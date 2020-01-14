LOGIN
Subscribe
Africa

Why the Gambia’s plea for the Rohingya matters for international justice

  
Aung San Suu Kyi looks down
Myanmar's leaders, including Nobel laureate and de facto head of state Aung San Suu Kyi, have repeatedly defended the military crackdown. (AFP)
0

In early December, the International Court of Justice heard arguments filed by the Gambia against Myanmar for violations of the Genocide Convention. This included a request for “provisional measures”, asking that the UN court immediately order Myanmar to cease genocidal activities and to report to it within four months.

Under the 1948 Genocide Convention any member state can bring a claim against any other and be heard by the International Court of Justice. This is in keeping with the principle that the act of genocide harms all of humanity, not just those directly involved in it. Yet the case against Myanmar is only the third invocation of the Genocide Convention before the UN court. It is the first case ever to consider acts and actors of non-contiguous, non-warring countries.

But even a successful judgement on provisional measures may still not bring relief to the minority Rohingya community in Myanmar or Bangladesh. Provisional measures against genocidal acts have an unfortunate history. The International Court of Justice issued them in 1993 against Serbia, for example, and this did not prevent the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.

Moreover, even though legally binding, enforcement of provisional measures will prove difficult. In the meantime the Rohingya are still being persecuted and killed in Myanmar. They are also increasingly unwelcome in Bangladesh.

Yet the Gambia’s invocation of the Genocide Convention remains politically and legally significant, not least for the potential it signals about the application of international law by actors in the global south.

Why the Gambia?

The Gambia emerged from 22 years of dictatorship in 2016. President Adama Barrow came to power on a human rights and anti-corruption platform. He has embraced the case, which has been vigorously pursued by his justice minister, Abubacarr Tambadou.

In 2018 Barrow told the UN General Assembly that his government would “champion an accountability mechanism” for crimes against the Rohingya.

Tambadou worked for 13 years in the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. In 2017, he travelled to Bangladesh for the annual meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. This is an international organisation open to countries with a Muslim majority and which the Gambia currently chairs.

Meeting refugees in the settlement of Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh convinced Tambadou of the need for his country to “use our voice” to assist the Rohingya.

The arguments

Two central points emerged from the December hearing on provisional measures. First, the hearing reiterated how Myanmar, in the person of the once-celebrated human rights advocate Aung San Suu Kyi, categorically denies the atrocities for which there is overwhelming evidence.

The Gambia, led by Tambadou, relied almost exclusively on evidence collected by UN fact-finding missions, which are officially constituted and rigorously vetted. Yet Aung San Suu Kyi rejected these findings in favour of Myanmar’s internal investigations, and concluded:

It would not be helpful for the international legal order if the impression takes hold that only resource-rich countries can conduct adequate domestic investigations and prosecutions, and that the domestic justice of countries still striving to cope with the burden of unhappy legacies and present challenges cannot be made good enough. The Gambia will also understand this challenge with which they too are confronted.

In this way, Aung San Suu Kyi borrowed from both neocolonialism and “fake news” populism in constructing her argument.

Second, the hearing emphasised how narrowly the International Court of Justice has previously drawn the definition of genocide. In the two previous cases invoking the Genocide Convention, the court declined to find state-sponsored genocide, due to its interpretation of the Convention’s “intent” element. As the court stated in its 2007 judgment Bosnia-Herzegovina v Serbia:

It is not enough that the members of the group are targeted because they belong to that group, that is because the perpetrator has a discriminatory intent. Something more is required. The acts listed must be done with intent to destroy the group as such in whole or in part.

Aung San Suu Kyi specifically invoked this judicial history throughout her address to the court.

The prominent international law scholar appearing on behalf of Myanmar, William Schabas, pushed this definition even further. He argued that the International Court of Justice’s jurisprudence suggested that the correct understanding for genocidal intent was necessarily the absence of any other explanation for a state’s conduct.

Myanmar submits that the information in the application and in the materials invoked in its support … provide ample evidence to indicate alternative inferences…. Should the Court agree that there is ample support for an alternative explanation, then it cannot but conclude that the application has no reasonable chance of success on the merits. Not a 50 per cent chance. Not a 25 per cent chance. No chance.

Schabas went on to cite the International Criminal Court’s investigation into deportation of the Rohingya as a demonstration of the kinds of “alternate inferences” that would disallow the court to find the requisite genocidal intent.

Schabas developed this definition through an analogy of how domestic criminal law categorises crime. This interpretation would destroy the possibility of finding states responsible for genocide, however. This is because it is impossible to intentionally destroy a group in whole or in part, which is the core of the legal definition of genocide, without committing other international crimes along the way.

This distortion of the Genocide Convention perverts both its purpose as well as the International Court of Justice’s past jurisprudence, and seems unlikely to be adopted by the court.

Promising new direction?

The Gambia and Myanmar are a world away from one another. Nevertheless, in bringing a case against Myanmar, the Gambia represents “humanity” rather than Africa or world Islam.

The curiosity and surprise that have met the Gambia’s bold step remind us that this universal mantle is rarely worn by African countries. The Gambia’s initiative signals a promising new direction.

Kerstin Carlson, Associate Professor International Law, University of Southern Denmark and Line Engbo Gissel, Associate Professor, Global Political Sociology, Roskilde University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
The Conversation

Kerstin Carlson
Associate Professor International Law, University of Southern Denmark
Line Engbo Gissel
Associate Professor, Global Political Sociology, Roskilde University

Recommended

Africa

How the Nigerian and Kenyan media handled Cambridge Analytica

& -
Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta recently signed into law the Data Protection Bill. Passed after several years of debate and delay, the new law places...
Read more
Opinion

South Africa has huge ‘green fuels’ potential. But it needs to act now

& -
South Africa needs to seriously start thinking about shifting its energy focus. This is for two reasons. The first is that the country’s important...
Read more
Business

Old Mutual wins appeal against axed chief executive, Peter Moyo

-
The former chief executive must pay the company’s legal costs acquired in the six-month battle that harmed investor confidence
Read more
Africa

Press freedom group condemns attempted kidnapping of Mozambican editor

-
One of Mozambique’s most senior journalists escaped a kidnapping attempt in Maputo on New Year’s Eve. Matias Guente,...
Read more
Opinion

Reconsider the decolonisation project

-
I recently edited a special issue for a journal on sexuality, capitalism and Africa. It was based...
Read more
Sport

Kosgei to defend women’s London Marathon title

-
The 25-year-old will face a daunting challenge from a host of compatriots in defending her crown
Read more
Africa

I only have eyes for Bobi Wine

-
Ever since Bobi Wine, Uganda’s biggest pop star, won his seat in parliament in a contested 2017 race, western journalists have...
Read more
World

Japan’s Abe warns conflict with Iran impacts entire world

-
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has warned that military confrontation with Iran will impact global peace and stability, as he visits the...
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Business

Old Mutual wins appeal against axed chief executive, Peter Moyo

The former chief executive must pay the company’s legal costs acquired in the six-month battle that harmed investor confidence
-
Read more
National

Zondo asks court for more time

The deputy chief justice says the inquiry’s terms of reference are too broad and it would take six years to look into state capture in such detail
-
Read more
Politics

ANC 108 lays bare Cyril’s failure

President Ramaphosa is in a disastrous position for someone elected the way he was and with enemies circling
-
Read more
National

“Rot at the public protector’s office,” says former chief operating...

Basani Baloyi has submitted an affidavit to the ConCourt asking for leave to appeal the high court ruling in her case against the public protector
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

2020 risk outlook: Use GRC to build resilience

-
GRC activities can be used profitably to develop an integrated risk picture and response, says ContinuitySA.
Read more
Press Releases

MTN voted best mobile network

-
An independent report found MTN to be the best mobile network in SA in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Read more
Press Releases

Is your tertiary institution is accredited?

-
Rosebank College is an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education, which is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training.
Read more
Press Releases

Is your tertiary institution accredited?

-
Rosebank College is an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education, which is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training.
Read more
Press Releases

VUT chancellor, Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi, dies

-
The university conferred the degree of Doctor of Science Honoris Causa on Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi for his outstanding leadership contributions to maths and science education development.
Read more
Press Releases

Innovate4AMR now in second year

-
SA's Team pill-Alert aims to tackle antimicrobial resistance by implementing their strategic intervention that ensures patients comply with treatment.
Read more
Press Releases

Medical students present solution in Geneva

-
Kapil Narain and Mohamed Hoosen Suleman were selected to present their strategic intervention to tackle antimicrobial resistance to an international panel of experts.
Read more
Special Reports

Humanities Awards 2020 Long List Collection Inspiring …

-
Activists, poet and animals are explored in fascinating detail
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.