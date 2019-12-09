FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
09 Dec 2019 00:00
(Mail & Guardian December 6 to 12 edition)
After years of pumping billions into the airline, government picked business rescue to prevent a wider fallout at Eskom and other state entities
Taking tough decisions was always a political risk. But now it may be too late for business rescue
People must be ready because I am going to embrace my body with all the scars that come with it
Up to five Democratic Alliance members voted for the ANC’s mayoral candidate
Several attorneys and advocates told the Mail & Guardian that their fraternity is now “under siege”.
The SCA’s finding that there should be clarity on hate speech is welcome, but its interim order leaves some vulnerable groups without protection
In an interview with the Mail & Guardian Data Desk, the head of the country’s premier forensic investigation division — the Special Investigating Unit — said it is fixing internal problems and is focused on the public’s demand to see more criminals behind bars and looted money returned
A report on displaced people criticises governments that fail to ensure the children get a good education — but recognises that the top refugee hosting countries have made progress in including them in national education systems.
Children in the criminal justice system struggle to access consistent education, which hobbles them. But there are cases when rehabilitation works and students can realise their dreams
Eskom is stuck in a tricky situation and doesn’t have the wholehearted support of MPs when it comes to recouping its money.
The murder of Precious Ramabulana was brutal and shocking, but it is not unique. This is us now
The state is fixing mines deserted before a 2002 Act, but another law could force owners to pay up
According to a new report, the poor remain on the sidelines of farm redistribution
The court found that the law’s unequal treatment of child accused and child witnesses as well as child victims was unconstitutional
In just four episodes, Deon Wiggett was able to talk about his rape, tackle the institutions that protect perpetrators and secure an arrest
Samantha Kureya, aka Gonyeti, did not quite understand the power of her jokes — until she was abducted and tortured for them
People are killed, raped, tortured, detained and forced to give up food. Africa, with South Africa’s leadership, needs to urgently stop the violence
Economic growth is on the up, but so is debt; foreign powers are circling and democracy is retreating, but people power continues
Government has taken the business rescue route in a bid to halt an ‘uncontrolled implosion’ of the airline
Commission orders Vodacom and MTN to lower their prices and provide daily, free ‘lifeline’ data
Female bosses at the IMF, ECB and EU are putting climate at the heart of policymaking
I had a family I loved and playmates but I soon discovered that difference means I didn’t belong
Geoff Makhubo is clearly not only tarnished, but also divisive, which raises serious questions about why the ANC leadership wants him to run the city
Cricket South Africa’s lack of transparency is its biggest problem
The best option is stakeholder capitalism, which links societal benefits to financial returns
It’s an annual thing but perhaps the invading army’s numbers have been boosted by about five DA councillors
Police must distinguish between those acting violently and other protesters when using force
If we are to make sense of the present and plan for the future we must understand our past, and so we must preserve our records
Within India, the Bharatiya Janata Party government is stoking Islamophobia by using religion as an instrument of identity politics
A recent survey shows that white South Africans are still in denial about the legacies of our history
Countries with much lower per capita GDP have successfully implemented universal healthcare
“Future efforts must reflect the real costs of our fossil fuel economy and aid those most affected”
“Even though this series was about being in a familiar space, it could be seen that I would intentionally place myself on the periphery”
The acclaimed pianist and composer shared his journey with us on completing his debut Blue Note album
‘I’ll always make songs for women,’ the artist says in a documentary about her rise to fame
Ebrahim Essa’s memoir provides an evocative account of a young man grappling with life
The beleaguered cricketing body could well swing the axe on Saturday but swapping the bodies in the boardroom will not be enough
The Rio club won the Brasileirão and the Copa Libertadores last month but this will do little to dispel the problems plaguing Brazilian football
The Clash of the Dunes is one of the most anticipated bouts in recent memory but something feels off about the whole affair
The team representing South Africa won the F5 World Cup held in Cape Town
