the Xhosa, and in support of the project to control them, even thought the Cattle Killing was a “blessing in disguise”. Most, but not all, the clergy were racist, classist and convinced of the superiority of everything English.
While studying in Canterbury Stephen makes close friends with Albert Newnham, and they expect to be posted together to a mission in the Eastern Cape. In this often serious novel, Albert is the jester, of cheerful disposition and affectionate to Stephen. It is to Albert’s mission at Indwe that Stephen is making the long journey to settle Mzamo’s affairs, and to consult his dear friend. What happens there is the last straw for Stephen.
A daily confessional prayer in the Anglican church services refers to sins of omission: “... we have left undone those things which we ought to have done”. There are many of these in this novel, with heartbreaking results.
Poland weaves an informed and sensitive story, showing the devastation caused by colonial arrogance and ignorance, and saying much that needs to be acknowledged. It is beautifully written, with real love of the Eastern Cape landscape, people, cattle and ancestral traditions of all kinds. — Jane Rosenthal
It’s 1899 in Johannesburg. Talks of an impending war between the English and Afrikaners hover over the city. Those who have the means to quietly make their way out of Johannesburg do, leaving thousands of migrant labourers from Natal stranded and without work because the mines have been closed indefinitely, in anticipation of the war.
This was a real historical incident. Even though the only way out was on foot, the labourers had to make their way home. With some difficulty, an official from the Natal Native Affairs Department, John Sydney Marwick, negotiated with the Afrikaner forces to ensure a safe passage for the labourers to make it from Johannesburg to the Natal border, 301km away. Walking the distance with them, Marwick became known as Umuhle, the good one, among the labourers. And so the story of the 7 000 labourers making their way out of Johannesburg continues to be told.
Often referred to as the Marwick march, this 1899 event did not lack media coverage. Yet author Fred Khumalo has long been concerned about how it was covered solely from the perspective of Marwick. “They speak of Marwick and the natives but these natives are not given names, we don’t know their stories,” he told the Mail & Guardian.
Something in Khumalo couldn’t make peace with the idea that “this white man organised all these people without the help of prominent leaders in the Zulu community. What would have happened to African protocol?”
Thus THE LONGEST MARCH (Umuzi) was born.
Khumalo is a prolific columnist, essayist and novelist based in Johannesburg. All together, his bibliography — short story collections, novels and long-form nonfiction essays — adds up to a total of 11 texts spanning more than 14 years. Attached to this are journalistic and essay contributions in a number of books going as far back as 1992.
Retold from the perspective of protagonists Nduku, Philippa and Xhawulengweni, The Longest March starts shortly before the expedition and relays the events that led the three characters away from their homes and from Johannesburg.
This Johannesburg is unlike the multiracial melting pot that we know today. With the city being just two decades old, the only black folk present are migrant labourers in need of a job.
Khumalo was able to place the reader inside 1899 Johannesburg with the help of the Johannesburg City Library. “They’ve got a rich newspaper archive that gave me a flavour of what Johannesburg was like way back then,” he says.
One of the ways Khumalo uses fictional characters to illuminate a real, historical situation is through the character of Nduku, a man who helps his boss rally the people who need to make their way home. With instruction from Marwick, Nduku reluctantly speaks to iinduna, convincing them to convince their subjects to join the march. Through Nduku’s struggle with having to lead this movement, the reader is introduced to his lover Phillipa, a coloured woman who is able to pass for white during these times.
The third lead is Xhawulengweni, a pickpocket Khumalo uses to reference the prominent 19th-century South African figure Nongoloza, founder of the 28 Gang. Xhawulengweni is one of Nongolaza’s apprentices and a character Khumalo developed to further the plot’s realistic feel.
On the surface, Xhawulengweni decides to join the group because it’s an opportunity to cash in on the large crowd. But we soon find out that his story is connected to that of the other leads because he has a romantic past with one of the other figures. Though it feels a bit haphazard, the author’s decision to include a queer thread is a mission to argue against the idea that queerness is an unAfrican concept brought to the continent through colonialism. He explains that invisibility does not amount to non-existence.
Through their intersecting stories the reader navigates themes of migration, black masculinity, displacement, aspirations, racial identity, sexuality before wokeness, and the struggle between independence and ubuntu.
As a fictional text based on a historical occurrence, The Longest March displays a gratifying coming together of the writer’s journalistic and creative muscles. “Whenever I’m digging on matters that date that far back, I realised that I have so many questions that cannot be answered by anyone,” Khumalo says. His uninhibited imagination and need for extensive research blend into a practice that sees him addressing historical gaps through fictional characters.
To put this book together, Khumalo set out to read all the newspaper clippings about the event that he could get his hands on, before going to KwaZulu-Natal to visit the KwaMuhle Museum. An additional reference was Elsabe Brink’s 1899: The Long March Home — A Little-Known Incident in the Anglo-Boer War.
How does Khumalo get going on such a work?
“I sit with it, think about it thoroughly and if it still attracts me then I draw an outline of where the story is going.” This comes from years of having great ideas that led to beautiful writing but not solid stories. He then establishes two to three major characters and decides how their stories will unfold and intersect. “Of course [writing] is a work of art that might change on the way. But it helps to have a guide,” he says.
Above the arresting love triangle and his reversal of the erasure of the black characters in the narrative, what makes The Longest March a worthy read is Khumalo’s ability to patiently take the reader back to a time before they existed, and make them feel as if they were there. — Zaza Hlalethwa
