FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

SAA cut off to protect other SOEs

After years of pumping billions into the airline, government picked business rescue to prevent a wider fallout at Eskom and other state entities

Procrastination hasn’t helped SAA

Taking tough decisions was always a political risk. But now it may be too late for business rescue

Slice of life: My G-cup breasts just had to go

People must be ready because I am going to embrace my body with all the scars that come with it

DA helps kick itself out of Jo’burg

Up to five Democratic Alliance members voted for the ANC’s mayoral candidate

Defence lawyers killed as Cape Town gang wars spread

Several attorneys and advocates told the Mail & Guardian that their fraternity is now “under siege”.

Hate speech infringes on free speech

The SCA’s finding that there should be clarity on hate speech is welcome, but its interim order leaves some vulnerable groups without protection

SIU heeds the ‘more orange overalls’ call

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian Data Desk, the head of the country’s premier forensic investigation division — the Special Investigating Unit — said it is fixing internal problems and is focused on the public’s demand to see more criminals behind bars and looted money returned

Millions of refugee kids unschooled

A report on displaced people criticises governments that fail to ensure the children get a good education — but recognises that the top refugee hosting countries have made progress in including them in national education systems.
It also assesses the effect of seasonal migration and the climate crisis on schooling. Bongekile Macupe digs into the report

The cracks children fall into when they are ‘in conflict with the law

Children in the criminal justice system struggle to access consistent education, which hobbles them. But there are cases when rehabilitation works and students can realise their dreams

Scopa: No money for a bailout so pay your bills

Eskom is stuck in a tricky situation and doesn’t have the wholehearted support of MPs when it comes to recouping its money.

The war on women doesn’t stop

The murder of Precious Ramabulana was brutal and shocking, but it is not unique. This is us now

R49bn to rehabilitate 6 000 mines

The state is fixing mines deserted before a 2002 Act, but another law could force owners to pay up

Land reform captured by the elite

According to a new report, the poor remain on the sidelines of farm redistribution

Children’s rights win over media freedom

The court found that the law’s unequal treatment of child accused and child witnesses as well as child victims was unconstitutional

Set a podcast to catch a rape suspect

In just four episodes, Deon Wiggett was able to talk about his rape, tackle the institutions that protect perpetrators and secure an arrest

AFRICA:

Zim comedian relives abduction

Samantha Kureya, aka Gonyeti, did not quite understand the power of her jokes — until she was abducted and tortured for them

Burundi’s poll exacts brutal toll

People are killed, raped, tortured, detained and forced to give up food. Africa, with South Africa’s leadership, needs to urgently stop the violence

Strategic trends in Africa in 2019

Economic growth is on the up, but so is debt; foreign powers are circling and democracy is retreating, but people power continues

BUSINESS:

SAA rescue ‘least of worst options’

Government has taken the business rescue route in a bid to halt an ‘uncontrolled implosion’ of the airline

From data must fall to data for all

Commission orders Vodacom and MTN to lower their prices and provide daily, free ‘lifeline’ data

Women are fixing the planet

Female bosses at the IMF, ECB and EU are putting climate at the heart of policymaking

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

‘I prayed and prayed but I was still gay’

I had a family I loved and playmates but I soon discovered that difference means I didn’t belong

Editorial: Jozi deserves a better mayor

Geoff Makhubo is clearly not only tarnished, but also divisive, which raises serious questions about why the ANC leadership wants him to run the city

Editorial: Press won’t be bowled out

Cricket South Africa’s lack of transparency is its biggest problem

Economic system we select defines our future

The best option is stakeholder capitalism, which links societal benefits to financial returns

Jozi jetsam floating in Durbs

It’s an annual thing but perhaps the invading army’s numbers have been boosted by about five DA councillors

Rubber bullets well past their sell-by date

Police must distinguish between those acting violently and other protesters when using force

Importance of preserving the archive

If we are to make sense of the present and plan for the future we must understand our past, and so we must preserve our records

Terrorism used as excuse to suppress Kashmir

Within India, the Bharatiya Janata Party government is stoking Islamophobia by using religion as an instrument of identity politics

White people: Accept the past still matters

A recent survey shows that white South Africans are still in denial about the legacies of our history

South Africa can easily afford the NHI

Countries with much lower per capita GDP have successfully implemented universal healthcare

Climate change is also a health crisis

“Future efforts must reflect the real costs of our fossil fuel economy and aid those most affected”

FRIDAY:

The Portfolio: Niamh Walsh-Vorster

“Even though this series was about being in a familiar space, it could be seen that I would intentionally place myself on the periphery”

Nduduzo Makhathini returns to the underworlds

The acclaimed pianist and composer shared his journey with us on completing his debut Blue Note album

Busiswa’s conversational story

‘I’ll always make songs for women,’ the artist says in a documentary about her rise to fame

Between Durban and Bombay

Ebrahim Essa’s memoir provides an evocative account of a young man grappling with life

SPORT:

What CSA won’t fix this weekend

The beleaguered cricketing body could well swing the axe on Saturday but swapping the bodies in the boardroom will not be enough

Flamengo’s double hides ugly truths

The Rio club won the Brasileirão and the Copa Libertadores last month but this will do little to dispel the problems plaguing Brazilian football

AJ vs Ruiz: Searching for nuance

The Clash of the Dunes is one of the most anticipated bouts in recent memory but something feels off about the whole affair

Pirates Fives conquer the world

The team representing South Africa won the F5 World Cup held in Cape Town

