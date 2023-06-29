Power of Women 2023: Calls for nomination for a South African woman doing extraordinary things

PRESS RELEASE

The Mail & Guardian is pleased to announce that nominations for 2023 Power of Women are now open.

Over the past 17 years, the M&G has highlighted the stories of ordinary women who are doing extraordinary things through its Power of Women supplement.

It began in 2006 as the Book of South African Women, a directory featuring pioneering women across different spheres, and became the Power of Women supplement in 2013. These women are decision-makers – they feed the hungry, heal us, teach us and change our world.

This year, through your nominations, we will have the privilege of introducing a new cohort of change-makers who have gone above and beyond expectations in a time of uncertainty and hardship.

The closing date for nominations is 18 July 2023.

